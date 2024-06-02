BASEBALL: Wilmington rebounds to capture third-place trophy at state

PEORIA — After Friday night’s 12-1 loss to St. Anthony in the IHSA Class 2A State semifinals, the Wilmington baseball team was faced with a choice in how it could approach Saturday’s third-place game against Newman Central Catholic at Peoria’s Dozer Park.

The Wildcats either could sulk in the sorrows of their semifinal slip-up, or they could embrace the fortune they have that any other team would do anything for — playing one last game together.

And if the boisterous “We’re having fun today, boys,” that echoed from the Wildcats’ dugout in the top of the first inning Saturday wasn’t enough evidence of which way the Wildcats would go, the seven innings that followed were.

Behind the hot arm of Kyle Farrell on the bump, the Wildcats finished their season on a high note with a 4-0 win against the Comets that gave them a 28-2 record to end the season and, more importantly, the IHSA Class 2A State third-place trophy.

“Basically, we decided that since it’s our last game, we’re gonna play loose and free, and we’re gonna play for each other because it’s the last time you get to do it as a team,” Farrell said. “And for our seniors, we want to send them out on a good note and a win.

“So, we kind of just came together and collectively decided we’re gonna have some fun today. No matter the outcome, enjoy the game.”

The Wildcats got a pair of runs across in the third, one when Ryan Kettman scored on a passed ball and another when Lucas Rink scored on an error. Those two runs were enough for Farrell, who twirled a three-hitter, but the ‘Cats tacked another couple on, one on a Dierks Geiss RBI groundout in the fourth and another on a Cade McCubbin fielder’s choice in the fifth.

Rink, who was joined by Geiss with two hits apiece Saturday, was the starting pitcher in Friday’s semifinal loss. He said both he as an individual and the Wildcats as a team knew they had to quickly turn the page to end the year with a win.

“You’ve got another job to do, got another ballgame to win,” Rink said. “At the end of the day, no matter how bad it was, the Sun’s always gonna come up, and you’ve just gotta be ready for the next day to move on.

“That’s what we did as a team, as a whole. As a group we all moved on, got over it and won today,” he added. “That’s what we’ve done all year, so it was good to see the energy like that.”

It was the second state trip this group of Wildcats has made, as nearly all of the roster also played on the school’s football team that won the Class 3A State title in November. While the sports are certainly different, the names and faces were largely the same, as was the mindset of racking up postseason wins however they came.

“A lot of the same guys, for sure. Obviously, two different sports, but the same feel of just win, advance and move on,” Farrell said. “It doesn’t [have] to be pretty, just keep playing, enjoy it. But certainly, the guys being the same group of guys makes it feel a little similar.”

Rink and Farrell are both juniors, two of the five starters from Saturday who will be back next season. And as they sat in the immediate aftermath of their 2024 third-place finish, that thought has the Wildcats already excited at what could be in store for 2025.

“My expectation is to be right back here next year,” Rink said. “ ... You’ve got four of your top five hitters coming back (Kettman, Rink, Farrell and Zach Ohlund); you’ve got your three main pitchers coming back (Farrell, Rink and Kettman), and that’s only gonna make you better.”

But that doesn’t mean the Wildcats won’t miss a talented senior class that included four starters Saturday — catcher McCubbin, center fielder Reid Juster, first baseman Joe Allgood and DH Brendan Moran. As the leaders of a core that’s been playing sports together for a decade or so, saying goodbye to those seniors is a mixed bag of emotions for Farrell.

“Certainly, it kind of sucks to see them go, but you’re excited to see what they’ll do, obviously,” Farrell said. “It will be a little bit of a new team next year, but it’s still guys you know and a small town, so you’ll certainly be comfortable with them.

“But yeah, it certainly sucks to see your seniors, your friends, kind of leave, but we’ve got confidence in the guys coming up next, too.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Farrell struck out three and didn’t walk any in his three-hitter, with three Comets reaching base via error. Rink and Geiss each went 2-for-3, with Rink scoring and Geiss driving in a run. Juster doubled and scored. Kettman had a hit and scored twice. Moran added a hit.