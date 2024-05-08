BASEBALL: Watseka doubles up Momence to continue late-season surge

MOMENCE — The oldest saying in baseball is that momentum is the next day’s starting pitcher. Watseka had that in freshman Frankie Shervino at Momence on Wednesday, along with some leftover momentum from Monday’s thrilling 10-inning rivalry win at Milford, to continue its late-season surge with a 12-6 win.

The Warriors improved to 9-15 with their fifth win in the past eight games as Momence saw its record slip to 8-15.

“Any time you can win one of those, the momentum kind of carries over,” Warriors head coach Stephen Rigsby said of Monday’s win. “We’ve turned the corner a bit lately, and we’re really excited about that ahead of regionals.”

Watseka scored in five different innings, highlighted by a five-run sixth, in a game that saw each defense commit seven errors. With Wednesday serving as a bit of an aberration for a Watseka defense that’s been sound as of late, Rigsby was proud to see the offense record 10 hits, led by a second-inning Andrew Shoemaker home run, find a way to put up double-digit runs for the third time in the past week-and-a-half.

“Any time you can bang the ball around a bit, it’s good for everyone’s confidence, and that’s the biggest thing in baseball,” Rigsby said. “Confidence heading into the next at-bat, next game, whatever that may be, we want to be doing that at the end of the year.”

On the bump, freshman Frankie Shervino worked around a handful of errors that led to four unearned runs to allow an earned run on six scattered hits, two walks and seven strikeouts in five innings of work, giving him his team-high third pitching victory of the season.

“Frank’s been a godsend for us this year as a freshman,” Rigsby said. “He throws the ball well and is really composed out there.”

Despite a loss Wednesday, Momence head coach Joseph Baud has seen plenty of progress in his squad that’s already won the program’s most games in a season since 2018 (10). With a slew of injuries hitting the team early in the year, the rest of the roster has built depth that’s been showing as of late.

After two one-run losses last week, Momence went wild the first two days of this week, with a 15-5 win against Grant Park on Monday and 17-8 win against Illinois Lutheran on Tuesday.

“We’ve shaken the lineup up a bit, but we’ve battled injuries,” Baud said. “ ... We’re getting healthy, still have one out, but as we’ve gotten the guys healthy and back in the lineup, we’ve put up some runs.”

And even in the loss, the ingredients to a winning recipe were there for the hosts Wednesday, such as the four hits they had with runners in scoring position.

“This team specifically has had to learn how to win, learn how to compete in those tough spots,” Baud said. “They haven’t done that in years past, and I’ve seen especially the last few weeks with our guys back, we’ve been able to compete, been able to put the ball in play with runners in scoring position.

“We’d give up a couple runs and scrape a couple back. Win or loss, I’m proud of that.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Austin Morris went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI from the leadoff spot for Watseka. Shoemaker homered and walked. Quinn Starkey was 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI. James Newell had a hit, scored and drove in a pair. Myles Lunch had a hit, drove in a run and scored twice. Lathan Westerfield had a hit and scored. Aidan Morris had a hit and an RBI. After Shervino’s five innings of one-earned-run ball, Newell allowed an unearned run on two hits and two strikeouts in two innings.

Calvin Bishir, Shane Cook and Damon Cox each had two-hit days for Momence. Cook added an RBI, and Cox had a run and RBI apiece to his name. Brandon Lynch doubled, drove in a run and scored. Jevon Sneed had a hit and scored. Lynch allowed seven runs (two earned) on seven hits, three strikeouts and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. Bishir allowed five earned runs on two hits, six walks and a strikeout in 2 1/3 innings. CJ Wiechec allowed a hit in a scoreless seventh.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams wrap up their regular seasons this weekend before beginning IHSA Class 2A Regional quarterfinal play. Watseka will visit Hoopeston, and Momence will visit Herscher, both at 4:30 p.m. Monday, to begin the postseason.