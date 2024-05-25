BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Kays' Morrow guts out injury to shine at state

It felt like a cruel twist of fate, what happened to Kankakee senior Jayon Morrow in Friday’s IHSA Class 3A state preliminaries at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Field.

For the second straight season, a strained hamstring derailed the state title hopes of the Kays’ star sprinter. Last year, Morrow missed advancing to the final day of the Class 2A state meet.

Bumped up to 3A this spring, Morrow was hurt in the 100-meter preliminaries but still managed to anchor the Kays to fourth place in the 4-by-100 relay Saturday. He also gutted his way to two more medals, limping home in ninth place in both the 100 and 400.

“I had high hopes for myself,” Morrow said. “I came in ranked first in the 400 and top five in all my events. I made a promise to my team I was going to give it my all and I did that (Saturday). Pulling my hamstring in the [100], I told my teammates regardless I was going to run the 4-by-1 final, not for me but for them.

“It’s my last high school meet, and I love this program so much; I just wanted to finish through the line, get a medal and congratulate myself on a great career.”

Morrow knew early Friday something was wrong.

“[In the] 4-by-1 I felt fine,” he said. “But in the 100, after my fourth step, I just couldn’t pick my knee up. And then coming through 90 meters, I just felt it pop. I didn’t even get through the line. I just fell through the line, and that’s when I knew something was off.”

Remarkably, he still had the sixth-best qualifying time in the 100 (10.72 s) along with the seventh-best qualifying time in the 400 (49.20). Plus, he joined Zyon Turner, Dominic White and Zyheir Breaux to qualify fourth in the 4-by-100 at 41.82.

“I struggled really to get to the hotel (Friday) night,” Morrow said. “I put a brace on and gave it my all for myself and my teammates because I know they’d do the same for me.”

The same four runners took fourth in the 4-by-100 final at 42.16. With the two individual medals he won, Morrow wrapped up his high-school career as a 10-time state placer. He won three medals as a freshman and four more in 2022, when the Kays won the school’s first boys team state title in any sport.

Kankakee coach Marques Lowe only could marvel at the gritty performance by his injured star.

“It’s just the heart of a champion,” Lowe said. “He will go down as one of the best track-and-field athletes to ever bless our high school.

“ ... Being a leader, stepping up and being a role model, he did everything I asked him to do. Jayon sets the bar high. He does so many wonderful things to help our program.”

Next year, Morrow will be helping a college team; he plans to announce which one on June 14.

In the meantime, he’ll savor his memories.

“I wouldn’t change [a thing] in this high school career,” he said. “I just trust God.”

No other local athlete earned a medal, but Bradley-Bourbonnais distance standout Jeremiah Lanum ended his high-school career with a pair of PRs. He finished 13th in the 3,200 at 9:15.64 and was 14th in the 1,600 prelims at 4:15.27.