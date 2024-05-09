ROUNDUP: Several girls track and field athletes headed to state

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

IHSA Class 1A St. Anne Sectional

Bismarck-Henning won the sectional crown with a sectional-best 120 team points. Milford-Cissna Park placed fifth with 47 points, followed by Central in sixth (44), Momence in seventh (36), Bishop McNamara in eighth (33) and Watseka in ninth (29). Iroquois West tied Georgetown-Ridge Farm for 14th place with 16 points, and St. Anne claimed 16th with 5 points.

Milford-Cissna Park’s Addison Lucht swept the 200-meter (26.51 s) and 400-meter (1:00.43) dashes to advance to state. Lucht also added another win in the long jump (5.14 m).

Central’s Lia Prairie won the sectional title in discus (30.08 m) and earned second place in shot put (10.48 m) to advance to state in both throwing events.

Endya Hayes, Demetrionna Prince, Natalia Williams and Jaliyah Wright claimed second overall in the 4-by-100-meter relay (52.37 s) to lead Momence and advance to state. Wright also quelled for state with a second-place finish in the 100-meter (12.88 s) dash.

Trinity Davis, Izzy Quigley, Meredith Cortes and Emily Storer earned second place in the 4-by-800-meter relay (10:42.81) to advance to state for the Fightin’ Irish.

Watseka’s Megan Martin won the sectional crown in shot put (10.96 m) to advance to state.

Iroquois West’s Audrey Griffin and Vivien Griffin each advanced to state based on the IHSA’s qualifying standard. Audrey Griffin earned fourth in the high jump (1.52 m), and Vivien Griffin placed third in the long jump (5.0 m).

St. Anne’s Jovi Kunsch paced the Cardinals with a fourth-place finish in the long jump (4.72 m).

IHSA Class 1A Seneca Sectional

Seneca won the sectional championship with 143 team points. Beecher earned eighth place with 31 team points, and Wilmington followed closely behind in ninth place with 29.5 team points.

Beecher’s Brooklyn Burdick paced the Bobcats with a third-place finish in the 800-meter (2:32.94).

Wilmington’s Brooklyn Flores advanced to state based on qualifying standard after placing fourth overall in the 3200-meter (11:56.20).

IHSA Class 2A Princeton Sectional

Sherrard claimed the sectional championship with 123.5 team points. Coal City earned seventh place with 36 points, and Herscher placed 11th with 22.5 points. Reed-Custer finished in 13th place with 15 points, followed by Peotone (13) and Manteno (5).

Coal City’s Evelyn Wills advanced to state in the high jump (1.49 m) after taking second overall. Ella Wills finished third in the long jump (5.10 m) to advance to state based on the qualifying standard. Ella Wills also picked up a second-place finish in the triple jump (10.63 m).

Herscher’s Kelly O’Connor won the sectional title in the 800-meter (2:28.05) to lead the Tigers.

Alyssa Wollenzien placed second in the 100-meter hurdles (16.91 s) to advance to state and lead the Comets.

Peotone’s Celeste Richards won the 1600-meter (5:31.51) to lead the Blue Devils and move on to the state finals.

Sara Schmidt paced the Panthers with a fourth-place finish in the 800-meter (2:38.25).

High school BASEBALL

Herscher 17, Peotone 2 (6 Innings)

Herscher plated five runs in the first inning and never looked back against Peotone to improve to 19-12 and 8-6 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Jarrett Wakey led the Tigers with four singles, one RBI and two runs scored. Tanner Jones finished with three singles, one walk, three RBIs and four runs scored. Nash Brubaker went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and one run scored. Gaige Brown scored twice and had one single and one RBI. Cam Baker allowed one run on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts in four innings to pick up the win on the bump.

Joe Hasse recorded an RBI triple to pace the Blue Devils (6-17, 3-11 in ICE). Everret Carder went 1-for-2 with a single and one RBI.

Central 18, Grant Park 8 (5 Innings)

Central moved to 15-10 and 11-2 in the River Valley Conference thanks to the help of a 13-run fifth inning that allowed the Comets to earn a come-from-behind victory. Derek Meier led Central with three singles and two runs scored. Ethyn Bailey totaled two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Gavin McKee collected two singles, three RBIs and one run scored. Blake Chandler chipped in one double and three RBIs. Noah Vining claimed the win in one inning of scoreless relief action, allowing zero hits with one strikeout.

Brayden held went 2-for-4 with one double, two RBIs and one run scored to pace the Dragons (7-17, 6-7 in RVC). Cade Lacer contributed two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Aiden Overbeek scored once and had a pair of hits.

Dwight 7, Beecher 6

Ryan Bumpous hit a walk off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to force Beecher to drop to 20-9 overall. Chase Maher paced the Bobcats with three hits and two runs scored. A.J. Snell added one single and one run scored. Trevor Stout went 1-for-2 with two walks, one single and two runs scored.

High school SOFTBALL

Herscher 18, Peotone 9 (5 Innings)

Herscher improved its record to 15-16 and 7-6 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a road win against Peotone. Mary Kanak went 4-for-4 with one RBI and four runs scored in the leadoff spot to lead the Tigers’ offense. Emma Powers collected four hits, four RBIs and three runs scored. Kayna Nelson went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Anistin Hackley claimed the win on the rubber, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over 4 and 1/3 innings of work.

Ashley Veltman went 2-for-3 with one double and two runs scored to pace the Blue Devils, who fell to 8-15 and 2-12 in the ICE. Sophie Klawitter recorded an RBI single. Payton Schnelle had a pair of hits to go along with one RBI and one run scored.

Wilmington 15, St. Anne 3 (5 Innings)

Alee Delangel led the Wildcats (17-4) with two hits and three RBIs. Molly Southall added a two-run blast. Sammy Liaromatis chipped in one single and two RBIs. Lexi Strohm claimed the win, giving up one unearned run on two hits in 4 1/3 innings of work.

T’Ayla Crite-Jackson and Lily Fox each had a pair of hits to collectively pace the Cardinals (1-20) at the plate.

Central 11, Grant Park 4

Central moved to 14-14 and 12-3 in the River Valley Conference with the win against Grant Park. Anna Winkel totaled one triple, one walk and three runs scored to lead the Comets at the plate. Ella Ponton added two singles, one RBI and one run scored. Keira Donnelly finished with one single, one walk and two runs scored. Sydney Rohlwing chipped in one single, two RBIs and one run scored. Rayven Perkins surrendered zero runs on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts in six innings to pick up the win on the rubber.

Cheyenne Hayes recorded one triple and one single to pace the Dragons, who dropped to 11-13 and 9-6 in the RVC. Reegan Thompson contributed one single and one RBI. Abigail Watson chipped in one single and one run scored.

Gardner-South Wilmington 15, Donovan 3 (4 Innings)

G-SW moved to 13-11 and 11-4 in the River Valley Conference. Maddie Simms went 3-for-4 with one double, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Panthers with the sticks. Aubree Stein tallied three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Liv Siano went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and runs. Jo Male tossed all four innings, giving up three runs on five hits, walking four and striking out three to earn the win.

Donovan fell to 5-18 and 4-12 in the RVC with the defeat to G-SW. Lily Anderson went 2-for-3 with one triple and one run scored to pace the Wildcats at the plate. Laylah Lou Walters collected two singles, one RBI and one run scored. Madelyn Loy chipped in one walk, one single and one RBI.