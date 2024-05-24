Ken Klipp Classic continues Monday

One of the area’s most renowned running/walking events and fundraisers will once again be held on its familiar Memorial Day home on Monday, Bishop McNamara’s Fightin’ Irish Ken Klipp Classic 5K.

The 5K, which is annually held on Memorial Day as a “Salute to all veterans” and in honor of late United States Marine Corps Captain and Bishop McNamara alumnus Ryan Beaupre, will be held Monday at Rich Zinanni Stadium at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, 550 W Brookmont Blvd, Kankakee.

There will be a 5K run, two-mile walk, leprechaun dash for children eight and under (no registration required) and a virtual run/walk. There will be 5K age group awards and awards for the top 5K/two-mile walkers.

Registration can be done in-person Monday, beginning at 7 a.m. The pre-race welcome, including the salute to service, begins at 7:45, with the run/walk at 8 a.m. and leprechaun dash after.

For more information, see https://www.bishopmac.com/athletics/fightinirish5k.