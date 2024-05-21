ROUNDUP: McNamara boys volleyball makes history; Coal City softball falls to Seneca

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Marian Catholic Regional quarterfinals: (9)Bishop McNamara 2, (13)Rich Township 0

Bishop McNamara won its first postseason match in school history, winning 25-21, 25-14 to advance to the regional semifinals against Marian Catholic at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Marian.

Carter Levesque led the Fightin’ Irish with 12 digs, nine kills and eight points. Eamon O’Brien added eight digs and seven kills. Evan Rauwolf totaled 10 digs, eight points and six kills. Nick Andrews chipped in a team-high 23 assists.

High school SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 2A Herscher Sectional semifinals: (1)Seneca 12, (4)Coal City 0 (5 Innings)

Coal City’s magical ride of a season that included winning its third straight regional crown finally came to an end at the hands of Seneca. Makenzie Henline and Kaycee Graf each recorded singles to collectively pace the Coalers (23-11) at the plate.

The loss marked the end of an uber-successful run for a senior class that won three straight regional titles in softball and, between volleyball, basketball and softball, combined for seven 20-plus-win seasons, four Illinois Central Eight Conference championships and four regional championships.

“Our seniors had an amazing four years of softball, winning three regional championships in a row,” Coal City head coach Rodney Monbrum said. “Bri Combes, Makayla Henline, Makenzie Henline, Jadyn Shaw and Abby Gagliardo have been a huge part of the success over the last four years.

“Hats off to Seneca, and we wish them the best of luck as they take on the winner of Beecher and Herscher.”

IHSA Class 3A Metamora Regional semifinals: (1)Metamora 8, (7)Kankakee 1

Kankakee opened the regional semifinal with a 1-0 lead before being outscored 8-0 in the final six innings. Breanna Lamie went 2-for-3 with one run scored to pace the Kays (14-9). Kylie Glogowski recorded one RBI.

IHSA Class 1A LeRoy Sectional semifinals: (2)LeRoy 6, (1)Milford-Cissna Park 4 (8 Innings)

Milford-Cissna Park was tied 4-4 with LeRoy before being outscored 2-0 in extra innings. Addison Lucht went 2-for-4 with one double, one RBI and one run scored to pace the Bearcats, who ended the season 20-7. Kami Muehling collected two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Hunter Mowrey contributed one double and one run scored. Muehling suffered the loss on the mound, giving up six runs (five earned) on six hits and four walks in a complete-game effort.

High school BASEBALL

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional championship: (1)Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9, (4)Milford 1

Milford finished the year with a 12-14 overall record. Caleb Clutteur paced the Bearcats with one RBI and one single. Beau Wright added one single, one walk and one run scored. Preston Janssen and Gage Vogel each had one single apiece.