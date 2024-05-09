SOFTBALL: Bertrand's bomb gives Irish late lift over Kays in All-CIty action

KANKAKEE — Before her at-bat in the seventh inning of Thursday’s All-City softball game at Kankakee, Bishop McNamara junior Bridget Bertrand had a quick message for head coach Alee Rashenskas during a Kays timeout.

“I was about to hit this ball as hard as I can,” Bertrand told Rashenskas, taking just two pitches to make good with a two-run homer to center field. “I went up there and did what I said I was gonna do.”

Bertrand’s homer was part of a three-run seventh inning for the visiting Irish, a three-run frame that proved pivotal after a late Kays rally fell three runs short, with McNamara claiming a 7-4 win in All-City action.

“I think our team really needed it at that time and felt I needed to play a role there,” Bertrand said. “Close game, cross-city rivals — I’m glad I could come through for my team.”

The Irish improved to 16-9 on the year and finished the All-City season with a split, falling 9-0 to Bradley-Bourbonnais last month. The Kays are now 11-7 and complete All-City action at Bradley-Bourbonnais next Friday.

After suffering a 6-5 loss to the Kays in her inaugural coaching matchup against them last year, Thursday was Rashenskas’ first career coaching win in All-City play, despite her team taking a while to settle in.

“We lost to them last year, so we knew, I knew, that it was gonna be a tough matchup,” Rashenskas said. “Kankakee’s really scrappy and a good team, and I think we came in a little cockier than we should have and found out really quickly that they can compete with us.

“It was good to pull it together and come out on top.”

The Irish had some chances early, getting at least the first two runners on base safely in each of the first three innings. But three outs made on the basepaths and a combined 0-for-6 effort with runners in scoring position held the Irish to just one run — when Teagan McCue scored on a wild pitch in the third — in the first three frames.

One of those outs on the bases came when Kankakee shortstop Breanna Lamie made a catch on a drifting liner that also took her to second base before Analeah Ramirez could return in a bang-bang double play for the first two outs of the game, one that turned a two-on, no-out Irish threat into a first-inning zero on the scoreboard.

Kays head coach LaDesha Nelson has come to expect those types of plays from her senior shortstop.

“Bre is such a leader on this team, just being a senior,” Nelson said. “She shows it in her play, and plays like that just fire up the whole team.

“We all don’t have the luxury of having that many leaders on a team, but I think she does a good job of putting that on her shoulders,” she added. “She got us fired up, but we’ve been struggling to stay fired up for a full seven innings.”

The Kays were the first to break the ice when KaLeah Jackson’s deep fly ball went in and out of the glove of right fielder Trinity Haigh, allowing Maddie James to score and put the Kays up for a half-inning before McCue tied it.

McNamara got its first lead of the game in the fourth when a double steal attempt with runners on the corners resulted in Gabby Burnett out at second, but Morgan Niedzwiedz across home plate for a 2-1 Irish lead. While their aggressive baserunning cost them a few early outs, it also paid dividends at times, with McCue making a read on a ball in the dirt for the first run and the double steal providing the second.

“We talk about being aggressive on the bases, taking extra bases when the ball’s in the dirt,” Rashenskas said. “We practice baserunning all the time, and I always tell them: you don’t have to be fast to be a good baserunner; you have to be quick and smart.

“A couple times we weren’t so smart today, which was frustrating, but the times that we were, we were able to manufacture runs, which is why we do it.”

The Kays countered on a Jackson sacrifice fly that brought Taniyah Sherman home in the bottom half of the inning, but the Irish once again took the lead in the top of the fifth. McCue singled to score Kyler Wolfe, and two pitches later, Ramirez roped a double that brought McCue around.

McCue, a Northwestern commit and one of the most prized recruits in the Midwest for her class, had a hit in all four of her at-bats. Ramirez had two more from the two-hole, with Bertrand noting how much easier of a job she has as the three-hole hitter and Dani White has batting cleanup.

“Teagan’s constantly getting on base, and Ana is constantly moving her around for me and Dani to hit her in,” Bertrand said. “They’ve set the tone for a lot of our games.”

The Kays got one back on a McNamara throwing error on a double play attempt in the sixth, giving the visitors just a one-run cushion heading to the seventh. Wolfe and McCue had back-to-back singles to open the inning, with Wolfe scoring on McCue’s, before Kays pitcher Kylie Glogowski induced a Ramirez pop out.

With McCue on first and Bertrand, who pieced a liner to center that Lillian Landis made an amazing over-the-shoulder catch on an inning earlier, at the dish, Nelson called a timeout to talk things over with Glogowski.

Out of the timeout, with a 1-0 count, Bertrand got the sweet spot on it, sending a no-doubter over the center-field fence to pad the Irish lead to four runs and give them total momentum.

“I think the team needed the pressure off a little bit, but I always tell them to just keep putting the ball in play and eventually momentum will swing our way,” Rashenskas said. “Today it did.”

McNamara pitcher Kirsten Clodi trotted back to the circle to close things out, which she eventually did, but not before the Kays made it interesting and got the tying run on deck.

Lamie singled and advanced to second on an error, which is where she scored from on Glogowski’s RBI single with two outs. But Clodi shut the door an at-bat later, ending the game with a strikeout.

Although Nelson and the Kays ended Thursday on the short side of the scoreboard, she said she saw glimpses of the long-term work the program’s put on the mental side of the game, knowing already that “as far as play, I think my girls are capable of doing amazing things, but they have to believe that as well.”

She credited seniors such as Lamie, Abigail Haut and James, as well as juniors such as Glogowski and Kylee Cunningham, and even sophomores such as Jackson for making those strides. Thursday was Nelson’s first All-City action as a first-year coach, and although it resulted in a loss, she’s proud of the players laying the foundation for the Kays to continue to increase their competitive spirits for years to come.

“They’ve laid the foundation for Kankakee softball, for sure,” Nelson said. “This is my first year with them, and I look for those solid core players to step up every game.

“They know what’s expected; we have quite a few girls new to softball, and in practice they help teach them,” she added. “I’m just one coach, so they can help relay that and teach them.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

McCue was 4-for-4 with four singles, three runs and two RBIs. Niedzwiedz also went 4-for-4 and scored a run. Wolfe was a perfect 3-for-3, including a double, and scored twice. Ramirez was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Bertrand was 1-for-4 with her homer. Clodi pitched all seven innings, allowing an earned run on 10 hits and nine strikeouts.

Lamie was 3-for-4 with a double and a run from the leadoff spot for the Kays. Cunningham was also 3-for-4 with a run. Landis had a pair of hits. Glogowski had an RBI double. James had a hit and scored, and Jackson drove in a run. Cunningham allowed a hit, a walk and a hit batter in one-plus innings. Glogowski pitched six innings and allowed seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits, a walk and a strikeout.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish begin IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional play when they host Momence in quarterfinal action at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The Kays, who currently sit at 11-3 in the Southland Athletic Conference, second to Bloom (12-0) begin a three-game conference series with Thronton on the road at 4:30 p.m. Monday. After their three-game slate Monday through Wednesday, they visit BBCHS at 6:30 p.m. Friday.