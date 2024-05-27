BASEBALL: Wilmington earns a trip to state for first time in two decades

GENESEO — For the first time since 2005 Wilmington baseball is headed back to the state finals.

Led by junior starting pitcher Kyle Farrell, who surrendered one hit and two walks with 11 strikeouts over a complete-game effort, the Wildcats were able to secure a 5-0 shutout win in Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Geneseo Super-Sectional against Peoria Notre Dame.

“It feels awesome to earn a trip to state,” Farrell said. “You never really thought it would happen even though you always believe you can win games and keep going.”

Wilmington managed to jump out to an early 2-0 in the top of the first inning thanks to a two-out, two-RBI single by Dierks Geiss with the bases loaded. The Wildcats eventually tacked on their final three runs in the top of the fifth off a wild pitch and two RBI singles by Ryan Kettman and Cade McCubbin.

The super-sectional win marks the first time Wilmington will advance to state since the Wildcats last won the IHSA Class 1A State championship during the 2004-05 year.

Editor's note: this story will be updated later tonight.