ROUNDUP: Beecher's Johnson wins boys tennis sectionals; Kays' Bretzlaff also headed to state

BOYS TENNIS

IHSA Class 1A Joliet Catholic Sectional

Beecher senior Zack Johnson took home the sectional championship as the No. 1 seed to become the first Bobcat to ever be named a sectional champ in boys tennis. Johnson went 4-0 at sectionals, including a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 three-set win against Ethan Bator, of Lemont, in the sectional championship match. Beecher also placed third at sectionals as a team with eight team points.

IHSA Class 2A Normal Community Sectional

Normal Community won the sectional crown with a team score of 25 points. Bradley-Bourbonnais tied for fifth with Washington with eight points. Kankakee tied Normal Community West with six points.

Kankakee senior James Bretzlaff earned fourth place in singles play to help become the first Kays’ boys tennis player to advance to state in about 20 years. Bretzlaff will begin his state journey Thursday at Palatine High School.

High school BASEBALL

IHSA Class 2A Reed-Custer Regional championship: (1)Wilmington 7, (4)Coal City 1

Wilmington (24-1) advanced to the sectional semifinals against Chicago Christian at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Beecher. Lucas Rink tossed all seven innings, giving up one run and six hits with one walk and 13 strikeouts to earn the win and lead the Wildcats. Rink also collected two hits, including a solo home run at the plate. Kyle Farrell went 2-for-2 with a solo homer. Cade McCubbin barreled a two-run home run.

Coal City ended the season 16-13 overall. Cade Baldauf paced the Coalers with a pair of singles. Lance Cuddy smacked a solo home run, and Austin Davy chipped in one single.

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional semifinals: (4)Milford 13, (7)Grant Park 3 (6 Innings)

Milford (12-13) advanced to the regional championship against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Grant Park. Caleb Clutteur went 2-for-3 with one double, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Bearcats at the plate. Beau Wright added three singles and two runs scored. Colt Halpin and Preston Janssen each collected one single, one RBI and one run scored apiece. Gavin Schunke surrendered three runs on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort to earn the win.

Cade Lacer paced the Dragons (7-19) with a two-RBI double. Noah Sluis contributed one single and one RBI. Brayden Heldt had one single and one run scored.

IHSA Class 1A Armstrong Regional championship: (2)Armstrong 5, (3)St. Anne-Donovan 0

Andrew Willis recorded St. Anne-Donovan’s only hit against Armstrong with a single. The Cardinals finished the season with a 14-9 overall record.

Regular Season

Bradley-Bourbonnais 15, Marian Catholic 5 (6 Innings)

Cody Freitas went 4-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored to lead the Boilermakers’ offense. Cal Darling collected two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Luke Allen recorded two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Spencer Boudreau earned the win over two innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

High school SOFTBALL

Crete-Monee at Kankakee, 10 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A Walther Christian Regional championship: (3)Grant Park 3, (2)Streator-Woodland 0

Grant Park (13-14) moved on to the sectional semifinals against Newark at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Woodland. Claire Sluis smacked a two-run homer to lead the Dragons at the plate. Abigail Watson collected one single and one RBI. Cheyenne Hayes went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Hayes also fired a 3-hitter with two walks and six strikeouts to earn the shutout win in a complete-game effort.

IHSA Class 1A Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional championship: (1)Milford-Cissna Park 7, (4)Salt Fork 1

Milford-Cissna Park (20-6) advanced to the sectional semifinals against LeRoy at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in LeRoy. Addison Lucht went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Bearcats offensively. Kami Muehling finished with two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Jossalin Lavicka had a pair of hits to go along with one run scored. Meuhling also claimed the win on the mound, allowing one unearned run on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional championship: (1)Dwight 7, (4)Gardner-South Wilmington 4

G-SW’s season ended with a record of 15-12. Maddie Simms paced the Panthers with two singles and two RBIs. Nina Siano and Jo Male each had one single and one run scored.

IHSA Class 2A Joliet Catholic Regional championship: (1)Beecher 2, (3)Joliet Catholic 0

Beecher (30-1) advanced to Wednesday’s sectional semifinals against Herscher at 4:30 p.m. in Herscher. Ava Lorenzatti fired a two-hitter with one walk and 17 strikeouts to earn the win in a complete-game effort. Lorenzatti also added two singles and a pair of RBIs at the plate. Ava Olson and Makenzie Johnson each totaled one single apiece. Liliana Irwin went 2-for-3 with two singles.

Regular Season

Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Illiana Christian 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais ended its regular season with a 24-10 record. Ellie Haggard barreled a three-run homer to lead the Boilermakers’ offense. Tristin Woods contributed two singles and one run scored. Suttyn Hop went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double. Lydia Hammond earned the win on the rubber, giving up one hit and one walk with 17 strikeouts in seven innings.

Kankakee 9, Crete-Monee 4

Brianna Lamie collected three hits and three runs scored to lead the Kays, who ended the regular season 14-8. Madison James went 3-for-4 with one double and one run scored. Kylee Cunningham chipped in one single, one RBI and one run scored. Kylie Glogowski picked up the win in relief, allowing zero runs on two hits with one strikeout in three innings of work.

Victory Christian 8, Trinity 7

Calleigh Moody went 3-for-4 with one double, three RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Eagles. Tori Wells totaled three hits, three RBIs and one run scored. Allison Savoie went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.