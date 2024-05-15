SOFTBALL: Klawitter's perfect game propels Peotone to regional semis

MANTENO — Sophie Klawitter has put together one of the best regular season pitching performances across the state this season, entering the postseason with five no-hitters and more than 300 strikeouts to her name.

But the sophomore phenom from Peotone may have saved her best performance for the postseason, hurling a perfect game in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Central in the IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional quarterfinal round.

“It’s a tremendous accomplishment and just continues what she’s been able to do all year,” Blue Devils head coach Steve Strough said. “To come out in round one of the regional and say, ‘I’m here and I’m gonna go after you,’ she attacks hitters and goes after you, and a perfect game is a tremendous accomplishment.”

The Blue Devils improved to 10-15 and advanced to Wednesday’s regional semifinal against host Manteno while the Comets ended their season at 15-15. A humble Klawitter knows that her gamechanging ability in the circle gives her Peotone squad a legitimate chance to win any time they take the field, but it’s the offensive improvement she thought helped get them over the hump Tuesday.

After a 2-0 opening day loss to the Comets earlier this year, one in which Klawitter didn’t allow a hit, the Blue Devils were able to figure out Comets ace Sydney Jemar — a tremendous talent in her own right — with a three-run sixth inning.

“It’s a big gamechanger, I’d like to say,” Klawitter said of her ability to lock in on the rubber. “Pitching is a big part of the game, but our offense has gotten so much better throughout the season.”

Ashley Veltman, Klawitter and Payton Schnelle each singled to load the bases to open the sixth, allowing Layla Johnson’s walk to drive Veltman in for what would end up being all the run support the Blue Devils’ ace would need, although a Caelan Farmer hit and a Jillian Roark hit by pitch with the bases loaded gave Klawitter a little extra support.

With Klawitter mixing her repertoire of pitches with different movements all throughout the strike zone, Strough and the Blue Devils knew if they could get on the board, things were looking quite alright.

“We talk about that a lot. If we can find a way to get two or three, we feel like we’ve got a chance,” Strough said. “We put a couple on, put some pressure on the defense, got some walks and got on the board.”

With the top of the Comets order up in the bottom of the seventh, Klawitter finished the game the same way she started it — striking out the side. She knows that Wednesday’s semifinal will be a taller task against a Manteno team that defeated the Blue Devils by a combined 21-6 margin in their two-game Illinois Central Eight Conference series, but the underdog role is something they’re enjoying.

“It’s just been a lot of fun. I love this team, I love getting to play,” Klawitter said. “[Wednesday] we’re the underdogs, but we’re coming in strong.”

As the Blue Devils look to shock the state Wednesday, the Comets finished at or above the .500 mark for the third straight year and won 10-plus games for the fourth time in head coach Kelli Wielgus’ five years leading the charge.

Although their postseason ended earlier than planned, with all nine starters back and momentum continuing to rise in the program, Wielgus can both look back at this season fondly and look eagerly towards next spring.

“When I first came in we were getting beat 20-0 by Beecher, 20-0 by Manteno, 20-0 by Bishop Mac, and now we’re competing with these teams,” Wielgus said. “We’re gaining up to get there, and hopefully one day we’ll be there on top.”