BASEBALL: Boilers hold off Minooka to advance to regional title game

BRADLEY — Two seasons ago, a young-but-exciting, sophomore-heavy Bradley-Bourbonnais baseball team saw its postseason end with a 13-0 regional semifinal loss to Minooka. Last year, the Boilermakers were on the wrong side of a 1-0 heartbreaker to the Indians in the regional semifinals.

But when the two teams met in the IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional semifinals Wednesday, their third straight meeting in the round, the Indians saw that, as Boilers senior second baseman Thomas Offill best said, “The Boilers are boiling, baby.”

After pocketing two first-inning runs and outstanding outing from junior ace Cody Freitas, the Boilers (14-19) led wire-to-wire in Wednesday’s semifinal and saw Toby Schriefer get back-to-back looking strikeouts with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a 3-2 victory and advance to Saturday’s regional championship.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment, it’s been a dream of mine,” Schriefer said. “I had to remember who I am, stay true to myself, stay true to the work I’ve put in.

“At the end of the day I’m gonna do my best to get my guys a win. They ride for me so I ride for them, no doubt.”

In what may have only been a semifinal game, in the aftermath of Schriefer’s final pitch — one that caught Kevin Bisbee looking — the Boilers celebrated like a plaque was to be presented. That’s how much it meant for this team, this group of seniors, to be able to avenge not one, but two season-ending losses.

“It’s a result of everything throughout the year,” an emotional Offill said after the game. “Practice, hard losses, good wins, everything prepared us for today.”

It was Offill who started things off for the Boilers Wednesday when he led the game off with an opposite field single to left, and after Kason Bynum reached on an error, scored on Freitas’ single up the middle. Tyler Wilson’s ground out two batters later brought Bynum home and gave the Boilers a 2-0 lead before Freitas had even thrown a pitch.

“Scoring first is one of the things we look at,” Boilers head coach Brad Schweigert said. “You think in high school baseball, that momentum factor, the teams that score first usually win. We wanted to come out hot and it ended up that those two runs were huge.”

The Indians got one back in the bottom of the first on CJ Deckinga’s sacrifice fly, a run the Boilers got back in the top of the third on a Spencer Boudreau RBI single. And by then, Freitas was rocking on the mound.

He got Minooka to go three up, three down in the second, worked around a leadoff walk and an error in the third and fourth-inning single to quickly breeze to the fifth inning, where he faced his stiffest test of the day.

After quickly retiring the first two batters of the inning, state track and field qualifier and MLB Draft hopeful Nate George drew a two-out walk, followed by another Freitas walk issued to Isaac Goddard and a Deckinga infield single.

But with the bases juiced and two outs, Freitas bounced back from falling behind in a 3-0 hole to Carter Lennington, who kept his bat on his shoulder for three straight looking strikes to end the frame with a goose egg still under Minooka’s run column.

Freitas said keeping George off the bases was a big pregame key, and after letting him on with a two-out walk, got in his head a little bit before hunkering down to fire three straight darts.

“I was getting a little fast, getting a little nervous, not gonna lie,” Freitas said. “But it’s all part of the game, especially with the bases loaded. I just had to keep my composure, trust my stuff and throw strikes.”

The junior Arizona commit did just that over the course of six innings, allowing three hits and four walks. He said his four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball and curveball all felt great in his pregame bullpen session, but after observing the Indians’ desire to take offspeed pitches the other way in the first inning, knew he could pound the inside strike zone, especially with his sinking two-seamer in on the hands of right-handed hitters.

“My two-seamer is kind of like a sinker a little bit, and I can run both my four-seamer and two-seamer up around 90, 90-plus [miles per hour], Freitas said. “Especially with the movement, I was like ‘these guys will be sitting on offspeed, looking to take something to the opposite field, so I’m just gonna keep pounding.’”

Freitas gave way to senior Schriefer in the seventh, who saw Brayden Zilis single to open the inning before George walked to put two on with nobody out. After a Goddard fly out, Deckinga singled in Zilis, with George moving to third and Deckinga to second on the throw.

With an open base, the Boilers intentionally walked Lennington for force outs everywhere, but they didn’t need them, as Schriefer roared back to record a pair of backward Ks to end the game.

“It was a bit of a roller coaster, but it was great,” Schriefer said. “Can’t beat it.”

The win gave the Boilers their first win at a regional they’ve hosted since at least 1997, which is how far back the IHSA online baseball postseason archives go, in front of what was one of the largest home crowds the team has had since the program’s 2001 Class AA state title. (Editor’s note: The Boilers have won two quarterfinal games that they hosted as the better seed, but were not regional hosts for them).

“It’s Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, and we had the community show out here for us today, and we really appreciate that,” Schweigert said. “When you get a home regional game, you’re thinking of a home field advantage, and there was certainly a home field advantage with all of them.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Freitas struck out eight and allowed an earned run on three hits and four walks in six innings. Schriefer allowed an earned run on two hits, walks and strikeouts apiece for the save. Freitas led the Boiler bats with a 3-for-3 day that included an RBI. Offil had a pair of hits and scored from the leadoff spot. Boudreau was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Bynum singled and scored. Mason Shaul scored a run as Freitas’ courtesy runner.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers face the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between East Moline United and Plainfield Central at 11 a.m. Saturday.