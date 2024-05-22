ROUNDUP: Kays' girls soccer end historic season; Herscher's Nicholos throws perfect game

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Sectional semifinals: (1)Providence 5, (5)Kankakee 0

Kankakee did its best to keep things close by heading into halftime tied 0-0 with Providence before the Celtics went on to score five second-half goals against the Kays to help seal the shutout road win.

While it was a tough loss to end the season the Kays (17-8) still managed to make history this season by earning their first-ever regional championship.

“I’m proud of the ladies, in terms of achievement-wise,” Kankakee head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said. “They’ve been able to buy-in to the system. In regards to where we are, we are absolutely ahead of schedule, if there is such a thing to say...they bought in this season and it showed.”

Going forward next season Kankakee will retain 19 of its 21-players from this year’s varsity roster, with the only two graduates being Lynlee Jubin and Bianca Varela. Having the luxury of keeping so many players from a team that made history has Mkhwanazi hopeful his squad can build off this season in the coming years.

“We are trying to redefine the new norm on who we are and what our identity is,” Mkhwanazi said. “This group has now been able to get a taste of what it’s like to make a mini-run in the playoffs.”

BASEBALL

IHSA Class 2A Beecher Sectional semifinals: (5)Herscher 11, (1)Chicago University 0 (5 Innings)

Herscher advanced to the sectional championship against Wilmington at 11 a.m. in Beecher Saturday thanks to a perfect game by Alec Nicholos. The junior surrendered zero hits and zero walks with five strikeouts over five innings of work to earn the win and lead the Tigers (23-13).

Payten Young went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Tanner Jones collected two doubles, one single, one RBI and three runs scored. Nash Brubaker finished with a pair of hits and two RBIs and two runs scored.

IHSA Class 2A Beecher Sectional semifinals: (1)Wilmington 5, (2)Chicago Christian 3

Facing a 3-2 deficit heading into the third inning, Wilmington (25-1) went on to outscore Chicago Christian 3-0 between the final four innings to advance to Saturday’s sectional championship against Herscher in Beecher. Zach Ohlund went 2-for-2 with one RBI double and one run scored to lead the Wildcats. Ryan Kettman added two hits and one run scored. Reid Juster contributed one double and scored once. Dirks Geiss chipped in one RBI and one single. Kyle Farrell tossed all seven innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks with 14 strikeouts to claim the win.

SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 4A Moline Regional semifinals: (2)Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, (6)Pekin 1

Bradley-Bourbonnais out-hit Pekin 11-3 to help advance to the regional championship against Moline at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Moline. Suttyn Hop drove in three runs on a pair of singles to help lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Ellie Haggard finished with three hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Lydia Hammond went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored. Libby Spaulding fired a 3-hitter with one walk and 11 strikeouts in a complete-game effort to earn the win on the mound.

IHSA Class 2A Herscher Sectional semifinals: (1)Beecher 6, (2)Herscher 3

Beecher (31-1) moved on to the sectional championship against Seneca at 4:30 p.m. Friday with a win over Herscher in a rematch of last year’s Pontiac Sectional championship.

Elena Kvasnicka went 2-for-2 with a two-run inside-the-park-homer and three RBIs to lead the Bobcats’ offense. Ava Lorenzatti collected two hits, including a two-run blast. Makenzie Johnson scored once and recorded a two-RBI triple. Lorenzatti also picked up the win on the rubber, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts over a complete-game effort.

Herscher finished the season 20-17 following a three-run defeat to Beecher. Addy Whitaker paced the Tigers with one single and two RBIs. Emma Powers and Allie Decman each had singles. Kayna Nelson barreled a double and Abby Overacker chipped in two singles and one run scored.

IHSA Class 1A Woodland Sectional semifinals: (1)Newark 17, (3)Grant Park 0 (5 Innings)

Grant Park’s season concluded with a 13-15 overall record. Emily Voigt and Cheyenne Hayes each had one single apiece to collectively pace the Dragons with their only hits against Newark.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Marian Catholic Regional semifinals: (4)Marian Catholic 2, Bishop McNamara 0

Bishop McNamara dropped its regional semifinals match in two-sets (25-23, 25-15) to end its season. Carter Levesque paced the Fightin’ Irish with 12 digs and seven kills. Evan Rauwolf finished with 11 digs and three kills. Eamon O’Brien totaled nine digs and three kills. Nick Andrews had 16 assists.