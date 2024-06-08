Kankakee's Bretzlaff ends boys tennis career with a historic season

By the time 2024 Kankakee graduate James Bretzlaff concluded his final tennis season this spring, the Kays’ boys tennis program had to dust off their record books for the first time in more than 20 years.

Bretzlaff managed to become the first Kankakee boys tennis player to earn a trip to the state series since Brian Roland in 1996-97 after placing fourth in this year’s IHSA Class 2A Normal Community Sectional last month.

“It means a lot to help shine a light on Kankakee’s tennis program,” Bretzlaff said of his achievement to qualify for state. “Just to be able to reflect the work of the coaches that they put in and to show the tennis program is achieving stuff as well [like other sports programs].

“Kankakee overall is making such big strides across sports,” he added. “I just hope it brings more attention to the [tennis] program and helps bring more kids out to the team next year. Hopefully, Kankakee can keep building the program and somebody has a better season than me in a few years because that’s what you want is to see is the program keep getting better.”

What makes Bretzlaff’s mammoth achievement even more impressive is the fact he managed to break the two-decade-plus streak with such limited competitive experience on the tennis court.

Compared to a majority of his state-qualifying counterparts, who surely have had much more experience than him, Bretzlaff managed to reach the same feat as all of them despite only taking up tennis competitively during his freshman year.

“What I enjoy most is taking beginners who’ve never played tennis before and watch them develop,” Kankakee head tennis coach Tyler Prude said. “Bretzlaff showed a lot of potential even as a freshman. ... His growth has been tremendous over the last four years.

“One of the things I can really say about him is that he’s a great athlete, but his perseverance and tenacity is what really helped him this season. He had a never-give-up attitude in every match he played in.”

Bretzlaff’s mental toughness and strong mindset proved to be a key component in his ability to advance to state in the first place. After receiving a first-round bye in the opening round of the sectional tournament, Bretzlaff found himself dropping the opening set in both his second- and third-round matches.

Facing the brink of elimination twice, Bretzlaff went on to record back-to-back three-set tiebreaker victories against Rohan Darsi, of Bloomington (4-6, 6-3, 6-4), and Rolen Schlipmann, of Normal Community (2-6, 6-1, 6-1), which guaranteed himself a spot in the top four to advance to state.

“James has had a remarkable season, especially after only starting tennis as a freshman,” Prude said. “He’s had a remarkable career. He only played singles through his sophomore-senior years after playing in doubles as a freshman. This year was just outstanding for him.”

His eighth-grade Kankakee Junior High School P.E. teacher, Keith Wilson, helped first spark Bretzlaff’s interest in tennis through pickle ball.

“[Wilson] encouraged us to play a lot of sports, and we had a pickle ball tournament in gym [class], and then with that I started playing tennis with a friend to try it out,” Bretzlaff recalled. “And then from that, I heard Kankakee had a high school camp, and so I went to that, and then I just stuck with it for the rest of high school.”

Even though pickle ball is what originally got him to think about picking up tennis, it wasn’t until James’ mother, Katie, gave him the extra push to take up the sport recreationally before going into high school.

Shortly after he got a taste of what it was like to play tennis, Bretzlaff opted to join the boys team as a freshman, which he did for all four seasons along with playing soccer in the fall.

After briefly opening his career on junior varsity as a freshman before being moved up to play varsity doubles, Bretzlaff found himself starting as the No. 2 singles player by the time he was only a sophomore.

Still raw and learning the ins and outs of the game with only one year under his belt, Bretzlaff made a gigantic leap during his second season after he got the chance to learn under Kankakee’s No. 1 singles player that spring, then-senior Brody Longtin.

“He had an undefeated season that year, and so getting to hit and play matches with him every day ... I just learned so much in practices and games,” Bretzlaff said of Longtin. “I think that really helped me see myself more as a tennis player and encouraged me to keep trying and push to do something great.”

The experience gained going up against Longtin every day in practice let Bretzlaff take the reins as the Kays’ No. 1 singles player during his junior and senior years, where he finished with a combined record of 26-11, including a 14-7 finish this spring.

Bretzlaff’s state appearance ended up being short-lived after going 0-2 in this year’s IHSA Class 2A State finals double-elimination singles bracket, but the recent high school grad noted it was still an overly positive experience.

“Going to the actual state competition was a great experience overall,” Bretzlaff said. “You just get to see so many high-level players that you aren’t able to be exposed to, people who’ve been playing tennis their entire lives.

“It was just great to see so many different levels of competition and even though I didn’t have as much success at state, it still was a great experience to see that next level of competition,” he continued. “ ... I was happy to be competing for state in general, and seeing that competition was a great experience.”

With his tennis career now behind him, Bretzlaff has given up his label as a student-athlete and shifted his focus toward potentially getting a business degree at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.