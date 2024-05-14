Irish baseball, softball rally after weather delays to advance in regionals

KANKAKEE — As the IHSA baseball and softball postseasons began with regional quarterfinal play in Classes 1A and 2A Monday, both of Bishop McNamara’s teams found themselves trailing — baseball 1-0 to Central and softball 5-4 to Momence — when a lightning delay stalled both games.

Out of the break, both teams were able to flip the script and save their seasons, thanks in large part to seniors who weren’t ready to turn in their uniforms. Mason McCue’s three-run home run two batters into the baseball game’s resumption gave the Fightin’ Irish a 3-1 win over the Comets while Trinity Haigh and Kyler Wolfe combined for six hits, five RBIs and three runs to propel the softball team to a 14-5 win.

The baseball team advanced to Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinal against Manteno while the softball team advanced to Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinal against Coal City.

<strong>McCue’s late blast launches Irish to semis</strong>

A four-year starter, McCue’s savoring every moment he can during his final postseason. And his final at-bat on his home field may have been his best, as it kept the Irish season alive.

After a battle of arms between the Comets’ Blake Chandler and McNamara’s Jacob Lotz kept things scoreless through four innings, the Comets struck first in the top of the fifth when Chandler’s single up the middle brought Blaike Archer home.

With two on and one out in the Irish half of the fifth, nearby lightning caused a required 30-minute delay, which resumed with a Taylor Fuerst groundout to bring McCue up. On a 1-2 count, McCue turned on a fastball and lifted it over the right field fence before trotting out to the mound to pitch two perfect innings to pick up the save.

“I was just thinking in my head that I wasn’t trying to go home,” McCue said. “I knew I was going to pitch, so I was really locked in for that for that. But then I got up [to bat] and was ready to go.”

It was the fourth homer of the season for the three-time Daily Journal All-Area shortstop and Evansville University commit. And in a moment like two guys on with two outs in a pivotal moment, there’s no doubt Irish head coach Kurt Quick wouldn’t want anyone else up.

“Right place, right opportunity,” Quick said. “Mason’s been there and done that three or four times this year for us, where he’s come up with a homer or a big hit late with guys on base to win a game.

“He’s a senior, he’s going to play college baseball and he did what we expect him to.”

As the Irish improved to 17-10 and advanced to the regional semifinals, the Comets saw their season end with a 16-10 record. A year after losing a generational class, head coach Brian Kohn was proud of the way this group was able to establish their own identity, with senior leaders like four-year starter Kyle Gifford leading the way.

“You don’t have a lot of dudes play 90 games for you,” Kohn said. “He came in when Amarion Paxton broke his collarbone and started every game since. Today was 90 and that’s a big number.”

It’s also what he saw out of three-year starting backstop Gavin McKee, who he said has helped Chandler fill the shoes of serving as the Comets’ ace this season.

“As good as Blake was, every pitch of that was him too,” Kohn said.

<strong>Senior bats lead Irish to comeback win over Momence</strong>

The start of Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional quarterfinal between Bishop McNamara and Momence looked like it was Momence as the seven-seed in the bracket and the Irish who were the 11-seed underdogs, with the visitors striking right away with a two-run homer from freshman Kennedi Connor and a 5-0 lead by the time their second crack at the bat ended.

But the Irish eventually rallied, plating a pair in the second and four more in the third — two each before and after a prolonged weather delay that lasted considerable longer than the baseball delay did — on their way to 14 unanswered runs and a 14-5 win.

Whether it was cleanup hitter Dani White (one hit, two RBIs), or the eight-nine combo of Trinity Haigh (three hits, two runs, two RBIs) and Kyler Wolfe (three hits, one run, three RBIs), the three seniors in the McNamara (19-9) lineup willed their season to continue for at least another round, combining for half of the team’s 14 hits and seven of the team’s nine RBIs.

Wolfe, whose second-inning double brought Morgan Niedzwiedz and Gabby Burnett around to start the Irish scoring, said that playing their last game on their home field and wanting to keep that journey going had a lot to do with the way they brought their big bats Monday.

“I think it’s a big part of it,” Wolfe said. “We’ve played here for four years, and it’s really important to do it for our team in our last game on this field.”

After Connor’s early homer, an error added a third run to the Momence (6-16) first before a two-run Lexi Hamann double gave the visitors their early 5-0 lead and matching the team’s run total in their previous three games combined.

While the early momentum ended up going away on the opposite side of the weather delay, Momence head coach Calynn Toberman said the team’s desire to celebrate what would have been the 15th birthday of late Momence freshman Amari Crite, who tragically died during a JV girls basketball game earlier this year, helped them get off the bus with such a vivid spark.

“The rain delay kind of put a stop to that and took some of that momentum,” Toberman said. “But they came out thinking nobody gave them a shot today, and they were gonna come out and play for something bigger than themselves.”

But on the other side of the delay, it was all McNamara. After the delay, Niedwzwiedz scored on a double steal to tie the game before Burnett scored on a wild pitch for a 6-5 lead. After Haigh scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-5 after five, the Irish bats finally broke loose with two outs in the sixth.

Burnett doubled to bring home Bridget Bertrand, followed by a two-run Haigh triple and RBI single from Wolfe. After McCue walked, Analeah Ramirez drove in a run on an RBI single before two more runs scored on an error on a Bertrand grounder.

As they find themselves in what’s possibly the state’s toughest pound-for-pound sub-sectional, one that includes defending state runner-up Beecher and other perennial powers like Manteno, Joliet Catholic, Coal City, Wilmington and Reed-Custer, the Irish will turn their attention towards Coal City for Wednesday’s regional semifinal in Manteno, a meeting the Irish lost 13-12 in Coal City last month.

“The road ahead is not easy,” Rashenskas said. “I’m a believer that anyone can win on any given day, and I think that if we show up the way we’re capable of playing, we can compete with anybody.

“I’m excited.”

Monday’s meeting between McNamara and Momence wasn’t just important due to it being the first round of the IHSA State Series, the IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional quarterfinals, but for the two starting pitchers, it was also a family affair.

Bishop McNamara’s Victoria Torres and Momence’s Peyton Lynch were the two pitchers Monday. And they’re also cousins who wanted to beat each other for the family bragging rights.

“Playing against my cousin today made me feel more competitive and more motivated to win the game,” Lynch said. “I want to win every game to make people proud, but it made me feel more focused playing against her.”

Lynch and Momence took an early 5-0 lead before Torres and the Fightin’ Irish bounced back for a 14-5 win, something Torres said will give her “a lot” of bragging rights.

But more importantly, the two got to not only compete against one another, but also simply watch each other. With her own busy schedule during the spring prep sports season and summer travel season, Torres never even had the chance to watch Lynch pitch until she squared off against her Monday, allowing her to accomplish two goals in one game — advance in the postseason and catch her cousin in action.

“It was really fun,” Torres said. “We’ve always wanted to play each other so it was nice that we got to in the first round of regionals.”

Torres allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits, a walk and 11 strikeouts. Lynch allowed 14 runs (12 earned) on 14 hits and nine walks. Both pitchers pitched complete games.

Momence’s school colors are red and yellow, and the team’s softball jerseys are black, but it was purple and yellow face paint and hair bows the team’s players and coaches sported during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional quarterfinal at Bishop McNamara.

Monday would have been Amari Crite’s 15th birthday. She suddenly died after collapsing on the court during the school’s JV girls basketball game against Tri-Point in January. Since then, purple and yellow have become as synonymous as red and white in Momence.

“I think the entire county knows that Momence lost Amari earlier in the year, and a lot of the girls played basketball with her, were on the team with her,” Momence head softball coach Calynn Toberman said. “Today’s her birthday, so we had the purple and yellow in our hair, had her shirt in here, so I truly think the girls were playing for something bigger than themselves.”

Despite coming in as the preverbial underdogs, Momence stormed ahead to an early 5-0 lead, something Toberman said came from the team’s desire to honor Crite, before the Irish came back for a 14-5 win.

But even after falling behind big and an onslaught of rain, the team kept that same attitude until the very last pitch, forcing four full counts and loading the bases in the seventh inning.

“They’re just a group of girls that aren’t gonna give up, no matter what the scoreboard says,” Toberman said. “And I don’t think the scoreboard was a true representation of the game today, so it hurts to see that, but they’ve got a lot of fight.”