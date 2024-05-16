ROUNDUP: Wilmington baseball comes back over Peotone

High school BASEBALL

IHSA Class 2A R-C Regional semifinals: (1)Wilmington 5, (11)Peotone 4

Wilmington (23-1) moved on to the regional title game against the winner of Beecher/Coal City at 11 a.m. Saturday at Reed-Custer. Ryan Kettman went 2-for-4 with one double and a pair of runs scored to lead the Panthers at the plate. Kyle Farrell added one single, one RBI, two walks and three runs scored. Dierks Geiss chipped in one single and three RBIs. Kettman also picked up the win, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out 14 in 5 2/3 innings of work.

Peotone’s season came to an end with a one-run loss to its Illinois Central Eight Conference opponent. Ruben Velasco smacked a two-run home run to pace the Blue Devils (7-18). Joe Hasse added one single and one walk. Jake Eaheart had one single.

High school SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinals: (2)Manteno 2, (9)Peotone 0

Manteno advanced to Friday’s regional championship against the winner of Coal City/Bishop McNamara at 4:30 p.m. in Manteno with a semifinal victory against Peotone. Macy Iwanus led the Panthers with a two-RBI double. Ava Peterson had one walk. Alyssa Dralle fired a 1-hitter with 12 strikeouts and zero walks to claim the win against a complete-game effort.

Sophie Klawitter did her best on the mound to pace the Blue Devils (10-16), giving up two unearned runs on one hit with 14 strikeouts in six innings of work. Ava Kosmos recorded Peotone’s only hit with one single.

IHSA Class 2A Joliet Catholic Regional semifinals: (1)Beecher 7, (6)Reed-Custer 0

Beecher (29-1) advanced to the regional championship against Joliet Catholic at 11 am. Saturday at Lewis University. Makenzie Johnson finished one home run shy of hitting for the cycle to lead the Bobcats’ offense. Ava Lorenzatti tallied two singles and one double. Tayiah Scanlan went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Lorenzatti also claimed the win, allowing zero runs on four hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Reed-Custer’s season came to a close with a 15-12 overall record. Mackenzie Foote paced the Comets with a pair of singles. Grace Cavanaugh added one single and one walk. Reese Brown chipped in one single and one walk.

IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional semifinals: (2)Herscher 6, (8)Hoopeston 4

Herscher (19-16) will travel to Watseka at 4:30 p.m. Friday to compete in the regional championship against Bismarck-Henning. Mary Kanak went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, including a solo home run to lead the Tigers. Addy Whitaker collected three singles, one RBI and one run scored. Allie Decman finished with three hits and one RBI, one of which was a double. Anistin Hackley earned the win on the rubber, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits with four strikeouts in seven innings.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals: (4)Gardner-South Wilmington 17,(8)Grace Christian 1 (4 Innings)

G-SW’s win helped the Panthers advance to the regional championship against Dwight at 11 a.m. Saturday in Dwight. Liv Siano went 3-for-4 with two runs scored to lead Gardner-South Wilmington (15-11). Maddie Simms collected three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Jo Male had one hit, two walks and two runs scored. Simms also picked up the win, giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts in four innings.

Natalie Dalton paced the Crusaders (5-15) with a pair of singles. Gabriella Trivino chipped in one RBI.

IHSA Class 1A Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional semifinals: (4)Salt Fork 9, (7)Donovan 3

Donovan’s season ended with a six-run loss to finish the year 5-20 overall. No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional semifinals: (3)Bismarck-Henning 6, (6)Watseka 4

Watseka finished the season with a 19-6 record. Brianna Denault paced the Warriors with three hits and two RBIs. Noelle Schroeder added a pair of hits and drove in one run. Sarah Parsons went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional championship: (1)Peotone 3, (6)Joliet Catholic 0

Peotone (15-4) moved on to Friday’s regional title match against Herscher at 6:30 p.m. in Herscher. Allie Werner scored two goals to lead the Blue Devils. Peyton Bisping and Emma Iozzo each had one assist. Jolynn Murray grabbed 13 saves to earn the shutout behind the net.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

IHSA Class 3A Moline Sectional

East Moline United claimed the sectional title with 86 team points. Bradley-Bourbonnais finished third overall with 73 team points, and Kankakee placed seventh with 54 team points.

Jordan Fitch, LyZale Edmon, Jaeden Clark and Micah Lee won the sectional title in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:28.81) to lead the Boilermakers. Ebenezar Gideon, Spencer Frey, James Lazaro and Edmon also added another sectional championship in the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:25.27). Tyran Bender also advanced to state after earning second place in the 400-meter (49.02). Jeremiah Lanum placed second overall in the 3200-meter (9:18.30), and Malachi Lee earned second place in the long jump (6.62 m) to each advance to state. Edmon met the state qualifying standard after placing fifth in the 100-meter dash (11.0 s). Lanum also met the qualifying standard after taking third in the 1600-meter (4:19.12). Bradley-Bourbonnais’ 4-by-100-meter relay — Deon Jackson, Bender, Clark and Edmon — team rounded out the Boilermakers state qualifiers with a fifth-place finish (42.78 s) to quality on the state standard.

Kankakee’s Jayon Morrow swept the 100-meter (10.68 s), 200-meter (21.69 s) and 400-meter (48.22 s) dashes to earn three sectional titles and advance to state. Dominic White also advanced to state in the 400-meter (50.2 s) based on the qualifying standard. Zyon Turner, Zyheir Breaux, Morrow and White won the 4-by-100-meter relay (41.75 s) to add another sectional title. Nehemiah Smith, Phillip Turner, Breaux and Turner placed seventh in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:30.45) to advance to state on the qualifying standard. White claimed third overall in the high jump (1.92 m) to move on to state based on the state standard as well.

IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional

Mahomet-Seymour’s 120 team points edged Eureka’s 112 team points to earn the sectional championship. Coal City placed 12th overall with 16 team points, followed by Herscher (6.5), Reed-Custer (2), Manteno (1) and Peotone (1).

Coal City’s Julian Micetich advanced to state with a qualifying standard time of 15.19 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles, which was good enough to place third overall.

Herscher’s Thomas Morgan placed fifth in the high jump (1.85 m) to advance to state based on the qualifying standard.

Jayden Bustos earned seventh place in the 800-meter (2:06.40) for the Comets’ best individual finish.

Jonathan Burner, Briggs Cann, Carter Hoyt and Caden Reiter finished eighth overall in the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:36.42) to pace the Panthers with their best finish in sectionals.

Joshua Bass claimed eighth place in the 200-meter (24.29 s) dash to pace the Blue Devils.

IHSA Class 1A Seneca Sectional

Seneca claimed the sectional crown with a sectional-best 96 team points. Momence finished in eighth place with 35 team points. Bishop McNamara tied with Peru St. Bede with 19 team points apiece, which was good enough for a share of 12th place. Beecher earned 14th place with 17 points, and Wilmington placed 19th with six team points.

Momence’s Evan Williams, Brandan Ronek, Tyrelle Autman and Marchello Draine advanced to state after finishing second overall in the 4-by-100-meter relay (44.73 s).

Willie Felton earned third overall in the 200-meter (23.53 s) dash to pace the Fightin’ Irish.

Beecher’s Hayden Kettmann advanced to state with a second-place finish in shot put (14.77 m).

Wilmington’s Reid Waldon, Sean Vasquez, Cody Prindiville and Billy Moore claimed fifth overall in the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:35.31) to pace the Wildcats.