BASEBALL: Young's two-hit shutout, timely hits lift Herscher into regional finals

HERSCHER — As the IHSA Regional quarterfinals have turned to semifinals and semifinals are beginning to turn into championship games, baseball teams across classes 1A and 2A have been playing for their lives this week.

And thanks to a brilliant two-hit shutout from Peyten Young, a perfect defense behind him and a handful of timely hits kept Herscher alive into regional championship weekend, as the Tigers defeated Seneca 6-0 in Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinal.

The Tigers (21-13) pulled off a slight five-three upset against the three-seed Fighting Irish (20-8) and avenged an 8-0 regular season loss.

“We picked the best time of the year to play our best game,” Tigers head coach Eric Regez said.

Young kept his undefeated pitching record intact at 6-0 on the year, as the junior southpaw has proven to be a steady presence atop the Tigers’ rotation all spring. As he’s continued to improve during the season, so has his confidence, which he said was in full force on the rubber Thursday.

“I’ve had pretty good outings lately, and I just went up there with complete confidence,” Young said. “I knew my team would back me up, get some hits and score some runs.”

Young also said he was able to relax a bit more after the team’s four-run third inning, which wound up being plenty more support than he’d need. After Mason Roberts opened the inning with a single, Gaige Brown’s triple brought him home to open the scoring. Tanner Jones followed with an RBI single, and after a Nash Brubaker walk, a Logan Egerton single and Jarrett Wakey sacrifice fly gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead in a half-inning span.

The two hits in three at-bats, as well as Wakey’s sac fly, with runners in scoring position in the third was a sign of things to come, as Brown delivered with a two-out single that brought Alec Nicholos home in the fourth and Brubaker took a pitch the other way in the seventh to bring Jones in after his triple.

“Offensively, I thought we executed well,” Regez said. “We had guys on third with less than two outs a few times and got them in, one with a sacrifice fly and one with a ground ball to the right side … really good offensive execution against a really good pitcher [Seneca’s Paxton Giertz].”

In addition to their damage at the plate, the Tigers also were top-notch in the field and didn’t commit an error. Young racked up half-a-dozen strikeouts on the day, which left 15 outs for the Tiger defense to record to perfection.

“[Young] has been really good all year, but we put him in a position to be successful today and rose to the occasion,” Regez said. “He pitched really well; we played good defense behind him, and that’s part of the formula of winning baseball games.

“You have to throw quality strikes and make plays behind him.”

Regez would know a little something about winning baseball games, as the Tigers are now a game away from giving the living legend his 19th regional championship in his 32nd year as the Herscher head coach.

To accomplish that, they’ll have to defeat a Manteno team Regez said the Tigers were on a “collision course” with to Saturday’s championship game. Herscher won both meetings during Illinois Central Eight Conference play, but it’s the Panthers who enter play as the sub-sectional’s two-seed compared to Herscher, who’s seeded fifth.

While one of the most tired cliches in sports is how tough it is to beat the same team three times, Regez prefers another sports cliche when he looks at Saturday — momentum is the next game’s starting pitcher.

“I don’t really abide by the old adage about it’s hard to beat a team three times,” Regez said. “Baseball is more built on your starting pitcher.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Young allowed two hits and three walks and struck out six in his shutout performance. Brown was 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, two RBIs and a run. Jones singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run. Brubaker singled, walked, scored and drove in a run. Roberts and Nicholos had a hit and a run apiece, and Egerton had a hit and an RBI.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Tigers take on Manteno at 11 a.m. in Saturday’s championship game.