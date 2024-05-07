ROUNDUP: Kankakee girls soccer kicks past Bloom for the first time in program history

GIRLS SOCCER

Kankakee 4, Bloom 1

For the first time in program history, the Kankakee girls soccer team defeated Bloom to improve to 14-7 and 9-2 in the Southland Athletic Conference, which was good enough to clinch second place in the conference. Jocelyn Sanchez led the Kays with three goals and one assist. Raquel Guevara added one score, and Malea Harrison chipped in one assist. Ana Lopez hauled in 10 saves.

Beecher 7, Crete-Monee 0

Beecher improved to 17-5-2 and 11-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference with a shutout win against Crete-Monee. Grace Durante recorded four goals and one assist to help lead the Bobcats. Ava Gaidar and Zamara Killis each had one goal and one assist. Mikenna Burdick scored once, and Charlotte Farrar had one assist.

High school BASEBALL

Dwight 8, Streator 5

Dwight’s three-run win against Streator helped former longtime Coal City head coach Jerry McDowell record his 600th career win as a Trojan. McDowell previously held a career record of 528-208 as a Coaler between 1995-2017.

Ryan Bumpous led the Trojans with a solo home run. Evan Cox went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Luke Gallet had one double, two walks and two runs scored. Wyatt Statler surrendered one run on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings to claim the win on the mound.

Wilmington 1, Streator 0

Wilmington’s shutout win against Streator helped the Wildcats improve their record to 20-1 and 12-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Kyle Farrell drove in a run off a single in the third inning to lead Wilmington at the plate. Lucas Rink went 2-for-3 with a double and one run scored. Ryan Kettman chipped in a single. Rink also picked up the win on the mound, giving up four hits and one walk with nine strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Beecher 15, Gardner-South Wilmington 3 (5 Innings)

Beecher moved to 17-8 and 10-1 in the River Valley Conference. A.J. Snell went 2-for-4 with one walk, one double, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Bobcats at the plate. Quinton Allen finished with one single and one RBI. Nathan Diachenko scored once and had one RBI single. Snell surrendered three unearned runs on five hits and five walks with four strikeouts to claim the win in a complete-game effort.

Reed Millette went 2-for-3 with a run scored to pace the Panthers, who fell to 8-15 and 7-7 in the RVC. Hunter Partilla contributed one single and two RBIs. Brock Enerson chipped in three walks and one run scored.

Reed-Custer 3, Lisle 1

Reed-Custer’s two-run win against the Lions helped the Comets move to 12-14 overall. Cameron Smith led the Comets with a pair of hits, including a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning. Joe Bembenek added two hits, which was one more hit than teammates Brady Tyree and Luca Trucano. Alex Bielfeldt earned the win on the bump, allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts in six innings of work.

Watseka 9, Milford 6 (10 Innings)

Watseka outscored Milford 3-0 in extra innings to help improve to 8-14 and 4-7 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Aidan Morris went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and three runs scored to lead the Warriors with the sticks. Austin Morris totaled two hits and two runs scored. Brayden Ketchum went 2-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored. Ketchum tossed 4 2/3 innings of relief, giving up one hit and six walks with six strikeouts to earn the win on the mound.

Milford fell to 10-10 and 5-4 in the VVC with the defeat to Watseka. Colt Halpin paced the Bearcats with a solo homer. Hixon Lafond went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored. Gavin Schunke chipped in one single.

Momence 15, Grant Park 5 (5 Innings)

Momence improved its record to 7-14 and 5-7 in the River Valley Conference with the win against Grant Park. No individual stats were available for Momence.

Grant Park dropped to 7-15 and 6-5 in the RVC. Aiden Overbeek went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to pace the Dragons’ offense. Evan Surprenant had two hits to go along with one stolen base and one run scored. Dean Malkowski went 1-for-1 with two walks and a run scored.

Peotone 7, Herscher 5 (8 Innings)

Eli Chenoweth and Mike Bettenhausen each recorded RBI singles in the top of the eighth inning to help best Herscher and improve its record to 5-16 and 3-10 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Jake Eaheart collected three hits and one RBI to lead the Blue Devils. Joe Hasse went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored. Bettenhausen finished with two hits and one RBI. Ruben Velasco surrendered one run on one hit and three walks with seven strikeouts in four innings of work.

Herscher dropped to 18-12 and 7-6 in the ICE. Logan Egerton paced the Tigers with two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Tanner Jones recorded a double and one run scored. Gaige Brown finished with one single and one run scored.

Salt Fork 9, Iroquois West 6

Rylan Pfeifer went 3-for-3 with one double and two runs scored to pace the Raiders (6-13). Lane McCann collected two singles and two RBIs. Izzy Alvarez had one single and two RBIs.

High school SOFTBALL

Herscher 6, Peotone 2

Herscher moved to 15-16 and 7-6 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Mary Kanak led the Tigers with three singles, one RBI and two runs scored. RyLyn Adams added one single and one RBI. Addy Whitaker finished with one double and scored once. Anistin Hackley tossed all seven innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits and three walks with nine strikeouts to claim the win.

Peotone dropped to 7-14 and 2-11 in the ICE with a four-run defeat to Herscher. Payton Schnelle paced the Blue Devils with a two-RBI double. Ashley Veltman and Meghan O’Connor each tallied one single.

Wilmington 4, Streator 3

Wilmington (15-4) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to help claim a one-run victory over Streator. Taylor Stefancic went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to lead the Wildcats. Sammy Liaromatis contributed two hits and one run scored. Molly Southall chipped in two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Aly Allgood picked up the win on the mound in relief, giving up three hits and zero runs with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Watseka 9, Milford-Cissna Park 5

Watseka’s win over Milford-Cissna Park allowed the Warriors to improve to 16-5 and clinch second place in the Vermilion Valley Conference (8-2). Christa Holohan went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead Watseka at the plate. Brianna Denault added two hits and one RBI. Sarah Parsons went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a pair of runs scored. Parsons also earned the win on the rubber, allowing five runs on nine hits with four strikeouts in seven innings of work.

M-CP scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough to earn the comeback victory, leaving the Bearcats to fall to 17-5 and 6-3 in the VVC. Addison Lucht paced Milford with three hits and three runs scored. Lillie Harris went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Hunter Mowrey had a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Grant Park 18, Trinity (4 Innings)

Grant Park jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the opening inning before never turning back to improve to 11-12 overall. Abigail Roberts went 2-for-3 with a triple, one walk, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Dragons’ offense. Reegan Thompson collected two singles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Abigail Garcia chipped drove in two runs on two singles. Claire Sluis picked up the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts in four innings.

Calleigh Moody recorded an RBI triple to pace the Eagles, who fell to 3-7 with the loss. Allison Savoie went 1-for-2 with a triple, one RBI and one run scored. Macey Monacelli had an RBI single.

Gardner-South Wilmington 23, Donovan 1 (4 Innings)

G-SW racked up 17 hits and nine walks to help earn a huge win against Donovan to improve to 11-11 and 10-4 in the River Valley Conference. Kayla Scheuber went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Panthers. Makaila McDaniel added four hits and four runs scored, including one double. Nina Siano totaled four hits, five RBIs, one walk and one run scored. Simms surrendered one earned run on one hit and four walks with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort to earn the win.

Hannah Hoffman paced the Wildcats (5-16, 4-10 in RVC) with one single and one run scored.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Chesterton Academy 0

Bishop McNamara picked up a 25-17, 25-15, two-set win. Carter Levesque led the Fightin’ Irish with eight kills and seven digs. Nik Acevedo contributed six digs and three kills. Evan Rauwolf finished with 11 digs and four kills. Nick Andrews tallied 24 assists and three kills.

BOYS TENNIS

Morris 4, Coal City 1

Jakob Boegerhausen recorded the Coalers only victory with a 6-4, 6-1, two-set win against Tristan Olvera in No. 2 singles action.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Herscher Invite

Herscher 120, Dwight 110, Coal City 96, Manteno 54, Tri-Point 34, Wilmington 29, Reed-Custer 28, Peotone 27, Beecher 21, Illinois Lutheran 20, Iroquois West 14

Herscher won the Herscher Invite on the boys’ side for the first time since 2012 with 120 team points. Adin Morrical, Danial Osborn, Ethan Tucek and AJ Cotter claimed first overall in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:38.13) to lead the Tigers. Jackson Kruse won the 1600-meter (4:48.24) and Brayden Shepard won the 3200-meter (11:07.97). Thomas Morgan chipped in a victory in the high jump (1.85 m).

Julian Micetich, Parker Jacovec, Colton Lemmons and Jerry Carlson picked up a first-place finish in the 4-by-100-meter relay (46.30 s) to lead the Coalers. Micetich also added wins in the 300-meter hurdles (43.31 s) and 110-meter hurdles (16.64 s). Jordan Olson contributed a win in the pole vault (3.05 m).

Caden Reiter won the 200-meter dash (23.71 s) to lead the Panthers.

Billy Moore placed first in the long jump (5.68 m) to lead the Wildcats.

Tanner Gullquist earned third overall in the triple jump (11.29 m) to pace the Comets with their best individual finish.

Wyatt Smith, Declan Ekhart, John Meneses and Joshua Bass claimed second overall in the 4-by-200-meter relay (48 s) to pace the Blue Devils.

Hayden Kettmann placed second in both shot put (13.82 m) and discus (37.81 m) to pace the Bobcats.

Damian Alvarado finished third in the 300-meter hurdles (44.39 s) to pace the Raiders.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Herscher 93.5, Dwight 83, Tri-Point 80, Reed-Custer 67, Manteno 63, Wilmington 33.5, Iroquois West 21, Peotone 20

Herscher won the Herscher Invite on the girls’ side for the first time since 1999 with a meet-best 93.5 team points. Kelly O’Connor earned victories in both the high jump (1.45 m) and 800-meter (2:35.79) to lead the Tigers. Fabienne Houberg added another win in the pole vault (2.67 m). Randi Chaplinski, Claire Chinski, Lily Tucek and Houberg claimed first overall in the 40-by-200-meter relay (1:57.05). Taylor Foltz, Chinski, Chaplinski and Tucek chipped in another relay win in the 4-by-400-meter-relay (4:34.43).

Alyssa Wollenzien swept the 100-meter hurdles (17.17 s), 300-meter hurdles (49.57 s) and high jump (1.45 m) events to help lead the Comets. Nichollet Chew picked up a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash (14.13 s).

Caitlin Meaney, Emma Decker, Olivia Zwirkoski and Sara Schmidt led the Panthers with their lone victory in the 40-by-800-meter relay (12:28.73).

Brooklyn Flores claimed first overall in the 3200-meter (12:22.42) to lead the Wildcats.

Ella Rhodes paced the Raiders by taking second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.78 s).

Terrynn Clott claimed first overall in discus (30.85 m) to lead the Blue Devils with their only individual win.