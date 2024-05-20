BASEBALL: Snoreck's no-hitter, Schweigert's two homers send Boilers to regional semis

PLAINFIELD — Bradley-Bourbonnais senior pitcher Tyler Snoreck has had plenty of good outings on the mound over the course of his four-year career as a Boilermaker, but none will be more memorable than his incredible performance in Monday’s IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional quarterfinal against Plainfield South.

In what very well could end up be his final outing sporting the red and white, something he certainly hopes isn’t as the Boilermakers look to make a postseason push, Snoreck made the absolute most of his potential last hurrah on the rubber.

Snoreck twirled a no-hitter with two walks and seven strikeouts in a 9-0 Boilers win that also saw fellow senior Andrew Schweigert have a two-homer, seven-RBI day to keep the Boilers’ season alive into Wednesday’s regional semifinal round.

“It feels great to earn my first no-hitter during my senior year, especially during regionals since this could be my last outing ever maybe,” Snoreck said.

In addition to Snoreck’s brilliance on the bump, his senior teammate, Schweigert, showcased his own ability to be just as forceful at the plate.

In four plate appearances, Schweigert went on to drive in seven runs on three hits, including two separate three-run blasts that each came with two strikes in the sixth and seventh innings. In his eyes, it was the perfect start to final postseason bid after having his fair share of struggles throughout the regular season.

“My approach on my home runs was to just relax and trust God,” Schweigert said. “Throughout all my failures this season, to come up with three hits, including two bombs, there’s no better feeling than to be able to turn it up in regionals.”

The shutout win over Plainfield South, who defeated the Bradley-Bourbonnais 10-5 earlier in the regular season on March 21, showcased that the team competing now isn’t the same squad that got off to a rough 3-11 start to the year.

“What impressed me most about today’s win against Plainfield South was the amount of confidence we came in it with,” Boilermaker head coach Brad Schweigert said. “We didn’t have the greatest regular season, but we came into today looking to compete. We showed a lot of confidence today both on the mound and at the plate.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais out-hit Plainfield 15-0, with nine of them coming between its bottom four hitters in the lineup. Spencer Boudreau had a hit and a run from the six-spot in the lineup, followed by a four-hit, three-run day from Caleb McBurnie in the seven spot. Schweigert did most of the team’s damage in the eight-hole and Luke Allen chipped in a single and a run from the bottom.

While most teams would be surprised and grateful to get so much production at the bottom half of the lineup during a do-or-die playoff game, coach Schweigert was the least surprised given how well they’ve performed all season long.

“The bottom of the order has been getting it done for us all year,” coach Schweigert said. “Our bottom of the order has been really good, it’s just about getting that middle and top of the order that we have to get going, because when they get going with the bottom of the order doing what they are doing, we are pretty dangerous.”

With the first postseason win now under their belts, the nine-seeded Boilermakers will look to continue playing the role of spoilers when they return home to host the second-seeded Minooka Indians during Wednesday’s IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional semifinals at 4:30 p.m.

“Minooka is a good team and we have to play our best baseball against them like we did today against Plainfield South, coach Schweigert said. “Minooka always has a pitching plan and so we have to match that on offense and we have a lot of arms still left and so I like our chances.

“That’s why you have to play the game.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Snoreck fired a no-hitter with two walks and seven strikeouts to lead the Boilermakers. Schweigert added three hits and seven RBIs, including two home runs. Thomas Offill went 4-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored. McBurnie collected four hits and three runs scored, including one triple.