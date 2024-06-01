BASEBALL: Boilers' magical run ends in sectional title loss to defending champion Edwardsville

BLOOMINGTON — Had seeding for the IHSA Class 4A Baseball State Series held, Bradley-Bourbonnais wouldn’t have won its opening regional quarterfinal game as the lower seed of an eight-nine matchup with Plainfield South, let alone found itself as one of the 16 teams playing for a sectional championship during the weekend.

That’s why, even as they trailed 5-0 in the seventh inning to defending state champion Edwardsville in Friday’s Illinois Wesleyan University Sectional championship, the Boilermakers’ confidence never wavered.

“I had that feeling we were gonna come back,” right fielder Cal Darling, one of 11 Boiler seniors, said. “I had confidence in every one of our guys at the plate, and I knew we had a chance to come back from the very start.”

They got a pair of runs and another pair on, bringing the tying run to the plate, but saw their improbable run end there with a 5-2 loss to the Tigers. The Boilers saw their season end with a 16-20 record and their deepest postseason run since the 2009 team also made the sectional finals, and also ended the biggest underdog run in Class 4A this spring.

“We were relishing the moment,” Boilers head coach Brad Schweigert said. “We knew we were the underdogs from here on out, the only nine seed in the sweet 16.

“I think these guys played loose, played with confidence all the way through, even in this game,” he added. “You saw that in the seventh inning, trying to fight back from down 5-0 and not laying over and dying.”

As the Boilers turned to senior right-hander Tyler Snoreck to toe the rubber for the third time this postseason, Edwardsville offered sophomore TCU commit Tony Eberlin. Both pitchers kept the opponent off the scoreboard through the game’s halfway point, but in the bottom of the fourth, the Tigers dealt the Boilers their first deficit of the postseason when Chase Alwardt sent an RBI single up the middle.

“You’ve gotta score one anyway,” Schweigert said. “That didn’t phase them too much, and I think we responded, and we’ve responded all playoffs when things didn’t go our way.

“It’s always nice scoring first, obviously, but it didn’t phase us.”

The Boilers were able to get a pair on for the second straight inning and third time of the game in the top of the fifth but were unable to push one across. And in the bottom of the fifth, one at-bat after a Kolten Wright RBI single, Lucas Krebs sent a Snoreck offering to the left field foul pole, where a ball that looked headed toward foul territory clipped the pole for a three-run dinger that broke the game open at 5-0.

“It’s a game of inches, and against good teams like this, the margin of error is so small,” Schweigert said. “Tyler didn’t make a bad pitch, the kid’s a good player and just got inside on it.

“Couple more inches, it’s on the other side of the foul pole and just a long strike.”

After the teams traded scoreless sixths, the Boilers came to the plate in the seventh with their bottom third of the order up and a different Tigers sophomore on the bump, Hunter Baugh.

Caleb McBurnie reached on a dropped third strike before Andrew Schweigert drew a walk to join him on the basepaths. Ty Alderson got the Boilers on the board with a double that scored McBurnie’s courtesy runner, Jace Boudreau, and put ducks on the pond with no outs for the top of the order.

But after a Thomas Offill strikeout and Kason Bynum’s RBI groundout, Baugh fell behind in the count 3-0 to Cody Freitas before recovering for a swinging strikeout that gave the Tigers their third straight sectional title.

At the end of a run that featured countless clutch hits in crucial moments, those balls, such as a Spencer Boudreau liner with two on and two outs that Mace Karnes made a diving catch on in the fourth, came up short.

“Those timely hits, even balls hard in play, they just snagged it,” Brad Schweigert said. “Spencer’s hit, a couple others, they’re a good team and got them. We just didn’t get that big hit we got in previous games.”

After a 3-10 start out of the gate, the Boilers played .500 ball the rest of the regular season, finishing it at 12-19 before catching fire in the past few weeks.

Snoreck opened the postseason with a no-hitter in that regional quarterfinal against Plainfield South, a game that also saw Andrew Schweigert hit two three-run homers in a 9-0 win. They got revenge on Minooka, the team that ended their past two postseasons, with a 3-2 regional quarterfinal win before winning the Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional, their first as a host since at least 1970, with a 6-2 title game win against Plainfield Central.

In the sectional semifinals, they got a shutout effort from Freitas in a 3-0 win against Normal Community, their first sectional semifinal win in 15 years, to bring them to Friday’s David-versus-Goliath matchup against the defending champs, a David position the team relished being in.

“We just rallied together as a group and as a family,” Darling said. “We had our ups and downs this whole season, but we stopped caring about what we did as individuals. We just wanted to win games and make the best run we could.

“ ... We played with zero pressure on our shoulders because we knew we had nothing to lose,” he added. “We just balled out, got really hot and rode the wave as long as we could. We stuck together as a team.”

Darling and his senior classmates have almost all played together for at least a decade, and while eight of them will continue their baseball careers in college, it won’t quite be the same.

“I’ve been playing with most of the guys since I was 8 years old, and this is the last game I’m gonna play with them,” Darling, who will head to Heartland Community College with Andrew Schweigert, said. “It’s probably what makes this game so much more tragic; we’ve played with each other for so long, and it hurts.

“But I love my boys, and I’m excited to see what they do with baseball in the future.”

Brad Schweigert, Andrew’s older brother who was a fan of this senior group’s youth travel games before becoming their coach, said he felt that hurt on their behalf. But he also knows this group can look back on their accomplishments with pride, the same pride the Bradley-Bourbonnais community felt as they filled the seats at Jack Horenberger Field on Friday and wherever else the Boilers played this spring.

“That’s so special and shows our guys that the community rallied around them because they’re great kids,” Brad Schweigert said. “We faced adversity, we overcame it, and we had a group of good guys that love and trust each other.

“They’re truly outstanding young men.”