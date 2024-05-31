BASEBALL: Wilmington's state title hopes fall short with semifinal loss to St. Anthony

No matter how badly one wants something, sometimes it's simply just not their day.

While Wilmington has enjoyed a magical postseason that's seen its squad on the verge of its first state championship appearance since they last won the IHSA Class 1A state title in 2005, the Wildcats found themselves on the wrong side of a 12-1 defeat to St. Anthony during Friday's IHSA Class 2A State semifinals matchup in Peoria at Dozer Park.

"I think St. Anthony just hit the ball all over the place," Wilmington head coach Mike Bushnell said. "They scattered the ball and we really didn't have an answer for them.

"It's just one of those games."

Despite the Wildcats doing everything in their power to position themselves to play in Saturday's Class 2A State championship game against Maroa-Forsyth, they couldn't overcome the strong arm of Bulldogs' ace Brock Fearday and his talented teammates at the plate.

St. Anthony managed to out-hit Wilmington 15-4, all while getting a gem from Fearday, who went all six innings, giving up one earned run on four hits and two walks with sevens strikeouts.

"It doesn't take away anything they've done all year," Bushnell said. "St. Anthony was on offensively and then their guy [Fearday] on the mound had really really good off-speed," Bushnell said.

The Bulldogs opened the game with a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never looked back, even though the Wildcats nearly tied the game at two runs apiece in the bottom of the second inning.

After Zach Ohlund drew a one-out walk, followed by a single by Reid Juster, Dirks Geiss executed a sacrifice- bunt that gave Joe Allgood runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the second. Allgood went on to smack an RBI single into centerfield that nearly also scored Juster, but a good throw home ended the inning with Juster out at the plate.

St. Anthony carried the momentum from the play at the plate into the top of the third, where the Bulldogs went on the plate four more runs to take a commanding 6-1 lead.

From there, St. Anthony added two more runs in the top of the fourth before ending the game one inning early with another four-run inning in the sixth to officially shut the door.

With the semifinal loss to the Bulldogs, the Wildcats (27-2) are now set to finish their monumental season against Newman Central Catholic at 4 p.m. Saturday for the rights to finish third in state in Class 2A.

"I'm extremely proud of this group and I don't think this game takes away anything from what they've done all season," Bushnell said. "This is the best team that I've been a part of from the definition of a team [standpoint]."

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Allgood went 1-for-2 with an RBI single to pace the Wilmington's offense. Juster and Geiss each added one single apiece. Lucas Rink suffered the loss on the mound, allowing six runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk over three innings of work. Rink also chipped in one single and one drawn walk at the plate.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Wildcats (27-2) will finish the season competing for a third-place finish against Newman Central Catholic at 4 p.m. Saturday in Dozer Park.