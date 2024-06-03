RACING: Wicker wins pro late model feature in latest night of local racing

Daily Journal staff report

Action resumed at Kankakee County Speedway on Friday, when eight feature race winners were crowned once again.

It was the pro late model division that saw $1,000 up for grabs for the feature race winner, which was Kankakee native Axle Wicker. Wicker also took second in the pro late model new winners race, which was won by Gary Schalmo.

Zeke McKenzie won the UMP modifieds feature race, and Pete Argianas won the pro modifieds. Trevor Bitterling took the checkered flag in the factory stock, a feat accomplished in the sport compact division by Joshua Wright. The Crown Victoria winner was Matt Prodehl, and Billy Knippenberg won the Vintage feature.

For full results and more information, see page C2.