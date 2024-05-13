Racing: 2024 season continues at Kankakee County Speedway

DIRTcar racing returned to the Kankakee County Speedway on Friday night, where the 2024 season resumed with six feature races across five divisions for Midgets and Sprint Cars Night.

Chase Osterhoff held off Austin McCarty and Matt Hammond in the pro late models feature. Danny White won the sports compact feature and Josh Fenli won the Crown Victoria’s feature.

In the Badger Midgets, Cale Coons picked up a win in the Advanced Fastening Supply A feature while Parker Jones took home the victory in the High Performance Lubricants B feature. Clayton Rossmann claimed first overall in the 410 Sprints Non-Winged feature.

The season continues Friday for the Richard Craven Memorial. Pits open at 4 p.m., followed by the grandstands opening at 5:30 p.m., hot lap qualifying is at 6:15 p.m. with racing to follow. General admission adult tickets cost $15 (free for kids 11 and younger). Pit passes are also available: free for kids 4 and younger, $15 for kids 5-10 and $35 for adults.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountyspeedway.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountyspeedway.com</a> or the track’s Facebook page, Kankakee County Speedway.