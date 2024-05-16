BASEBALL: Panthers prevail past McNamara, headed to regional finals

HERSCHER — For the second straight season, Manteno ace Ryan Young has met up with Bishop McNamara in the IHSA Class 2A Regional round of the baseball postseason, and for the second straight season, Young turned in a top-notch performance to help Manteno prevail.

In a primetime pitching matchup with McNamara sophomore and Notre Dame commit Callaghan O’Connor in Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinal, southpaw senior Southeastern Illinois College commit Young and the Panthers (19-6) picked up a 7-3 win against McNamara (17-11) to advance to Saturday’s regional championship against host Herscher.

A three-year starter for the Panthers, head coach Matt Beckner is no stranger to seeing Young turn in stellar starts, especially in big moments. And after some relative struggles early in the season in a handful of starts that saw several defensive woes, Beckner thought he saw Young’s best start of the season when it mattered most.

“He got hit probably this year more than the last two years, but he’s had a couple good outings lately,” Beckner said. “And when you have a horse like that, you just have to put the ball in his hand and let him show what he can do, and this was probably the best he’s thrown all year.”

Young surrendered three unearned runs in six innings Thursday, one less than the Panthers themselves scored in the bottom of the first alone. After a leadoff single by Josh Crane and a fielder’s choice that resulted in both Crane and Aidan Dotson reaching base, Young doubled in Crane to help his own cause before a Maddox Toepper two-run double gave Manteno an early 3-0 lead and Andrew Norred RBI single made it 4-0 after a frame.

With a four-run lead in his back pocket, Young said his mentality on the mound didn’t change much necessarily, but the energy certainly was contagious.

“It doesn’t change much, just keep shoving out there,” Young said. “But it really got our team overall going.

“The energy was way up, and Mac stayed in the game, but we overpowered them energy-wise.”

The Fightin’ Irish got one back via a Manteno error in the second and another on a passed ball in the third. But the Panthers countered with two runs of their own on back-to-back RBI singles from Tyler Buehler and Norred in the bottom of the third, which got those runs back in a hurry, with Toepper’s sacrifice fly in the fourth giving even more insurance.

“I give a lot of credit to Manteno; they came out and hit the ball really well the first couple innings,” Irish head coach Kurt Quick said. “They were getting around on Cal with some line drives; they had some great approaches that got them going and put us down early.

“Kudos to them; that’s what you’ve gotta do in these games.”

The Irish scored on a passed ball in the sixth and had two more on, but the four-run final was as close as they would get after sophomore Connor Harrod closed the door with a scoreless seventh.

“I knew he was gonna shut them down,” Young said of Harrod. “All year he’s been dominating, that’s the only way to put it.”

The Irish saw their season come to an end with Wednesday’s loss, as well as the end of the high school baseball careers of six seniors, including four-year shortstop Mason McCue.

“Those guys become like your sons, and it’s hard, but it’s been great watching those guys grow up and become young men,” Quick said. “Mason (Evansville University) and Jay [Shires] (Knox College) will go off and play college baseball; the rest will all go off to college or go in the trades.

“That’s the joy of coaching — watching them grow and become good people,” Quick continued. “They get a good education and move on with the next part of their lives.”

As the Irish put their season to an end, the Panthers are now a game away from their first regional championship since 2021. After starting the year 15-0 before hitting a bit of a late-season lull, the offensive output and pitching Beckner saw Wednesday has him thinking the Panthers might be turning that corner again.

“I feel like the way we came out offensively is where we need to be,” Beckner said. “Defensively, throwing the ball away, missing a couple fly balls, we have to tighten up.

“But the kids came out and competed, and that’s all you can ask for, and really gave it their best.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Young allowed three unearned runs on five hits, four walks and seven strikeouts in six innings before Harrod allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless seventh. Young was also 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Toepper also had a two-hit day, going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Crane had two hits and scored, and Norred had two hits and RBIs apiece.

O’Connor allowed seven earned runs on nine hits, four walks and four strikeouts in five innings. Emmett Hays had a pair of hits and scored. O’Connor and Jacob Lotz each singled and scored. McCue walked one in a scoreless sixth inning.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Panthers take on Herscher at 11 a.m. Saturday in the regional championship.