USA Basketball hosting free clinic at Kankakee

Daily Journal staff report

As summer breaks continue to kick off, so do summer sports camps and clinics, including the USA Basketball clinic coming to Kankakee soon.

Kankakee High School will be hosting a free basketball clinic that is being conducted by USA Basketball on June 15 for boys and girls basketball players ages 6-9 (10-10:50 a.m.), 10-13 (11-11:50 a.m.) and 14-17 (12-12:50 p.m.).

The clinic is open for any children ages 6-17, regardless of school district or town they live in. There is no cost, but a completed waiver, which is available at bit.ly/USABJune152024, is required. There is a 200-participant cap.

For questions or more information, email register@usabasketball.