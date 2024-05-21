GIRLS SOCCER: Peotone's best season in more than a decade ends in sectional finals

HERSCHER — Three months ago, first-year Peotone girls soccer head coach Ryan Murray didn’t even know many of the girls on his Blue Devils roster when they got together for their first practice.

By the time the Blue Devils’ season ended in the round of 16 with a 3-1 loss to Chicago University High in the IHSA Class 1A Herscher Sectional championship, this year’s team didn’t just leave an unforgettable mark on Murray but the Peotone faithful and area soccer fans alike.

“I see them as winners, but I didn’t know half of them very well until three months ago when we started this, and they’re an awesome group of human beings,” Murray said. “They’re tough, they’re competitive, but how impressed you can be with them on the field is how impressive they are as people. “

The Blue Devils were quite impressive on the field this spring, putting together the program’s best season in more than a decade. Playing in their first sectional championship game since 2013 on Tuesday, the Blue Devils finished the season with a 16-5 record, their most wins since 2011.

But their quest to win the program’s first sectional since the 2007 state team wasn’t meant to be. On an evening with severe wind gusts, Peotone started the game kicking into them, and the weather proved wary early on.

Leyla Yates got the Maroons on the board two minutes into the action, and 30 seconds later, as the Blue Devils looked to clear a ball defensively from inside the box down the field, a gust of wind took the ball and placed it in Peotone’s own net, putting the Blue Devils down 2-0 less than three minutes into the game.

“The first five minutes were really rough,” Murray said. “We schemed against them going down line; unfortunately, they went down line. One was an unfortunate own goal, but they didn’t give up.

“That sounds generic, but going down two goals in your sectional championship, with a team of 10 seniors, some playing their last game, going down two goals in less than five minutes, it would be easy to give up.”

Instead, the Blue Devils dug deep, kept their deficit at 2-0 into the half, and with the wind at their backs in the second half, were finally able to muster up some offense. And with 22 minutes left, senior Madi Schroeder buried a free kick from more than 30 yards out to half the deficit at 2-1, with a barrage of equalizing opportunities to follow.

“A two-goal lead is the most dangerous lead in soccer,” Murray said. “You get a little confident, sometimes maybe a little cocky with it, and then that first goal goes in, and it’s, ‘Uh-oh,’ while our girls go, ‘Oh, we can do this thing.’

“When we got that goal, our tempo moved up, we got to a much better press; in the second half, it was all about offense.”

Although the Blue Devils sought an equalizer, it never came, and with 14 minutes to go, Ana Rossi put one in from point-blank range to effectively end things.

“They’re a good team, I can’t take anything away from them,” Murray said. “They’re one of those teams where everyone is really good, and they may not have that one all-star, but they can just move the ball really well.”

As tears mixed with spurts of laughter as 10 seniors began to immediately reminisce on careers that featured this season’s generational campaign as the cherry on top of a regional three-peat sundae, Murray will never forget the group of seniors that helped the program to a historic season in his first year in charge.

But more than the soccer, he’ll remember the young women he had the pleasure of getting to know.

“They’re impressive with their academics, fun to talk to and just good human beings,” Murray said. “It was so fun this season to just learn about them, and they’re gonna be missed.”