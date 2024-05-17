ROUNDUP: Peotone girls soccer moves on to sectional title round; Herscher softball wins regionals

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Herscher Sectional semifinals: (1)Peotone 2, (2)Beecher 0

Peotone (16-4) advanced to Tuesday’s sectional championship against Chicago University at 6 p.m. in Herscher. No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

No individual stats were available for the Bobcats, who finished the season 19-6-2.

IHSA Class 1A Herscher Sectional semifinals: (2)Chicago University 2, (1)Herscher 1

No individual stats were available for the Tigers, who ended their season 18-5.

High school SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional championship: (2)Herscher 6, (3)Bismarck-Henning 2

Herscher (20-16) secured its second straight regional title to advance to the sectional semifinals against the winner of Beecher/Joliet Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at home. Addy Whitaker went 3-for-3 with one triple, three RBIs and one run scored to lead the Tigers at the plate. Allie Decman added one single and one RBI. Becca Bond chipped in one single. Anistin Hackley surrendered two runs on five hits with five strikeouts in seven innings to earn the win.

High school BASEBALL

Springfield Southeast 3, Kankakee 2 (9 Innings)

Springfield Southeast walked off Kankakee after a defensive error that scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Trey Blanchette went 2-for-3 with one double and one walk to pace the Kays at the plate. Byron Wills collected two singles. T.J. Prude had one single and one run scored. Devin Arbour chipped in one RBI single. Wills also tossed seven innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Sectional

Salt Fork took home the sectional championship with 104 team points. Watseka earned sixth place with 50 team points. St. Anne finished in ninth (21), and Central followed in 10th (17.5). Iroquois West totaled 12 team points, which tied for 12th with Hoopeston. Milford claimed 15th place with six points.

Andrew McTaggart won the 3200-meter (10:36.50) sectional title to lead the Warriors. Hagen Hoy placed second in the 800-meter (2:03.91) to also advance to state.

Chris Link was the lone Cardinal to advance to state after claiming second overall in the long jump (6.56 m).

Brady Shule earned fourth place in the shot put (12.93 m) to pace the Comets with their best individual finish at sectionals.

Owen Borders finished fourth overall in the 800-meter (2:06.50) to pace the Raiders with their top finish at sectionals.

Milford’s Skyler Estay placed fourth in the long jump (6.13 m) to pace the Bearcats.