GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: Kays field trio lead local pack at state track and field meet

Nikkel Johnson and Tytiana Sutton have been practicing together and competing together all track season — really, all of their high school careers.

So, it only made sense the seniors would finish the year, and their high school careers, together in the awards area Saturday at the IHSA Class 3A State Finals at O’Brien Field.

Johnson and Sutton both improved on their performances in Friday’s preliminaries and won medals in the shot put. Johnson finished eighth at 39 feet, 1 inch and Sutton took ninth at 38 feet, 10.5 inches.

The two-time defending Class 2A team champion Kays weren’t able to three-peat as they got bumped up to Class 3A this year, but Johnson, Sutton and senior classmate Na’Kyrah Cooks accounted for three of the area’s five medalists. Cooks finished eighth in the long jump at 18 feet, 2.25 inches.

Also placing were Milford sophomore Addison Lucht, who finished eighth in the Class 1A 400-meter dash at 59.81 s, and Coal City sophomore Ellia Wills, who took ninth in the Class 2A triple jump with a PR of 35 feet, 8.75 inches. Lucht posted her PR of 59.22 s in Friday’s preliminaries.

“It’s good to get a medal today,” Johnson said. “It’s good to share with my teammate because she was always there with me. She was always there with me from the start. So yeah, it’s always good to have a teammate with you.”

Sutton, a first-time finalist, was ecstatic to finally break through from a state qualifier to a state medalist.

“It low-key means a lot because I’ve been here before and didn’t make it to finals,” Sutton said. “So, it means something to me. I just wish it was higher.”

Cooks, who was named Academic All-State earlier this school year, also was hoping for more.

“My goal was to place higher and PR today,” she said. “Since I’m a senior I wanted to go out with a big PR. But I’m glad I placed, and I medaled.”

The Kays are a tight group, Cooks said, the field-events athletes even more so. So, seeing teammates on the awards stand was especially meaningful.

“Everybody sticks together,” she said. “We’re usually always, always close and we prayed before we came out here. We just push each other all the time.”

The Kays were dealing with some adversity at state. They were without junior sprinting star Naomi Bey-Osborne, who was injured running the 200 meters at the Minooka Sectional after winning the 400 in a PR of 55.12 s. She was unable to compete in Charleston.

“The whole team — Naomi really impacted all of us as a whole,” Cooks said. “So, we did it for [her], we did it for the team, for our coach and for ourselves. We’re all seniors.”

Several area athletes had noteworthy performances even if they didn’t make the medals stand.

Kays sophomore Trinity Noble had a PR of 25.11 in the 200 preliminaries, finishing 20th. In the Class 3A 3,200, Bradley-Bourbonnais junior Madeline Mellin finished 15th with a PR of 11:13.02 that ranks her 50th in the state this season.