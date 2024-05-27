BASEBALL: Wilmington headed to first state final since 2005

GENESEO — The further Wilmington’s baseball team has been able to advance in the postseason, the more apparent it has become this year’s team has a similar feel to the early 2000s teams that won two IHSA Class 1A State championships in 2003 and 2005.

The latest evidence of the comparison of historic Wildcats teams came on Monday afternoon, when Wilmington was able to manufacture a 5-0 shutout win against Peoria Notre Dame during the IHSA Class 2A Geneseo Super-Sectional to improve to 27-1 and advance to the Final Four for the first time since those early teams from two decades ago.

“This group is one of a kind,” Wildcats head coach Mike Bushnell said. “... There are a lot of similarities with the continuity and camaraderie of this group compared to the 2005 group.

“They just have that it factor and the attitude that no matter who we play, we are going to figure out a way to win. And there’s just a huge trust factor from coaches to players and players to coaches.”

The trust in one another was especially strong for what seems like a deck full of aces. Junior Kyle Farrell once again dazzled on the rubber in order to improve his postseason record to 2-0 this spring

In seven innings of work against the Irish, Farrell consistently got ahead of the count with his fastball and curveball, tossing 15 first-pitch strikes, which allowed the junior right-handed pitcher to surrender one hit and two walks with 11 strikeouts.

“The biggest thing that helps me is trusting in my players and teammates,” Farrell said. “I know they are going to make plays in the field, and so I just know that I have to continue to attack.

“When Notre Dame put it in play, we were flying to the ball and making plays, and so they gave the confidence to keep going after people.”

A key component for Farrell’s gem came from the offensive boost his teammates, specifically sophomore Dierks Geiss, gave him before Farrell even toed the rubber.

Immediately in the top of the first inning, Wilmington found itself with the bases loaded and zero outs before Peoria Notre Dame starter Bryce Seaton recorded back-to-back strikeouts. With a prime opportunity potentially slipping away, Geiss came up clutch while facing a 1-2 count when he barreled a two-RBI single to left field.

“I thought that was huge,” Bushnell said of Geiss’ two-out hit in the top of the first. “Even though we had an opportunity to add more [runs], playing with a lead does a lot for a starting pitcher. It allows him to play loose and take control of the game.”

Once the Wildcats’ batting order was able to get past Seaton, who was relieved by Thomas Mickels with runners on second and third with one out in the top of the sixth, Wilmington went on to plate three more runs to extend its lead to 5-0.

Courtesy runner Jake Castle scored on a wild pitch from third base before Ryan Kettman smacked an RBI single to drive in Reid Juster, giving the Wildcats a 4-0 lead. After Kettman’s single, Lucas Rink recorded a single that followed with another RBI single by Cade McCubbin that helped bring home Kettman.

Holding onto a five-run lead, Farrell closed out the final two innings by retiring six of seven batters faced to help seal the super-sectional victory and bring on a rush of teammates to the mound after the game-ending lineout to Zach Ohlund.

“Friends are great, and we’ve all been playing together for so long,” Farrell said of a team largely made up of members of last fall’s Class 3A State champion football team. “It just feels amazing to keep winning with these guys.”

Now, Wilmington is officially state bound, they will look to keep up the recent momentum with a semifinal matchup against St. Anthony on Friday during the IHSA Class 2A State semifinals in Peoria at Dozer Park. The winner will face the winner of Maroa-Forsyth vs. Newman Central Catholic at 7 p.m. Saturday.

And as they have all postseason, the Wildcats will lean on the arms of their two aces, Rink and Farrell, to bring home the state trophy.

“Having Rink and Farrell on the mound for us is awesome, and it allows everyone else to play with a ton of confidence,” Bushnell said of his 1-2 punch on the mound going into state. “Everyone gets inspired because they know that those guys are going to give it everything they’ve got.

“They are going to battle, not walk anyone and, eventually, someone is going to come through offensively. ... I can’t speak any more highly about those two guys.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Farrell fired a one-hitter with two walks and 11 strikeouts to earn the win in a complete-game effort and lead the Wildcats. Geiss contributed two singles and two RBIs. Rink went 3-for-4 with one double and one run scored. Kettman totaled a pair of hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Juster chipped in one double and one run scored.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Wilmington (27-1) advances to the IHSA Class 2A State semifinals against St. Anthony at 7 p.m. Friday at Dozer Park in Peoria.