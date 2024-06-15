GIRLS SOCCER: Herscher's Borschnack named 2024 Daily Journal Player of the Year

By the time 2024 Herscher graduate Katelyn Borschnack wrapped up her senior campaign, which included setting a new area single-season school record of 61 goals scored this past spring, the dynamic forward etched herself as arguably the most potent offensive threat to ever put on a Tiger uniform, and perhaps to grace an area girls soccer pitch.

With 16 assists to go along with her 61 goals to end her final season, Borschnack finished her career as the all-time leader in goals (169) and assists (75) in program history. The impressive feat that landed her a the top of Herscher’s record books left Borschnack to be named this year’s Daily Journal Girls Soccer Player of the Year, which also made her a two-time winner of the award after previously holding the same honor in 2022.

“It’s a huge honor to be recognized out of the entire area as one of the best players,” Borschnack said “There’s a lot of great players all around and so it’s definitely very special, but I couldn’t have really done it without the help of the rest of my team.

“I think a lot of times we put all the recognition all on one person, but it’s definitely a group effort overall.”

After previously setting the single-season school record with 42 goals scored during her sophomore season in 2022, the biggest change from her play over the final two season has come from a leadership perspective and a willingness to mature as a person.

“Katelyn hasn’t changed a whole lot skill-wise since her sophomore season,” Tigers head girls soccer coach Chris Longtin said. “Obviously she has gotten better, but I think as a leader and as a young lady, she found a way to connect with different players at different times to help advance them as far as what the team needs were.”

Outside of earning a chance to compete in the state series and bring home a state championship, there really wasn’t anything that Borschnack set out to do that she wasn’t able to accomplish. Throughout her four-year tenure at Herscher, Borschnack has went on to be named a four-time Daily Journal All-Area selection, a four-time Illinois Central Eight All-Conference pick, three-time IHSSCA All-State Selections as well as concluding her career as the all-time leader in program history in goals and assists.

In addition to her incredible list of individual achievements, Borschnack also helped lead the Tigers to a combined 74-17 record between 2020-2024. And during that same time she also helped her team earn three straight regional and ICE championships (2021, 2022, 2023) and two sectional titles (2021, 2022).

“I think the thing I’m most proud of is being able to win conference three years in a row and being able to always maintain that high standard [at Herscher] of winning a regional championship,” Borschnack said.

While one may think scoring 60 goals is indicative of being a selfish player, that couldn’t be further from the truth. According to Longtin, Borschnack could have easily produced even more goals had she not been a “we over me” type of player.

“I’ve rarely seen a player give up a goal to help another teammate,” Longtin said. “...She could have far more goals than we have on record. Borschnack sacrificed for the team and not necessarily for her own glory.

“She did it for the glory of the team, and that’s what I’m going to miss and always appreciated the most.”

With her historic high school soccer career now put in the rearview mirror, the talented Tiger will transition all her focus toward excelling at the NCAA Division I level this upcoming fall at the University of Southern Indiana.

Her time as a Screaming Eagle will be a nice change of pace after being a three-sport — cross country (2020-22), girls basketball (2020-24), soccer (2020-24) — athlete for the better half of her high school career. And knowing she will finally have the opportunity to specialize and really hone in her skills while creating new bonds with her future teammates is something she is most looking forward to.

“I’m excited to continue my soccer career at Southern Indiana because I’ll be strictly focusing on soccer, and so it will be a lot more intense,” Borschnack said. “I’ll also be playing against and meeting people from a lot more different areas, and so I’m looking forward to the team-bonding aspect that I’ll have with all my new teammates.”

As to what kind of player her future teammates and coaching staff will get in college, coach Longtin noted that they may have hit the jackpot.

“I hope Southern Indiana knows what they are getting, because I believe they hit the motherload [with Borschnack],” Longtin said.