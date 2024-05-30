BASEBALL: Freitas blanks Normal as Boilers advance to first sectional title game in 15 years

BLOOMINGTON — Prior to the start of Wednesday's IHSA Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan University Sectional semifinal against Bradley-Bourbonnais, just like they did prior to losing in the regular season to the Boilermakers last month, members of the Normal Community baseball team lined up in center field, not to run a baseball play, but a football play.

They were re-enacting the play the Boilers attempted with their 2-point conversion on the final play of last fall's 31-30 Ironmen overtime victory in the IHSA Class 7A Football Playoffs.

As it turns out, that showmanship fired up the Boilers and ace Cody Freitas, who allowed the Ironmen an early unofficial start to next football season with a 3-0 victory Wednesday that has the Boilers in their first sectional championship since 2009.

Freitas wasn't playing in that football game last fall, but rather playing fall ball with the ace he went toe-to-toe with Wednesday, Normal's Ethan Eberle, but seeing his teammates that were on that team disrespected gave him the extra juice he needed to fire a six-hit shutout.

"I was like, ‘I’m just not letting that slide,’" Freitas said. "I came in with so much confidence for my boys. I knew they’d back me up, and my curveball was feeling amazing too."

After finishing the regular season at 12-19 and the ninth seed in their 10-team sub-sectional, the Boilers' (16-19) magical postseason run will continue after putting an end to an anything-but-normal season for Normal, who finished 33-4, with half of their losses coming to Bradley-Bourbonnais.

"The ingredients are all coming together at the right time," Boilers head coach Brad Schweigert said. "We wish we had it all year a little bit, but it’s all coming together at the right time, and that’s what it’s all about."

The Boilers were able to break the ice early against Eberle, a 6-foot-5 southpaw headed to Louisville, when Cal Darling legged out an infield single with two outs that allowed Kason Bynum to score.

The Ironmen almost quickly tied things back up, but Boilers left fielder Andrew Schweigert fielded a single off the bat of Dexter Niekamp and fired a dart to catcher Caleb McBurnie, who fielded the throw on a hop and tagged Alex Herren, who tried scoring from second, out at the dish to end the inning and give Boilers full momentum that they never relinquished.

"I had nothing to lose, just absolutely hosed it," Schweigert said of the throw. "Caleb made a great play, and it’s harder than it looks, that tag."

Schweigert's laser was followed by a diving play at third by Bynum and a diving catch in center field by Ty Alderson, fresh off the bench to replace an injured Luke Allen, with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth.

"When I saw Luke down, I just knew I’m the first man off the bench," Alderson said. "All glory to God, I was able to lock in, calm the nerves down and make the play."

It was the second time in a three-inning span the Ironmen had the bases loaded, something that also occurred in the bottom of the third inning. But both times, Freitas, a junior Arizona commit, reached back and got the outs when he needed them most.

With the pregame theatrics and in-game chatter adding even more tension to an already-tense environment, a sectional semifinal, Freitas was able to compile what he and Brad Schweigert agreed was one of, if not his best start of the season.

And as half of a pitching matchup of two of Class 4A's top arms, Freitas knew he had to bring his A-game.

"I know the guy, he’s a really good guy and a really good pitcher," Freitas said. "I know he’s competitive, but I knew I had more confidence.

"I trusted myself and I said, ‘I’m gonna be the better one today. I’m gonna be the top dog for my team.’”

Darling missed a seventh-inning two-run homer by mere feet, but was able to dent the left field wall with an RBI double that gave Freitas a three-run cushion to record the final three outs.

The Ironmen were able to load the bases for the third time in the game in the seventh, alternating singles and outs through their first four batters before Kaileb Hackman drew a two-out walk.

But on the next at-bat, Freitas forced Ryan Theile to ground to third, where Bynum fielded it and stepped on the bag for a force out that has the Boilers in the round of 16 for just the fourth time since they won the 2001 IHSA Class AA State title. It's their first trip there since 2009, the year after Brad Schweigert graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais himself.

It's a feeling so unreal that his younger brother, left-fielder Andrew Schweigert, said feels like something he'd be more likely to watch than witness himself.

"After we finished the regular season 12-19 and now coming to do this, it feels like we’re in a documentary right now," Andrew Schweigert said. "There’s no way that we’re here.

"That’s just trust in God, trust in the process."

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Freitas surrendered six scattered hits, four walks and struck out three. He was also 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Darling was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Allen and Bynum each had a hit and a run apiece and Alderson had a hit as well.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers will look to pull off another mammoth upset Friday when they face defending state champion Edwardsville at 6 p.m. back at Illinois Wesleyan University for the sectional title.

"Nobody expected us to be here except for us; now that we’re here, it’s just, let’s live to see another day," Brad Schweigert said. "We get to practice again together, let’s just keep trying to win and move on to the next day.

"We’re able to just relish in being able to win or go home, and we’re just playing good baseball right now."