Sykes family bond strengthened on the diamond

“There’s nothing better than hitting a home run,” is a phrase that leaves the lips of lifelong area resident Tony Sykes as he walks around Slater Field in Bourbonnais.

After all, that’s where Sykes hit his first-ever home run, a blast in a Little League city matchup that hit the car of his own coach, Sam Odneal. And ironically enough, Slater Field and the rest of the diamonds at Slater Park are where Sykes first realized the one thing that is better than hitting a home run — fatherhood.

Sykes, a 1998 Kankakee High School graduate, was a part of the back-to-back NAIA World Series teams at Olivet Nazarene University in 2002 and 2003, where he teamed up with future World Series MVP Ben Zobrist and still holds the career home run record.

And just a few months after his final college game, he became a father when he and his wife, Kendra, became first-time parents with the birth of their oldest son, T. Already the coach for the Kankakee Junior High team, there was never a doubt Tony would be T’s first coach at the T-Ball level when he was 3.

“In 2003, when I graduated and he was born three months later, my mind had begun to translate to something different,” Tony said. “There was something more important than me or anything else, there was this little body I was responsible for; food, care, nurture.

“As soon as I could, of course he got the glove and Velcro ball,” he added. “It was just a natural thing [to begin coaching T-Ball]. ... I didn’t have a clue what I was doing, but I learned real quick.”

Now a father of three — 20-year-old T, 18-year-old Brayden and 15-year-old Alayna — coaching has never stopped for Tony, who began coaching both T and Brayden when they first hit the diamond in T-Ball.

That continued through Little League and travel ball, as well as back at Kankakee for Brayden, who just graduated from his dad’s alma mater. Alayna, who just finished her freshman year at Bradley-Bourbonnais, the same school T graduated from in 2021, plays for her dad on the travel circuit for the BBYSL Blast.

Tony, the son of Brady and Sue, grew up playing sports outside with big brother Jamie, a 1993 Kankakee graduate who wound up being the triggerman on the pass to Valparaiso basketball teammate Bryce Drew, who hit one of the most famous NCAA Men’s Baskeetball Tournament shots ever with his 1998 first-round buzzer-beater against Ole Miss, and then spent five seasons as a pitcher in the Arizona Diamondbacks farm system.

Brady wasn’t a coach that had direct involvement with Jamie and Tony on the field, but when Brady wasn’t working long factory hours, he was watching sports on TV with the boys and taking them to play with their latest wiffle ball and bat set or pitching mat.

“When I think about it, he’s always been pushing me,” Tony said of his father. “And now he drives a spaceship Mercedes and I’m so proud of him.”

Tony learned his work ethic from his parents, as well as from several of his youth coaches through the years — local legends such as Sam Odneal, whose car was hit by Tony’s first-ever homer, Perry Wright, Dick Frey, Harold Terrell, Leo Hunt, Dan Hinderer and Tom Shamblin.

Those were all faces that Tony and Jamie saw when they were asked to throw out ceremonial first pitches prior to the start of the 2012 Jaycees season, and their tireless efforts really became realized a few years later for Tony, once he was in the midst of coaching just like them.

“A couple years later, I thought about that night while I was running all over town with [T and Brayden], trying to get from one game to the other while I was coaching two teams,” Tony said. “I was like, ‘how am I doing this?’ and then said I had to keep doing it.

“Those guys did it for me, so I’ve gotta do it for everyone else.”

It’s been tireless but rewarding to make the memories Tony’s been able to make with his kids. He was able to coach both sons as Little League All-Stars, including a run to the state tournament when T was 12, and has gotten to firsthand see the explosion of girls sports as Alayna’s travel coach.

Ironically enough, they played for Dairy Queen at Bradley-Bourbonnais, the same sponsor Tony played for with the Jaycees. He also got to coach against T in high school, an All-City rivalry game the Boilermakers won 4-3, and got to coach Brayden at Kankakee, where the pair won the Southland Athletic Conference this spring.

Whether on the baseball or softball diamond, the Sykes children all agreed that their dad has done a great job of making sure they are treated just like everyone else, and the great care he has on the field is seen in the house too, no matter how big or small the gesture.

“He would always do a lot for his players, whether that’s getting snacks, showing up early to work on the field and just giving his own time that’s always something he’d try to do, and it’s the same with us,” T said. “He has a lot on his plate all the time, but he always finds time for us, even the things he doesn’t have to do.

“When we’re out of milk and he runs to the store in the morning, it might not seem like that big of deal, but that’s the type of dad, type of coach, type of person he really is, and that means a lot to us.”

Learning to take the game less serious is one of the biggest things Tony has learned in his transition from a player to a coach, a regret he said he has from his playing days. But his kids know nothing but the fun-loving dad and coach they’ve grown up with.

“I know he’s really fun. He just makes the environment fun to be around,” Alayna said. “He never makes you feel bad after you do bad, and always has positive things to say.”

Growing up the son of Tony and nephew of Jamie, it could be easy to feel pressure with the Sykes surname to excel on the diamond, especially baseball. T didn’t feel it much, but Brayden did. That’s why he briefly quit in junior high, but picked it back up when he had the chance to play for the Kays with his old man in the dugout too.

“I thought it would be harder than it was,” Brayden said of playing for Tony at the high school level. “Then I realized the same way he would want me to put 100% effort into playing baseball is the same he’d expect in school, work, anywhere else.”

And while Tony has given extra hours to the diamond, it’s Kendra who stepped up to the plate at home, giving more of her own time to the family as Tony, whose Kankakee coaching career has ended, tended to the needs of whichever team he was coaching at any given time.

“Through all of it, my wife has shouldered that burden of dad not being around, of me waking up early in the morning to go to open gyms, before they could drive, getting to practice,” Tony said. “Then she would have to deal with stuff after the game when we coached and played together.

“She’s truly been the rock behind it all.”

As the Sykes kids have enjoyed success on the field, they’re also finding it off it it. The children of two people who work in education — Kendra teaches first grade at Alan B. Shepard in Bourbonnais and Tony is the accounting office coordinator for Kankakee School District 11 — T is a special education major at Illinois State University, where Bryaden will join him as an education major this fall.

Alayna knows she will buck the educational trend, but Tony knows whatever she pursues in her final two years of high school and beyond will be quite impactful.

“Athletes aside, I’m pretty proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish,” Tony said. “My wife and I love the directions they’re heading in, because they’re going to elevate the impact they’re going to have on society and be true people of value. … This, to me, is what it’s about, creating people of value.

“I’d like to think that so far we’ve done a pretty decent job.”

Through that, there have been countless memories made, no matter how big or small. Two decades ago, it was all about winning games and hitting homers for Tony Sykes. Now, it’s not only about watching his kids do those things, but all the other things they’ve done along the way.

“Whether it’s catching a ball for the first time, spelling a word the right way, riding their bike for the first time, I know it sounds corny, but that’s what life, to me, is about,” Tony said. “Just watching them grow up and learning stuff, and for them to have a little doubt in themselves, and then say they did it.”