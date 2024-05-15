ROUNDUP: Herscher girls soccer win 8th straight regional title; Kankakee advances to regional title

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional championship: (1)Herscher 3, (4)Bishop McNamara 2

Herscher earned its eighth straight regional crown to advance to the sectional semifinals against Chicago University at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home.

“It was everything a regional championship should be, two solid teams, back-and-forth goals and lots of heart,” Herscher head coach Chris Longtin said. “McNamara did a great job out there and played with intensity and drive.

“In the second half we started playing really good as a team, communicating and we dug a little deeper and we ended up on top,” he added. “We had a few goal scoring opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on, but we didn’t let it phase us and just kept playing our game.”

Katelyn Borschnack recorded a hat trick to help lead the Tigers to a one-goal regional championship victory. Gianni Jaime contributed three assists and Danica Woods hauled in seven saves in net.

Ellen Ehrman and Rylee Villegas each scored one goal to collectively pace the Fightin’ Irish (7-8). Lillee Nugent recorded one assist.

IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinals: (5)Kankakee 2, (12)Chicago Agricultural Science 1

Kankakee (16-7) advanced to the regional title game against Chicago Back of the Yards at 11 a.m. Saturday in Kankakee. Jocelyn Sanchez led the Kays with an unassisted goal. Raquel Guevara scored once and Malea Harrison had one assist.

IHSA Class 3A Normal Community West Regional semifinals: (1)Minooka 8, (7)Bradley-Bourbonnais 0

No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.

SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 1A Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional semifinals: (1)Milford-Cissna Park 12, (9)Schlarman 4

Milford-Cissna Park cruised to a regional semifinal victory over Schlarman to advance to the regional championship game against the winner of Salt Fork/Donovan at 11 a.m. Saturday at Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Addison Lucht led the Bearcats (19-6) with three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Kami Muehling went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Abby Storm collected two hits, four RBIs and two runs scored. Muehling also picked up the win on the mound, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out seven in a complete-game effort.

IHSA Class 1A Walther Christian Regional semifinals: (3)Grant Park 3, (5)Illinois Lutheran 2

Grant Park moved on to the regional championship against Woodland at 10 a.m. Saturday at Walther Christian. Cheyenne Hayes went 2-for-3 with one double, one RBI and one run scored to lead the Dragons (12-14). Reegan Thompson contributed a pair of singles, one RBI and one run scored. Emily Voigt finished with one double in two plate appearances. Hayes fired a 1-hitter, giving up two unearned runs with 16 strikeouts over seven innings to earn the win.

IHSA Class 2A Joliet Catholic Regional semifinals: (3)Joliet Catholic 6, (5)Wilmington 2

Wilmington’s season came to an end with a 17-6 overall record. Keeley Walsh went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double to pace the Wildcats’ offense. Nina Egizio and Giana Stahulak had one single apiece.

IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional semifinals: (1)Seneca 15, (7)Iroquois West 0 (4 Innings)

Iroquois West failed to record a hit against a strong Seneca pitching staff. Leah Honeycutt, Amelia Scharp and Aubrey Wagner each had one drawn walk to collectively pace the Raiders (12-11).

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals: (1)Dwight 11, (9)St. Anne 0

St. Anne failed to record a single hit in its postseason matchup against Dwight. The Cardinals ended the season with a 2-21 overall record.

Regular Season

Andrew 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3 (11 Innings)

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ extra inning loss moved the Boilermakers to 22-9 on the season. Libby Spaulding went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs to pace BBCHS. Bella Pusateri added two singles and one run scored. Lydia Hammond contributed one double, one single and one run scored. Ellie Haggard chipped in one double. Spaulding suffered the loss, giving up four runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk with 17 strikeouts.

Herscher 6, Streator 3

Mary Kanak led the Tigers (18-16) with three singles, two RBIs and one run scored. Emma Powers contributed two singles and scored once. Becca Bond went 2-for-3 with one run scored. Lily Tucek picked up the win, allowing one run on six hits and four walks over five innings of work.

BASEBALL

IHSA Class 1A Ridgeview Regional quarterfinals: (9)Ridgeview 9, (7)Gardner-South Wilmington 2

G-SW ended its season with a 8-17 overall record. Ayden Collom went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and one run scored to pace the Panthers at the plate. Brock Enerson added one single and two walks. Cole Hampson chipped in one single.

Regular season

Lincoln-Way West 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais (6 Innings)

Cal Darling and Caleb McBurnie collectively paced the Boilermakers (10-18) with one single apiece.