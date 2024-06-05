Mason's musings: Recapping a wild week

The ends of the three prep sports seasons each come with uniquely different challenges. As the fall turns to winter, not only are Cody Smith and I following around our teams in the postseason but also preparing the yearly boys and girls basketball preview section. And as the winter turns to spring, we have to adjust our daily schedules to accommodate 7 p.m. gametimes becoming 4:30 p.m. starts — assuming weather even permits those spring sports to get started consistently.

As the spring turns into summer, although it’s true the summer break allows a little more relaxed schedule for the most part, we have to get through what is traditionally the season filled with the most postseason success.

Whether it’s the dozens of track and field state qualifiers, a list that seemingly grows in numbers and strength every year (and a big thank you to Mike Clark for feverishly covering our kids at state), other individual state runs such as boys tennis or team runs in girls soccer, baseball and softball, perhaps our traditionally strongest sports, and other sports such as a growing boys volleyball scene and Bradley-Bourbonnais-only sports such as water polo and badminton, there’s a lot to keep track of.

I managed to break my record by covering nine games in six days, when the classes 1A and 2A baseball and softball regionals began, with Cody both holding it down with all other sports department responsibilities and our photo staff helping us bring the most coverage we possibly could to the start of postseason festivities.

And as teams make runs deeper and deeper into the IHSA State series, the locations of those games and meets get further and further away, with the quantity of games covered giving way to the distance required to get to them. As I set out to cover our local “final four” this spring — Bradley-Bourbonnais baseball and softball, Beecher softball and Wilmington baseball — my Toyota Corolla might not have enjoyed it, but I sure did.

On those travels, several readers asked me about which day they could find coverage of the game we were at, and whether it would be in a print copy. <em>(Editor’s note: Wednesday and Saturday editions are available in print form, joining the Monday, Tuesday and Thursday e-editions at daily-journal.com.)</em> And with three of the five games I was at falling on those e-edition days, why not recap that crazy week for our print-only readers looking to catch up?

One of the realities to accept of being the sports editor of the Daily Journal is the all-but-guarantee a day off for Memorial Day doesn’t really exist, as that’s the day of super-sectional baseball and softball in Classes 1A and 2A (quite a small sacrifice compared to who the holiday is about, undoubtedly).

With Cody making the trip to Geneseo to watch Wilmington clinch its first trip to state in about 20 years, I took the trek south to East Peoria, the first day of a week-long trek with Interstate 55, to watch the two biggest Class 2A softball powerhouses do battle, Beecher and Rockridge, in the East Peoria Super-Sectional.

In a matchup of the 2023 title game, the Rockets were able to make it to their sixth straight trip to state, ending yet another spectacular season for the Bobcats. They went 32-2, their 13th 30-win season since coach Kevin Hayhurst took over in 2002-03. They completed another undefeated run through the River Valley Conference and hoisted their 11th sectional plaque under Hayhurst. A deep sophomore class, headlined by ace pitcher Ava Lorenzatti, will look to have the Bobcats right back in the thick of it next year.

As I returned to the I-55-to-I-74 life Tuesday, I stayed a little further on I-74 on Tuesday to watch yet another stellar local softball team in Bradley-Bourbonnais. I haven’t shed many tears at this job and don’t really remember another time I did at a game, but there is a tear or two that made its way to the outfield grass in Pekin as I heard Boilermakers head coach Haylee Beck address the team after their 10-0 loss to Minooka in the Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinals.

The vibes were largely different, but a little similar, to the Boilers’ 4-3 loss to that same Minooka squad in regional championship action in 2021. While Beck still was excited about the future that’s ahead for the program in the same way she was at that regional game, there was also the realization two of the biggest pieces of optimism in 2021, Ellie Haggard and Libby Spaulding, had just finished their four-year careers, which forever will be etched in Boilers lore.

There’s really something awe-inspiring about watching kids grow into the young adults they are during the course of their high school lives. And as perhaps the two kids I have covered and interviewed the most for a single sport in four years, watching Ellie and Libby become the people they are, and getting to know the families helping mold them, has been a treat (more on that, and a truly memorable senior class, in my next column coming soon).

With East Peoria and Pekin in my literal rearview mirror, the Boilers baseball team gave me my shortest drive of the week, a quick 90ish-minute haul to Illinois Wesleyan University, where they won their first sectional semifinal in 15 years in a 3-0 win against Normal on May 29 and nearly found enough magic to keep the biggest underdog story in Class 4A alive in Friday’s championship, plating a pair in the seventh and bringing the tying run to bat in a 5-2 loss to Edwardsville.

Most readers who know me personally know I’m a sucker for a good parent-kid relationship between a coach and a player, but the familial feel for the Boilers baseball program is even more unique than that. Head coach Brad Schweigert has been lucky enough to coach his little brother, senior Andrew Schweigert.

I first heard the name Brad Schweigert when he was one of the 12-year-old Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League All-Stars during my first Little League season, and the fact Andrew wasn’t even born then and is now a high school graduate is one of the oldest feelings I’ve had lately, probably second only to the alarming gray hairs I saw hit the floor when I got my hair cut last week.

Brad and Andrew, getting to watch you guys do what you’ve done together on the diamond is more special than I can find the words for. It’s something that always will be at the top of my baseball memory list as long as I’m covering area sports.

And if you’ve made it through more than 1,000 words of recap, we finally have made it to the main event — Wilmington baseball returning to state prominence.

Initially, the schedule looked perfect to cover the Wildcats’ state semifinal in Peoria on Friday night, stay somewhere along the stretch of I-74 between I-55 and Peoria and catch the Boilers’ sectional championship baseball game in Bloomington before returning to Peoria for the Wildcats’ finale Saturday.

Of course, forecasted early rain pushed that Boilermakers matchup with Edwardsville to Friday, and I was only able to catch Wilmington in Saturday’s third-place game, a 4-0 win against Newman Central Catholic.

After a week full of tense matchups, there was a relieving calmness that came with the atmosphere surrounding Saturday’s game. There was nothing to lose, and the Wildcats came out with the most child-like, sandlot-style fun I can remember seeing a team have.

Make no mistake, the Wildcats were still there to win, and the three-hit shutout Kyle Farrell tossed proved that. But while the will to win was still there, the pressure to not lose was gone. And you know what else was there aside from the will to win?

The Wilmington faithful.

One of my favorite parts of the Wildcats’ run to the IHSA Class 3A Football State championship last fall was getting to learn about the community and see their passion up close by attending a Catbackers Club meeting and writing about the lore of the motorcycle entrance. The sport was different, and the stakes were a bit lowered from first to third place, but the passion was equal.

After what is becoming a traditional state stop of Chicken Salad Chick and the East Peoria Target for baseball cards, I made it home Saturday to file my last game story and upload my final action photos of the 2023-24 school year. We’ve started working on All-Area teams (baseball and softball coaches, we’ll be in touch once we get soccer and track and field going a bit more) and will be highlighting some of the spring’s biggest stars with feature stories during the coming weeks.

And just like that, a new fall sports season will be upon us.