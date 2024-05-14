ROUNDUP: Watseka baseball tops Hoopeston to open regionals; Iroquois West falls to Oakwood

BASEBALL

IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional quarterfinals: (11)Watseka 6 (7)Hoopeston 3

Watseka opened up postseason play with a three-run win to advance to the regional semifinals against Bismarck-Henning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Bismarck. Brayden Ketchum went 2-for-4 with one double, two RBIs and one run scored to lead the Warriors’ offense. Myles Lynch added one single and one RBI. Lathan Westerfield totaled two singles, one walk and one run scored. Lynch also picked up the win on the mound, allowing three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out nine over 6 and 2/3 innings.

IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional quarterfinals: (9)Oakwood 12, (10)Iroquois West 1 (5 Innings)

Iroquois West finished the season 8-15 overall following a postseason loss to Oakwood to open up regionals. Mario Andrade paced the Raiders with a pair of singles. Izzy Alvarez and Rylan Pfeifer each had one single. Julian Melgoza went 1-for-3 with one run scored.