SOFTBALL: Era ends in Boilers sectional semis loss to Minooka

PEKIN — In seven years as the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball coach, Haylee Beck never has felt what she felt on her walk out to the pitcher’s circle in the bottom of the fourth inning of Tuesday’s IHSA Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinal against Minooka.

But with the Boilermakers trailing 7-0 and a pair of runners on after a bases-loaded wild pitch, Beck made the call to switch pitchers and relieve her four-year ace, southpaw Libby Spaulding.

That pitch ended up being the final of Spaulding’s splendid four-year career in the circle, and the end of the prolific four-year careers she and classmate Ellie Haggard had for the Boilers after Tuesday’s 10-0 final score in five innings ended their season with a 26-11 record, and the careers of Spaulding and Haggard at 92-33.

“That was the worst experience I’ve had in my seven years as coach,” Beck said. “She doesn’t want to get pulled from that game, I don’t want to pull her, but we both knew that was the right decision.

“To see a normally very composed girl be emotional is difficult, but she’s earned the right to be emotional in that situation. She’s been the heart and soul for our program for the last four years.”

In the third postseason meeting between the two teams in the past four years — Minooka won a 2021 regional championship game, and the Boilers did the same last year — the Boilers struggled to figure out Minooka pitcher Taylor Mackin, who allowed two hits and four walks in her shutout effort.

Meanwhile, after plating a pair in the second on a wild pitch and bases-loaded walk, the Indians exploded in their share of the fourth. After Mayson Carr led off the frame with a double and came around to score on Mackin’s one-out single, Spaulding appeared to have caught Gracie Anderson looking on a full count for the second out with a runner on first.

But after the borderline walk, the Indians got back-to-back singles and a double from Addisonn Crumley to go up 6-0 and put ducks on the pond. A walk loaded the bases before Spaulding gave way in the circle to Lydia Hammond with a 1-0 count to Karli McMillin.

Three pitches later, McMillin sent a shot to center field, where Ella Perkins nearly made a leaping catch, but couldn’t quite get there in time as McMillin’s three-run blast put the Indians up by 10, allowing them to seal their victory on a Haggard fielder’s choice with two on and two out in the top of the fifth.

“We had a couple close calls early, and that’s always frustrating, and it set the precedent for the game, but we always preach to control the controllable,” Beck said. “ … [Minooka] came out swinging today and did a great job.

“Some days, you just have to tip your cap and say it wasn’t ours. Today wasn’t ours.”

Tuesday might not have been the Boilers’ day, but the chapter in program history that closed with the loss is perhaps the most illustrious in the Boilermakers softball history book.

Out of those 92 wins the past four years, which are the most in a four-year span for the program in at least 18 years, three of those came in three straight regional championship games the past three seasons, something they never had done before. Seven of those came in seven All-City games. After the Boilers hadn’t won All-City since a three-way split in 2007, they never lost an All-City game with Spaulding and Haggard in red and white.

“They were the best four years of my life,” Spaulding said. “Playing for B-B has been one of my best experiences ever, especially in softball.

“I’ll never forget the friendships I made, and my love of the game just grew so much.”

While the dynamic duo of seniors has been at the forefront of things for the past four years, it was the senior leaders they learned from the past few years that allowed them to grow into leaders. Spaulding said trips to Buffalo Wild Wings and PJ’s Ice Cream were common bonding trips the team took, with Haggard noting whoever played varsity softball for the Boilers the past four years always spent time together off the field.

“It’s just like, if you’re on varsity, you’re gonna hang out with your teammates,” Haggard said. “Whether you like it or not, you’re gonna learn to love it.”

But Haggard and Spaulding weren’t the only seniors who had an effect. Perkins began her varsity career as a rotational outfielder in the bottom third of the order before blossoming into the team’s everyday center fielder and the two-hitter Tuesday. First baseman Morgan Chimino, who had both Boiler hits Tuesday, didn’t make the varsity team to begin her junior year but never let that deter her from ultimately becoming a huge impact player this spring.

Perhaps what the senior class can be most proud of as they also close a chapter of their own lives with graduation today is that they are leaving Bradley-Bourbonnais softball in a much better position than where they found it.

“Just growth is what this group has brought to our program,” Beck said. “We used to joke that we don’t want to be the exception, we don’t want to be the surprise.

“We want to be here year in and year out, and for people to expect us to be here,” she continued. “That’s the precedent they’ve wanted to set, and we have done that.”