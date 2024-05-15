GIRLS SOCCER: Barraza's sudden death PK gives Beecher first-ever regional plaque

MANTENO — After overtime and a regular five-shot round of penalty kicks wasn’t enough to settle a tie between Beecher and Coal City at Tuesday’s IHSA Class 1A Manteno Regional championship, Beecher senior Fabbi Barraza thought she was just the first Bobcat to shoot in the next batch of five shooters.

It wasn’t until she scored to give the Bobcats their first-ever girls soccer regional championship that she realized it was sudden death.

“I was like, ‘why is everyone running towards me?’” Barraza instantly recalled as she had turned around following her program-changing goal. “Then I realized it.

“I did it.”

The win propelled the Bobcats to their first sectional in program history and bumped an already-school best season to 19-5-2. The Coalers finished the year 12-5-2 as they looked to win back-to-back regionals for the first time in 10 years.

There’s perhaps not a more fitting player than Barraza, the youngest of four siblings to all play soccer at Beecher and a four-year varsity player, to have made the program’s history. And that was seen in the aftermath of the moment when assistant coach Dawn Compton, who coached Daisy, Joel and Yadi Barraza before also serving as Fabbi’s head coach for two years, shared an emotional hug with her.

“I told her everything was for her,” Barraza said. “I played for her for two years and she coached all my siblings, so this was all for her.”

Compton, who still coaches the boys, stepped down from the girls job prior to last season as Jon Kypuros took the helm. But she couldn’t stay away long and rejoined officially as an assistant this spring. It was a natural coaching transition, as Kypuros has coached several of the girls on the youth level from kindergarten on up.

And over that time, he watched them develop the mindset and play of a champion.

“They’re a special group of girls and the biggest thing is how they play for each other,” Kypuros said. “The stats may be whatever, but the girls bond with one another, go to dinner together, care about each other, and that’s the difference.”

After a scoreless tie in the regular season and scoreless first half Tuesday, Bobcats sophomore Grace Durante, who had four goals in last Friday’s 6-1 semifinal win over Wilmington, took a feed from Teagan Claus and made a dash to the goal, where she broke the ice moments into the second half for a 1-0 Beecher lead.

“[Klaus] attacked some open space, they committed to her and she played it right through the gap,” Kypuros said. “If you know Grace, at that point she was off to the races.

“Big kudos to Teagan Klaus for seeing that gap, and she just attacked.”

Kylee Kennell, who was credited with the lone goal in the Coalers’ 1-0 semifinal win over Manteno last week, took a beautiful boot from the top right corner just outside the box with 13:40 on the clock, a goal that preserved the Coalers’ season.

Coalers coach Todd Painter, who was “beyond happy” and said he felt like a dad with how proud his team made him this year, hated the team he loves so much had to eventually see their season end after battling back to even and playing so well, especially in penalty kicks.

“Shootouts can be iffy, but it had to end some way, and unfortunately for us it ended in a kicking drill,” Painter said. “But we had our opportunities to finish. This is a game of finishing, and the teams that finish better are the teams that move on, and as a coach, that’s something I’ve gotta figure out to help get my team better at.”

As the game moved through the two 10-minute halves of overtime without a goal, both teams got one goal in the five-round penalty kick shootout (Zamara Killis for Beecher and Aylianna Castle for the Coalers), as both Bobcats goalkeeper Taylor Killis and Coalers’ netminder Chloe Pluger were locked in.

Taylor Killis and her teammates have wondered and imagined what it would be like to be the group to make program history. They thought last year was their year, but the same Coalers team they saw Tuesday ended their year in a 2-1 semifinal game last year. But as she and her teammates celebrated Tuesday’s win, the satisfaction was greater than any of those imagined scenarios.

“It’s even better than what I thought it would be,” Taylor Killis said. “Sitting here, playing our hearts out and being able to win is just amazing.

“The best senior gift I could get.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Bobcats will play either Peotone or Joliet Catholic Friday in the Herscher Sectional semifinals at 6:30 p.m.