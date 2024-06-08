Mason's musings: Remembering an unforgettable senior class

I have a confession to make.

The column I wrote that appeared in <a href="https://daily-journal.com/sports/masons-musings-recapping-a-wild-week/article_83d515fc-2213-11ef-a8df-cb87f3931738.html" target="_blank">Wednesday’s Daily Journal</a> wasn’t supposed to be. Rather, that column was supposed to be a tip of the cap to one of the most successful and unforgettable groups of senior student-athletes our coverage area has seen in quite a while, if not ever.

There was only one problem. As I spent half of Monday attempting to pen that column, I realized the few hours I gave myself to reflect back on this inspirational group of young men and women wasn’t enough, and if you think the 1,000-plus words I wrote Wednesday were a lot, or the even larger word count ahead in this one, you should have seen my attempts at cohesive thought when it comes to the love I’ve got for some of these kids and their families.

As graduation season comes and goes, this year’s high school graduating class is the same group that ended grade school and began high school during the early heights of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not a single one of these kids had neither a traditional eighth-grade graduation nor a regular start to high school.

That school year, 2020-21, the sports calendar was split into four seasons rather than the traditional three. The fall season was more bare than normal, with cross country and golf taking center stage to open the year. That’s when we first met some of the student-athletes that would be making headlines for the next four years.

Golfers such as Kankakee-Herscher’s Paul Azzarelli and Grant Park’s Trey Boecker on the boys side and a handful of Bradley-Bourbonnais girls, as well as several other standouts from schools such as Beecher, Watseka, Peotone, Iroquois West and more set the stage for a strong few years of local golf. In cross country, runners such as Bishop McNamara’s Evita Martinez and Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Jeremiah Lanum, state finalists as seniors this year, were just two of several runners who would go on to become cross country and track and field stars.

Basketball was by its lonesome that winter, as wrestling got moved to the summer. That winter is when I first was introduced to hoopers such as Kankakee’s Nikkel Johnson, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Ellie Haggard and Emmerson Longtin and Peotone’s Madi Schroeder on the girls side and Beecher’s Adyn McGinley and Manteno’s Nicky Johnson on the boys side.

More on those girls later, but McGinley and Johnson, the latter of whom battled back valiantly from injury, were behind generationally great teams that snapped regional droughts at their respective schools this winter, including McGinley, a first-team all-stater by both the Illinois Media and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, helping the Bobcats to an undefeated regular season and first sectional title in program history.

Johnson, Haggard and Longtin were just three of several girls around the area who went on to have successful four-year careers in several sports. Johnson, throwing teammate Tytiana Sutton and long jumper Na’Kyrah Cooks all earned top-10 individual state finishes in track and field this year and were crucial assets to the Kays’ back-to-back IHSA Class 2A State titles in 2022 and 2023, the former the first team state championship in any sport in Kankakee High School history.

Football, volleyball and boys soccer were the headlining sports that moved from the fall to the spring that year. Haggard and Longtin were again Boilermakers mainstays there as well, and Johnson was joined by Cooks and Breanna Lamie as freshmen who would have four-year volleyball careers for the Kays. Another trio at Bishop McNamara — Lillee Nugent, Ana Darr and Mackenzie McCammon — also formed for its first of four straight years of dynamite on the court.

That spring is also when I began my WYKT/WXNU Game Night pairing with legendary play-by-play voice Bill Hazen, and one of our first games that spring featured a pair of freshmen who now are preparing for game-changing college careers.

Bill was browsing the Bishop McNamara roster ahead of the Fightin’ Irish’s game against Riverside-Brookfield, peaking out at the team warming up on the field in front of us to make sure everyone on the field was on the roster. He noticed two players warming up with the running backs who weren’t on the roster, Nos. 8 and 22.

We quickly were told they were freshmen who had been brought up to provide depth for a backfield that was battered by injury. No. 8 was a young man named Tony Phillips, and 22 was Jaydon Wright, two names that quickly became solidified as the best of the area bunch.

Phillips went for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns, with Wright leading the way at fullback, in a 34-12 win. The duo quickly thrust up recruiting boards, and by the time the school year ended in 2021, they each already had racked up multiple Power Five college scholarship offers.

The duo split when Phillips transferred after his sophomore season, winning the 100-meter and 200-meter dash Class 1A track and field state titles in his two seasons on the McNamara track before moving to football only in his two years at Kankakee. He was the lead back for a Kays team that went 11-1 and made the IHSA Class 6A quarterfinals after an undefeated regular season, finishing the year tied for a program-record 21 total touchdowns on the year and 61 career rushing scores.

Phillips, who will continue his career at Grambling State, is one of two Division I-bound Kays, as four-star offensive lineman Marques Easley graduated a semester early to get a head start on his career at Georgia. Wright graduated early as well before enrolling early at Minnesota, where he figures to compete for serious touches out of the backfield right away after a prolific career at McNamara that included 2,399 yards and 31 touchdowns.

There’s only one memory from that 2020-21 school year that rivals the first time I saw Phillips and Wright, and that came two months later at All-City softball action. It’s when I saw Haggard and fellow freshman Libby Spaulding lead the Boilers to a dramatic 6-4 win against McNamara, their first win against the Irish since 2006.

Fast forward four years, Haggard and Spaulding helped the Boilers to four straight All-City titles and three straight regional championships in Class 4A, a feat the program hadn’t accomplished before.

Baseball and softball, and the rest of the traditional spring slate, joined wrestling to make a summer season in 2021, an uncharacteristic time of year for the high school wrestling careers of eventual state champions Carter Watkins, of Manteno, and Kiernan Farmer, the latter of whom became the area’s first girls wrestling state champion this fall. It’s also the first time we saw Watkins’ Co-Boys Wrestler of the Year, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ AJ Mancilla, take the mats, and the first year of a four-year run McNamara’s Mason McCue had at shortstop on the Fightin’ Irish baseball diamond.

That track and field season wasn’t just the first time we were introduced to eventual track and field stars on the girls side at Kankakee but also the boys. The Kays claimed a boys state crown as well in 2022, with then-sophomore Jayon Morrow the young gun on an experienced team. His high school career ended in unfortunate fashion with an injury at state last month, but Morrow was able to bring home an additional three medals despite that.

Phillips was one of two freshmen who shined at the state track and field meet that year, joined by St. Anne’s Reece Curtis. Curtis went on to win state in the 400 meters last year. After he finished one of the best soccer careers in school history in the fall, Curtis saw his state track and field dreams also shattered because of injury this spring.

And since that 2020-21 school year that was anything but normal, the kids who began their high school journeys that year proved they are anything but normal as well.

Look at the senior boys at Wilmington, who have won two state titles in football since the pandemic and just brought home the third-place baseball state trophy in Class 2A last week. Senior names such as Reid Juster, Cade McCubbin, Joe Allgood, Brendan Moran and Joey Cortese adorn the record books in both football and baseball.

Schroeder, who shared Player of the Year with her 2023 graduate teammates Madi Kibelkis and Jenna Hunter last year, repeated as the girls basketball POY this winter, when she was one of several seniors who led the Blue Devils to the program’s first Class 2A sectional championship this year and helped the soccer team to a spot in the Class 1A sectional finals this spring.

Elsewhere in the Illinois Central Eight Conference is Katelyn Borschnack, who became the first area girls soccer player to reach the 60-goal mark in a season this year, helping the Tigers to an eighth straight regional title in Class 1A. The senior girls at Coal City won three straight softball regionals and were at least co-champions in the ICE in volleyball and girls basketball, finishing the three sports a combined 35-7 in ICE play.

Gardner-South Wilmington just graduated perhaps their best boys and girls basketball players ever at the same time, Cale Halpin and Addi Fair. And coming back to Kankakee County but elsewhere in the River Valley Conference, Grace Christian’s Natalie Dalton just ended one of the best three-sport careers the school has seen in volleyball, girls basketball and softball.

Also back in town, it wasn’t just girls sports where the Boilers saw plenty of seniors lead their teams to great heights. The football team, led by the likes of All-Area seniors Mancilla, Football Player of the Year and quarterback Ethan Kohl, weapons Luke Allen and Tyran Bender and lineman such as Jack Prairie, helped make area history, as the Boilers and Kays won a playoff game in the same year for the first time since 1989.

That Kays team was much more than their two big-time college prospects. Larenz Walters, who went on to have one of the most prolific individual and team basketball careers in school history, also played quarterback. The quarterback of the defense, Kennarius Chandler, was one of several seniors who made that unit one of the best the area ever has seen.

Aside from the on-field success, a uniting factor for the Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais football teams, as well as almost every team I’ve mentioned — whether it be as small as Beecher basketball or as large as BBCHS softball, is how their community came together to rally behind them.

And perhaps no team saw that more than the Boilers baseball team just did on its unforeseen run as a nine-seed in their sub-sectional to the round of 16 for the program’s first time in 15 years. Eleven seniors adorned that roster, and several of them spent their winters preparing not just by logging hours in the batting cage or bullpen sessions but also by returning the community love as members of the Best Buddies basketball team.

Most of the senior baseball players helped keep in shape in the winter by joining their Best Buddies peers at school in Unified basketball, where the Boilers made it to state for the second straight year. The reason the community got behind the Boilers baseball team, much like many other teams around the area, is for things like that.

These kids haven’t just been fun to watch grow as athletes but as people as well. Whether it’s kids I’ve been covering and interviewing for four years or some who have had to patiently wait their turn, there’s not been a senior class here I’ve covered that’s had as much success, battled as much adversity through the pandemic or been more of a pleasure to talk to and see the community support than the class of 2024.

Several of the names in this column, and countless others not included, have unquestionably come together to create my favorite class I’ve covered in terms of the quality of young people they are. On and off the field, they’ve given me plenty of smiles, tears and awestruck moments.

And for that, you all have my most gracious thank you. You’re the reason I have the luckiest job in Kankakee County. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you all, whether that’s during your time in college or beyond.