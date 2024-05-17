ROUNDUP: Coal City softball tops McNamara; Coal City's McHugh walks off Beecher

High school SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinals: (4)Coal City 5, (7)Bishop Mac 4 (9 Innings)

Coal City advanced to the Friday’s regional championship against Manteno at 4:30 p.m. in Manteno. Makayla Henline led the Coalers with three hits and one run scored. Sierra Anderson finished with two hits, including a pivotal RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to force a 4-4 tie. Abby Gagliardo collected three singles, two runs scored and one RBI. Bri Combes surrendered four runs (three earned) on 11 hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts in a complete-game effort to earn the win in extra innings.

Gabby Burnett went 3-for-4 with one double and two runs scored to pace the Fightin’ Irish, who ended their season with a 19-10 overall record. Dani White added two singles and one RBI. Teagan McCue chipped in one single and one RBI.

Regular Season

Lincoln-Way West 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0 (5 Innings)

Bella Pusateri, Libby Spaulding, Ellie Haggard and Lexi Hammond each had one single apiece to collectively pace the Boilermakers, who fell to 22-10.

High school BASEBALL

IHSA Class 2A Reed-Custer Regional semifinals: (4)Coal City 7, (7)Beecher 6

Gabe McHugh recorded a walk off three-RBI triple to help the Coalers (16-12) advance to the regional championship against Wilmington at 11 a.m. at Reed-Custer. Jim Feeney went 2-for-3 with one double and one run scored. Austin Davy drove in two runs on a pair of hits, including one double. Lance Cuddy earned the win in relief, allowing one hit and zero runs with one strikeout in one inning of work.

Beecher’s season finished with a 20-10 overall record. Quinton Allen went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Bobcats’ offense. Chase Maher collected two singles and one run scored. Clayton McKnight had one double and one run scored.

IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional semifinals: (4)Bismarck-Henning 11, (11)Watseka 1 (5 Innings)

Watseka’s season ended with a 11-16 overall record. Austin Morris went 1-for-3 with one double and one RBI to pace the Warriors at the plate. James Newell had one single in two plate appearances.

IHSA Class 1A Armstrong Regional semifinals: (3)St. Anne-Donovan 3, (5)Schlarman 2

St. Anne-Donovan (14-8) set a new school record with 14 wins en route to advancing to the regional title game against Armstrong at 11 a.m. Saturday. Jacob Onnen recorded a sacrifice fly walk off RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Cardinals. Griffin Walters added three singles. Brenden Henneike contributed one single and one RBI. Onnen also picked up the win on the mound, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits with two strikeouts in seven innings.