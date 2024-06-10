RACING: Long wins Pasek Memorial; Summer Nationals coming Thursday

One of the biggest annual nights of racing at Kankakee County Speedway took place last Friday, when 45 drivers attempted to win the Tom Pasek Memorial UMP modifieds feature race and the $5,094 purse that came with it.

Michael Long won the feature from the fifth starting position, his second feature in the last three Friday nights of racing at Kankakee. He outlasted second-place Trevor Neville and third-place Nick Allen in the 30-lap feature.

With 45 drivers vying for the win, two additional qualifying features and a non-qualifying feature were held for the UMP modifieds Friday. Bob Pohlman and Travis Kohler each won one of the two “B” features, and Nash Hilmes won the non-qualifier feature.

Braiden Keller also made it two wins in his last three starts by taking the stock car feature. Chase Osterhoff won the pro late model feature for his third win in the last four feature races in the division. Deece Schwartz won the pro modifieds, Hayden Lomax won the factory stock and Evan Eckhoff brought home the checkered flag in the sport compact feature.

Another big night of racing is coming to town this week, albeit a day earlier than normal. The DIRTCar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals are headed to Kankakee County Speedway on Thursday, the second night of the season after a Wednesday opener in Peoria.

The DIRTCar super late models presented by Taylor Cars and Summit modifieds presented by ITI Intermodal will highlight a night that will also include pro late model, pro modified and sport compact racing.

DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS

<strong>Tom Pasek Memorial (30 Laps):</strong> 1. 18L-Michael Long[5]; 2. 777-Trevor Neville[4]; 3. 21A-Nick Allen[3]; 4. 7-Brad Deyoung[11]; 5. 96M-Mike McKinney[7]; 6. 35-Jason Hastings[1]; 7. 17N-Dillon Nusbaum[6]; 8. 121-Deece Schwartz[13]; 9. 5-Steven Brooks[10]; 10. 0-Travis Kohler[18]; 11. 36L-Jamie Lomax[21]; 12. 21D-Danny Schwartz[19]; 13. 757-Bradley Jameson[14]; 14. 48-Adam Pockrus[20]; 15. (DNF) 37-Michael Ledford[16]; 16. (DNF) 8-Kyle Steffens[8]; 17. (DNF) 22-Josh Harris[12]; 18. (DNF) 66-Cole Falloway[15]; 19. (DNF) 1W-Bob Pohlman[17]; 20. (DNF) 94-Mike Spatola[9]; 21. (DNF) 28M-Frank Marshall[2]

<strong>B Feature 1 (10 Laps):</strong> 1. 1W-Bob Pohlman[1]; 2. 21D-Danny Schwartz[2]; 3. 1-Nash Hilmes[3]; 4. 01K-Billy Knippenberg[5]; 5. 0J-Garrett Jameson[7]; 6. 24C-Kyle Cooper[4]; 7. 1L-Dave Lilja[12]; 8. 42-Justin Gregory[11]; 9. 23B-Ethan Boomsma[8]; 10. 9W-Adam Williams[10]; 11. 26-Anthony Carter[9]; 12. 18C-Calvin Corning[13]; 13. B5-Matthew Baker[6]; 14. (DNS) 29L-JD Laster; 15. (DNS) 12-Bryson Nickle

<strong>B Feature 2 (10 Laps):</strong> 1. 0-Travis Kohler[1]; 2. 48-Adam Pockrus[2]; 3. 36L-Jamie Lomax[6]; 4. 3F-Rob Fuqua[5]; 5. 54-Zach Hawk[4]; 6. 77-Dalton Bishop[8]; 7. 77M-Scott McDonald[12]; 8. 01-Don Kiger[9]; 9. 3G-Bryce Graber[11]; 10. 77C-Jason Cox[10]; 11. 25S-Jake Straka[3]; 12. 25B-Braiden Bohlmann[7]; 13. A34-Dustin Hume[14]; 14. (DNS) 9-Matt Partin

<strong>Non-Qualifiers Feature (15 Laps):</strong> 1. 1-Nash Hilmes[1]; 2. 01K-Billy Knippenberg[3]; 3. 0J-Garrett Jameson[5]; 4. 1L-Dave Lilja[9]; 5. 77-Dalton Bishop[6]; 6. 42-Justin Gregory[11]; 7. 25B-Braiden Bohlmann[18]; 8. 77M-Scott McDonald[8]; 9. 23B-Ethan Boomsma[13]; 10. 25S-Jake Straka[16]; 11. 01-Don Kiger[10]; 12. 3G-Bryce Graber[12]; 13. A34-Dustin Hume[20]; 14. 18C-Calvin Corning[19]; 15. (DNF) 24C-Kyle Cooper[7]; 16. (DNF) 3F-Rob Fuqua[2]; 17. (DNF) 26-Anthony Carter[17]; 18. (DNF) 77C-Jason Cox[14]; 19. (DNF) B5-Matthew Baker[21]; 20. (DNF) 9W-Adam Williams[15]; 21. (DNF) 12-Bryson Nickle[22]; 22. (DNS) 54-Zach Hawk

DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODELS

<strong>A Feature 1 (20 Laps):</strong> 1. 130-Chase Osterhoff[6]; 2. 10M-Austin Mccarty[1]; 3. 818-Matt Hammond[2]; 4. 118-Axle Wicker[4]; 5. X3-Ben Kirchner[9]; 6. 47-Dan Kuhn[7]; 7. 55X-Mike Lofgren[10]; 8. BK3-Billy Knippenberg III[8]; 9. 3-Sam Moore[3]; 10. 25-Luke Robbins[11]; 11. 97M-Michael Marden[12]; 12. 41-Logan Nesselrodt[15]; 13. 05-Gary Schalmo[5]; 14. 729-Mike Winn[14]; 15. (DNF) 35-Jeff Moore[13]

DIRTCAR STOCK CAR

<strong>A Feature 1 (15 Laps):</strong> 1. K67-Braiden Keller[6]; 2. 23-Cody Clubb[1]; 3. 99K-Jerrad Krick[3]; 4. 10H-Don Hilleray[5]; 5. 11S-Nick Seplak[2]; 6. 01-Joe Hillman[4]; 7. 52P-Steve Perkins[8]; 8. 27-Eric Legner[7]; 9. 29-Raigen Rich[10]; 10. (DNF) 19K-Bailey Downey[11]; 11. (DNS) 90-Lee Joseph Hall; 12. (DNS) 22-Frank Wright

DIRTCAR PRO MODIFIEDS

<strong>A Feature 1 (15 Laps):</strong> 1. 121-Deece Schwartz[2]; 2. 14-Tom Knippenberg[1]; 3. 21JR-Ryan Kohler[6]; 4. 27-Reid Gall[3]; 5. 10-Curtis Caldwell[7]; 6. 22-Allen Line[5]; 7. 83-Brandon Wirtz[4]; 8. 24F-Patrick Fatigato[11]; 9. 88-Derek Line[8]; 10. 39-Kevin Sonquist[13]; 11. 70B-Ken Bushey[12]; 12. H24-Isabelle Hemp[14]; 13. 31T-Meara Tilstra[10]; 14. 21JRS-Drew Schwartz[9]; 15. (DNS) 23C-Caleb Funk

DIRTCAR FACTORY STOCK

<strong>A Feature 1 (15 Laps)</strong>: 1. 36L-Hayden Lomax[1]; 2. 68W-Damion Wilmoth[12]; 3. 22-Nathan Arterberry[5]; 4. X225-Trevor Bitterling[4]; 5. 43-Ryan Coley[6]; 6. 17-Buck Farrar[2]; 7. 42-Jesse Simmons[3]; 8. 9-Ryan Arnett[7]; 9. 11X-Rusty Gochenour[11]; 10. 7-Joe Steurer[9]; 11. (DNF) 9R-Kiran Roundtree[10]; 12. (DNS) 614-Jason Fuller

DIRTCAR SPORT COMPACT

<strong>A Feature 1 (15 Laps):</strong> 1. 44E-Evan Eckhoff[1]; 2. 1K-Dale Kohler[6]; 3. 22-Donald Griffin[2]; 4. 70R-Matt Radtke[7]; 5. 08-Brent Hanna[3]; 6. 200-David Janjanin[5]; 7. 28-Bradford Martin[8]; 8. 12-Caden Burger[9]; 9. (DNF) 04-Natalie Hanna[4]