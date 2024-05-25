BASEBALL: Senior-led Boilers win first regional since 2018; First as host since at least 1970

BRADLEY — Almost all of the 11 seniors on the Bradley-Bourbonnais baseball team have been playing together since they were 8 years old, some even younger as they first dipped their toddler toes into the game.

In the past decade, they collectively have envisioned several scenarios in which they came together to win a regional plaque as Boilermakers. And when the opportunity presented itself in Saturday’s IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional championship against Plainfield Central, they cashed in.

Seniors combined to record all 21 outs on the mound and five of the team’s six runs and RBIs apiece in a 6-2 Boilers (15-19) win against the Wildcats (17-14). The win gave the program their first regional title since 2018 and their first as a regional host since at least the arrival of longtime coaching legend Dick Carley in 1970-71.

“It means everything; we’ve grown up for 10 years playing baseball together since 8U,” senior first baseman Tyler Wilson, who provided insurance with a two-run single in the top of the seventh, said. “It just means so much to us. I remember freshman year, going up to a regional game at Joliet West and saying we wanted that to be us.

“It’s nice to do it in front of the home crowd.”

Fellow senior Tyler Snoreck, fresh off of a no-hitter in Monday’s 9-0 quarterfinal win against Plainfield South, was spotted a 3-0 lead Saturday, when the Boilers put up a crooked top of the first for the second straight game.

Cody Freitas, the lone nonsenior to score or drive in a run, drove in the game’s first run when his first-inning single brought Thomas Offill in after a leadoff walk. Freitas and Wilson both scored on a Spencer Boudreau infield single and subsequent throwing error to give the Boilers a 3-0 lead.

The Wildcats countered with back-to-back doubles from Hector Corona and Justin Augustyniak, who both came around to score in a two-run first.

But that’s as close as things ever got.

Snoreck and Wildcats starter Ryan Perry both settled in after their shaky starts, going on to trade goose eggs until Boilers catcher Caleb McBurnie drove in Cal Darling with a sixth-inning RBI single.

The Wildcats were in position to counter in their half of the sixth, but with two on and two outs and Corona in the box as he reached his pitch limit, Snoreck reached back and caught the talented leadoff hitter looking for his last pitch on Carley Field.

“I had to end it with a bang,” Snoreck said. “I knew it was my last pitch since I was over the pitch count, and that was their best hitter, by far, but I had to throw him something to give him a chance.

“He just watched it go by.”

Up a pair in the seventh, Wilson came to the plate after an intentional walk to Cal Darling to load the bases and brought Thomas Offill and Mason Shaul in with a rope of a two-run single.

“I just tried to do it for my teammates,” Wilson said of his approach in that at-bat. “This is something we’ve worked hard for, most of these seniors for three years now.

“It’s just a testament to hard work and all the effort we put in. It’s nice to see hard work pay off.”

Shortstop Kason Bynum was brought in to close the game but, after a pair of walks to open the inning, went back to short as the closer from Wednesday’s 3-2 semifinal win against Minooka, Toby Schriefer, took the rubber.

Schriefer recorded a pair of swinging strikeouts, and after a walk to Emiliano Barraza, saw Owen Lopykinski represent the tying run at the plate with the bases loaded.

After falling behind 3-1, Schriefer got a looking strike and forced a foul ball before getting Lopykinski swinging to seal the deal on one of the program’s biggest wins since their 2001 IHSA Class AA State championship.

After an injury-riddled, slow start, the Boilers recovered to win All-City this year but entered postseason play with a 12-19 record. They were seeded ninth in their 10-team sub-sectional, the bottom seed in the Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional, but with eight of their 11 seniors in their third varsity season, and a three-year junior pitcher/third baseman in Cody Freitas, this year’s bunch was able to turn the tide not just for the season, but for the program.

“We’ve had a lot of winning seasons, a lot of losing seasons,” McBurnie said of the decade-long journey with his classmates. “Every practice, every game this season has prepared us to win or go home.

“We’ve not played a lot of blowout games; we’ve played a lot of close, seven-inning games,” he added. “All of that, and practice every day, our approach has prepared us for this.”

Eight of the seniors also will play college baseball, including future Olivet roommates McBurnie and Snoreck, and Schweigert’s brother, Andrew, who’s headed to Heartland Community College.

A Boiler baseball player himself when Andrew was born, Brad Schweigert has had the luxury of watching this group grow up on a diamond long before they were on a high school one, a group that’s both like family and literally family.

“Just to do it with the group of seniors we’ve got, to go out and win a regional championship in their last game on this field, I’m just so happy for these guys,” Brad Schweigert said. “ ... It’s always awesome to be able to win a regional championship, but to have a bunch of family here, a group of guys I almost consider family and love like family, it hasn’t hit me yet.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Snoreck allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, six walks and six strikeouts in six innings. Schriefer allowed a walk and struck out three in a hitless inning. Boudreau was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Wilson singled, drove in a pair and scored, and Freitas singled, drove in a run and scored. McBurnie had a hit and an RBI. Darling had a hit and scored. Offill walked twice and scored twice, and Andrew Schweigert doubled.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers will face a familiar foe at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Illinois Wesleyan University Sectional semifinals when they take on Normal Community. The Boilers defeated the Ironmen 8-6 last month, the first of just three losses for the 32-3 Ironmen. And with postseason matchups in other sports, such as last fall’s 31-30 Normal win in overtime in the IHSA Class 7A Football Playoffs.

“It’s gonna be electric,” Brad Schweigert said. “And we’ve gotta travel well because it’s going to be right in their backyard.”