Wicker highlights Kankakee County Speedway action with pro late model win

The loud roar of engines returned to the Kankakee County Speedway on Friday night, where the 2024 season resumed after a week off with nine feature races across eight divisions, highlighted by the $1,000 cash prize in the pro late model feature.

Axle Wicker held off Jacob Kolwyck and David Matt Hammond to win the main event of the night, with Gary Schalmo winning an additional new winners feature in the pro late model division.

Zeke McKenzie won a the ump modifieds meanwhile Pete Argianas took home the checkered flag in the pro modifieds feature. Trevor Bitterling won this week's factory stock feature and Joshua Wright took the sports compact main race. Matt Prodehl took first place in the crown victoria feature and Billy Knippenberg rounded out the winners circle with a victory in the vintage feature.

The season continues Friday with the Tom Pasek Memorial. Pits open at 4 p.m., followed by the grandstands opening at 5:30 p.m., hot lap qualifying is at 6:15 p.m. with racing to follow. General admission adult tickets cost $15 (free for kids 11 and younger). Pit passes are also available: free for kids 4 and younger, $15 for kids 5-10 and $35 for adults.

For more information, go to kankakeecountyspeedway.com or the track’s Facebook page, Kankakee County Speedway.