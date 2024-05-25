BASEBALL: Wilmington earns first sectional title since 2005 state championship

BEECHER — Wilmington senior ace Lucas Rink and his fellow teammates have been playing baseball together for more than a decade, dating back to their time as young children at Stevens Intermediate School.

The luxury of having so much continuity with each other during many years playing together has proved pivotal in the Wildcats’ postseason success this spring that’s most recently resulted in their deepest postseason run since they last went on to earn three straight Class 1A State finals appearances, including two state championships in 2003 and 2005, which were most notably headlined by MLB pitcher Tanner Roark.

And after winning the first regional of the Mike Bushnell era (2015-current) last weekend, Wilmington (26-1) went on to defeat Herscher 5-1 in Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A Beecher Sectional championship thanks to a full team effort. And in the process, it also has given this year’s team a similar feel to the early 2000s teams that brought home the Wildcats only pair of state titles in program history.

“I think there’s something to be said about the camaraderie factor of this group,” Bushnell said. “I think that was huge back in the early 2000s run with that group.

“That group was playing together for a long time before they got to high school and kind of carried that same stuff over,” he added. “It’s kind of what you start to get a feel for this group. They have the same camaraderie and togetherness. We will see what happens [going forward].”

Rink was nothing short of spectacular on the mound against the Tigers, allowing only one unearned run on two hits and one walk while striking out 10 in a complete-game effort. As stellar as he was on the day, it’s that tight-knit love for one another Rink said helped them win the game.

“We started playing basketball when we were in the first or second grade, and then we started playing baseball around that time, and so we’ve been playing together for a long time,” Rink said of his teammates. “Every single kid [on the team] we’ve known since we were itty bitty kids. We are a tight-knit group, and its really a great group to have.”

In order to bypass the Tigers on Memorial Day weekend, the Wildcats relied on the strong arm of Rink and the long ball by junior Kyle Farrell and sophomore Zach Ohlund.

After giving up an unearned run in the opening inning that gave Herscher a quick 1-0 lead off a double by Tanner Jones, Rink was nearly untouchable for the remainder for the game. He retired his final 12 batters faced between the fourth and seventh innings and allowed just one hit in the final six innings pitched.

With Rink able to settle in on the bump after the first frame, the Wildcats were able to regain the lead in the bottom of the first inning after a two-RBI double by Cade McCubbin. From there, Wilmington never looked back as Ohlund blasted a two-run homer in the third, and Farrell tacked on a solo shot in the fifth.

As for Herscher (23-14), whose season ended with a regional title for the first time since 2018, Tigers head coach Eric Regez noted his team has nothing to hang their heads about given the way they finished strong to end the season. A young group made up of seven underclassmen on its 15-man roster, the Tigers ended the season winning 11 of their final 16 games, including winning Regez his 19th regional plaque in 32 years with the Tigers.

“We were playing our best baseball at the end of the season, which is what you want to see as a coach,” Regez said of his team’s postseason run. “I’m proud of our finish, and I’m proud of our guys for hanging in there.

“We got beat by a really good team today. ... We gained some valuable experience this season, and hopefully, we can take that experience and use it in the future.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Rink surrendered one unearned run on a pair of hits and one walk and struck out 10 to earn the win and lead the Wildcats. Ohlund added a pair of hits, including a two-run home run. McCubbin went 2-for-3 with one double and two RBIs, and Farrell chipped in a solo home run.

Gaige Brown paced the Tigers with a single and a run scored. Tanner Jones barreled a double. Payten Young suffered the loss on the mound, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts in five innings of work.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

(1)Wilmington will face (4)Peoria Notre Dame in the IHSA Class 2A Geneseo Super-Sectional at 1 p.m. Monday. For coverage of Monday’s game, go to daily-journal.com/sports, and see Wednesday’s Daily Journal.