FOOTBALL: Ward signs one-year deal with Steelers

Daily Journal staff report

When Kankakee native Jonathan Ward helped lead Bishop McNamara to the 2015 IHSA Class 3A Football State championship, he helped the Fightin’ Irish and head coach Rich Zinanni get “one for the thumb” with Zinanni’s and the program’s fifth state championship.

On Tuesday, Ward got one for his own thumb when he signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers for his fifth NFL season.

After being invited to the Steelers’ rookie mini-camp earlier this month, the Steelers announced via social media Tuesday they signed Ward to his contact.

Ward, who began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020, is a running back and special-teamer, most recently playing the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He played in seven games in 2023, registering 11 yards on three carries on offense and a tackle on special teams.

For his career, the former Central Michigan star has 69 rushing yards on 17 attempts. He also has six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown, which came in his rookie season. On special teams, Ward has 16 tackles (10 solo) and a forced fumble.

Ward is the second area native to play for the Steelers and first in about 40 years. Ted Petersen, a 1973 Momence graduate, won a pair of Super Bowl rings with Steelers from 1977-83.