BBCHS boys water polo makes program history; Badminton trio competes at state

A pair of spring sports at Bradley-Bourbonnais celebrated tremendous successes this weekend, with the boys water polo team making the school’s first-ever sectional championship match in the sport and the girls badminton team sending a trio of student-athletes to state.

The water polo team earned a dramatic 12-11 win over top-seeded Andrew in Friday’s IHSA Lincoln-Way East Sectional semifinals, giving them their first trip to the round of 16 since the program’s inception in 2001 and their sixth-straight win of the season.

In their first-ever sectional championship under second-year head coach Keith Martin, the five-seed Boilermakers saw their magical season end at 16-11-1 with a 14-6 loss to (2)Lincoln-Way East. No individual stats were available.

While one team was making school history over the weekend, another sent a trio of seniors to the IHSA Girls Badminton State Finals. Head coach Cathy Colcasure’s doubles team of Gabby Hubbs and Avery Nuesse competed at the state tournament at DeKalb High School over the weekend, as did Tara DePoister in the singles division.

DePoister opened her tournament Friday with a 21-11, 21-10 win over Prospect’s Jephi Vince. After a 21-15, 21-12 defeat to Naperville Central’s Zoey Tian in the second round, a 21-10, 22-20 win over Libertyville’s Celia Cathlina in the consolation bracket set up the final match of her high school career, a 21-17, 21-11 loss to Willowbrook’s Lillian Caron.

Hubbs and Nuesse also went 2-2 at state. They were on the wrong side of a 19-21, 22-20, 15-21 three-set match in the first round. In the consolation bracket they won the first two rounds, picking up a 21-6, 21-13 win over Conant’s Srikriti Mutyala and Parul Saxena in the first round of the bracket and a 21-16, 18-21, 21-13 three-set win over Warren’s Sarah Oh and Cheyenne Martin in the next round. A 21-12, 21-11 loss to Downers Grove North’s Neha Nallamala and Pranavi Torlikonda ended their state run at 2-2.