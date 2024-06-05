Former Kay, Michigan national champion Hill hosting camp next month

Jyaire “Suga” Hill became one of the latest local football stars to play FBS football when he began his career at Michigan last season, and now the 2023 Kankakee graduate is coming home to become the latest local football star to host a local camp.

Hill’s foundation, the Jyaire “Suga” Hill Foundation, is hosting the inaugural Suga Summer Camp at Kankakee High School next month. The camp will be held during two days — July 6 and 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day — and costs $25.

On July 6, campers will learn strength training from the 2024 College Football Playoff national champion. On July 7, there will be a scrimmage competition and community fun day. Local food vendors will be partnering for the camp, which is being hosted by Natone Jordan. DJ Mondy and DJ Swift will be spinning music on site as well.

To sign up and find more information, go to bit.ly/4aLXxRc.