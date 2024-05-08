ROUNDUP: BBCHS' Hammond dazzles with a perfect game against Stagg; Manteno softball swings past Coal City

High school SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Stagg 0 (5 Innings)

Lydia Hammond twirled a perfect game with 11 strikeouts to help BBCHS improve to 21-8 on the season. Hammond also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Ellie Haggard drove in three runs on a triple. Libby Spaulding had a two-RBI double.

Manteno 13, Coal City 5

Manteno moved to 27-1 and 14-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with the victory against Coal City. Ava Peterson went 2-for-4 with a triple, five RBIs and one run scored to lead the Panthers’ offense. Sophie Peterson added two singles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Alyssa Dralle finished with a pair of hits and scored twice. Macy Iwanus went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Ava Peterson surrendered five runs (three earned) on 11 hits with four strikeouts in seven innings to earn the win.

Coal City dropped to 20-9 and 10-4 in the ICE. Abby Gagliardo went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple to pace the Coalers. Makenzie Henline added one hit, one RBI and one run scored. Kaycee Graf totaled two hits and one run scored.

Wilmington 12, Streator 3

Wilmington picked up an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory to improve to 16-4 and 11-3 in the ICE. Keeley Walsh went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored to help lead the Wildcats. Giana Stahulak collected two singles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Alee Delangel contributed one single, two RBIs and one run scored. Lexi Strohm picked up the win on the mound, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Milford-Cissna Park 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

M-CP improved to 18-5 and 7-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a shutout win. Abby Storm went 2-for-4 with one double, one RBI and one run scored to lead the Wildcats. Kami Muehling fired a no-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts to earn the win in a complete-game effort. Molly Coffey collected two hits and one run scored. Hunter Mowrey had one double and three RBIs.

Watseka 11, Paxton- Buckley-Loda 1 (5 Innings)

Watseka moved to 17-5 overall with a 10-run win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Brianna Denault led the Warriors with two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Abigail Neukomm finished with two hits and two runs scored. Jasmine Essington went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Sarah Parsons claimed the win against five innings, giving up one run on four hits and four walks with seven strikeouts.

Beecher 19, Grace Christian 0 (4 Innings)

Beecher remained perfect in the River Valley Conference (11-0) and improved to 26-1 on the season with a clean sweep of Grace Christian. Ava Lorenzatti fired a 1-hitter with 10 strikeouts to claim the win and lead the Bobcats. Lorenzatti also went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Makenzie Johnson collected three hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Elena Kvasnicka chipped in a pair of singles, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Claire Mailloux paced the Crusaders (4-14, 4-9 in RVC) with one double.

Beecher 11, Grace Christian 0

Taylor Norkus threw a no-hitter with one walk and 11 strikeouts to lead the Bobcats. Makenzie Johnson went 3-for-3 with two homers. Abby Papas added a grand slam. Norkus also chipped in two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Lily Salazar drew one walk to pace the Crusaders.

High school BASEBALL

Milford 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5

Milford’s two-run sixth inning was enough to break the 5-5 tie and claim the win to move to 11-10 and 6-4 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Coy Lucht went 2-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored to lead the Bearcats at the plate. Cohen Cheever had a two-RBI single. Beau Wright totaled one single, two walks and one run scored. Lucht also claimed the win, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and eight walks with six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of work.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13, Watseka 5

Watseka dropped to 8-15 and 4-7 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with the loss. Brayden Ketchum paced the Warriors with two hits, one RBI and three runs scored. James Newell contributed two singles. Tyler Waugh tallied two singles and one run scored.

Beecher 7, Grace Christian 1

Beecher swept Grace Christian to improve to 19-8 and 12-1 in the River Valley Conference. A.J. Snell went 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored to lead the Bobcats. Nolen Lane collected one single, one RBI and one run scored. Chase Maher finished with an RBI triple and one run scored. Maher also earned the win, allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts in four innings of work.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders, who dropped to 0-12 and 0-11 in the RVC.

Beecher 17, Grace Christian 0 (3 Innings)

Ryan Cruz led the Bobcats with a three-RBI triple. A.J. Snell added one triple, one walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Quinton Allen chipped in a double and one run scored. Trevor Stout fired a no-hitter with one walk and six strikeouts to claim the win in a complete-game effort.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Wheaton Academy 1

Bishop McNamara won a third-set tiebreaker (24-26, 25-19, 27-25) in comeback fashion. Carter Levesque led the Fightin’ Irish with 16 digs and 10 kills. Evan Rauwolf added 14 digs and nine kills. Nik Acevedo finished with 11 digs and six kills. Eamon O’Brien had eight kills, and Nick Andrews chipped in a team-high 29 assists.