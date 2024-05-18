SOFTBALL: Spaulding one-hits Kays, gives Boilers fourth straight All-City title

BOURBONNAIS — When spring sports made their post-pandemic return in 2021, the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team re-opened play at their revamped field at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Youth Softball League complex that was aptly named the Brickyard to vibe with the all-brick dugouts, backstops and entrance.

That year, Libby Spaulding and Ellie Haggard began their freshmen campaigns that reached a crescendo in a two-run win against Bishop McNamara that snapped a decade-plus drought against their All-City rivals and set the stage for their first All-City championship a three-way split in 2007.

Fast forward to Friday’s 14-0 win against Kankakee that gave the Boilermakers their fourth city title in as many years, and Spaulding and Haggard are the biggest bricks in the foundation head coach Haylee Beck has built with the Boilers, who improved to 21-10 with Friday’s win and finished the regular season 22-10 after defeating Illiana Christian on Saturday.

“The past four years this has been everything for me. Softball has been my life since I was 4 years old, and I just love coming here every day,” Spaulding said. “High school season is my favorite part of the year — being able to come to practice every day with my teammates and be on this field.

“I can just look at this field and just smile.”

It was nothing but smiles for Spaulding on Friday, as the senior southpaw flirted with a no-hitter that eventually gave way to Breanna Lamie’s infield single in the fourth. She finished her final All-City start, and final home start, going the distance in the five-inning win, striking out 10 and allowing one hit.

“She’s graced this circle for four years at this place, and it will be sad that she’ll never technically take this mound again here, but I know she’s off to bigger and better things,” Beck said of Spaulding, a Western Illinois commit. “She’s put us on the map, so that’s been really great.

“Kudos to her and everyone around her for allowing us to be here.”

It was Spaulding’s sixth and final All-City start, an All-City career that ended a perfect 6-0 with a 0.74 earned run average, 64 strikeouts and 28 hits allowed in 38 innings pitched. As sad as it was knowing Friday was her final time pitching at the Brickyard, she couldn’t have asked for much of a better way to go out.

“It’s really bittersweet, but it’s really nice to come out with a final win out here and to beat someone in the area,” Spaulding said. “It was an emotional game and nice to go out with a win.”

The Boilers plated a pair in the first before twin six-run frames in the second and third innings, racking up 10 hits, with all 11 Boilers that came to the plate recording a hit apiece. The win snapped a quick two-game skid that came at the hands of two fellow IHSA Class 4A State championship contenders, 4-3 in 11 innings to Andrew and 10-0 to Lincoln-Way West, and Beck was pleased to see her entire lineup heat up in the final weekend before regional play next week with a Moline Regional semifinal tilt with Pekin.

“Sometimes, it’s not the best team that wins in the postseason — it’s the hottest,” Beck said. “We’ve been talking for two weeks now about how we need to be peaking at the right time, and these games haven’t been about wins and losses; they’ve been about getting ready for Pekin next week.”

The Boilers are looking to continue their trend of improving upon the postseason successes of the year before. This spring, it would mean the program’s first-ever trip to state after making the super-sectional round a season ago. Being All-City champions, let alone one of the teams with the most realistic expectations of reaching the state finals, is something Haggard hadn’t seen as the standard when she got here.

“It’s really stunning just to see how much our school has built,” Haggard said. “We were always the underdog and never supposed to win.

“We were the underdog my freshman year, and we wanted to set that standard,” she continued. “If you want to go to the best athletic school, you want to go to B-B.”

As Beck and her coaching staff finished their postgame discussions, the players posed at home plate in the latest installment of their All-City champions shirts, she drew inspiration from the classic baseball movie “Field of Dreams” as she gathered the words of what a fourth consecutive All-City crown means.

“If you build it, they will come. We got this park right at around the time we were starting to take off,” Beck said. “Now we have a great facility to play at, and I feel like we put a great lineup in that facility night in and night out.”

Meanwhile, the Kays ended their regular season with a 15-9 record and second-place finish in the Southland Athletic Conference (15-3) with a 9-4 win against Crete-Monee. First-year head coach LaDesha Nelson and the Kays now look to make some noise of their own in the postseason, when they visit top-seed Metamora in the Class 3A Metamora Regional semifinal Tuesday.

“In the past year, I’ve learned so much about my program. I’m really excited for the upcoming years and how much the program is going to grow,” Nelson said. “I now have seen what the competition is like in the area versus conference and can set goals for my girls individually and as a team to become more competitive in the area for the upcoming years.

“I’m very proud of my girls for getting through the many challenges we have faced this year and continuing to push forward,” she added. “Thankful for year one and ready for the years to come.”