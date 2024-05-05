ROUNDUP: Peotone softball earns shutout win over Kankakee; Herscher swings past Dwight

High school SOFTBALL

Peotone 9, Kankakee 0

Sophie Klawitter fired a 3-hitter with 17 strikeouts to earn the win and lead the Blue Devils (7-13). Klawitter also added three hits, two RBIs and one run scored at the plate. Ashley Veltman smacked a three-run homer. Ava Kosmos went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Kaleah Jackson recorded two singles to pace the Kays (11-5). Kylie Glogowski chipped in one single.

Herscher 11, Dwight 1 (6 Innings)

Herscher picked up a dominant win against Dwight to improve to 13-14 overall. Mary Kanak went 4-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and four runs scored to lead the Tigers. Addy Whitaker collected three hits, four RBIs and two runs scored. Kayna Nelson chipped in an RBI double. Anistin Hackley picked up the win, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts in six innings of work.

Iroquois West 15, G-RF 2 (5 Innings)

Iroquois West collected 10 hits in its win on senior night to improve to 12-8 on the season. Jersey Fowler went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Raiders at the plate. Cam Bork collected a pair of hits and one RBI. Leah Honeycutt had two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Aubrey Wagner surrendered two runs (one earned) on two hits and five walks with seven strikeouts to claim the win.

Milford-Cissna Park 10, Armstrong 4

Milford moved to 17-4 and 6-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a win against Armstrong. Addison Lucht went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, five RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Timberwolves’ offense. Madisyn Laffoon contributed two hits, one RBI and one run. Kami Muehling claimed the win on the mound, giving up 11 hits and four runs (one earned) in seven innings with seven strikeouts.

Watseka 9, Schlarman 0

Watseka moved to 15-5 and 7-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a shutout win against Schlarman. Brianna Denault led the Warriors with three hits, two runs scored and one RBI. Abigail Neukomm collected a pair of hits and one RBI. Sarah Parsons went 2-for-3 with three runs and one RBI. Parsons also claimed the win on the rubber, giving up three hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

G-SW 17, Grace Christian 0 (4 Innings)

Maddie Simms recorded three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Panthers, who improved to 10-11 and 9-4 in the River Valley Conference. Liv Siano added two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Nina Siano went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs. Jo Male tossed her first career no-hitter with six strikeouts to earn the win in a complete-game effort.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders (4-10, 4-7 in RVC).

Central 10, St. Anne 7

Keira Donnelly led the Comets, who improved to 13-14 and 11-3 in the River Valley Conference, with two singles and two runs scored. Rayven Perkins collected two walks, one single and four runs scored. Addison Faulkner went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and Ella Ponton chipped in a pair of RBIs. Emma Koch claimed the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks in one inning of work.

T’Ayla Crite-Jackson went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored to pace the Cardinals (1-18) at the plate. Tia Sykes finished with a pair of singles, one RBI and one run scored. Lily Fox chipped in one double and an RBI.

Morris 8, Wilmington 3

Taylor Stefancic paced the Wildcats (14-4) with one double, one single and one run scored. Keeley Walsh drove in two runs on a single. Giana Stahulak totaled one double and one single in four plate appearances.

High school BASEBALL

Wilmington 13, Dwight 3

Wilmington jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the opening inning and never looked back to improve its record to 18-1 on the year. Zach Ohlund drove in six runs on four hits, including three home runs to lead the Wildcats. Ryan Kettman added three hits and one run scored. Lucas Rink barreled two doubles and had one RBI and two runs scored. Jake Castle earned the win, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

Milford 1, Armstrong 0

Milford’s one-run win against Armstrong moved the Bearcats to 9-9 and 4-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Caleb Clutteur led Milford with a solo homer in the sixth inning. Aiden Bell had one single in three plate appearances. Gavin Schunke fired a 2-hitter with one walk and six strikeouts in seven innings of work to earn the win.

Watseka 8, Schlarman 0

Brayden Ketchum led the Warriors (7-14, 3-7 in the Vermilion Valley Conference) with two walks, one single, one RBI and one run scored. Myles Lynch added one single. Aidan Morris went 1-for-1 with three walks, one single, one RBI and two runs scored. Frankie Shervino tossed a 1-hitter with 12 strikeouts in six innings to claim the win on the bump.

Iroquois West 24, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14 (6 Innings)

Iroquois West collected 19 hits to help earn the win and move to 6-12 and 4-4 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Rylan Pheifer went 4-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Raiders with the sticks. Izzy Alvarez added three hits, four RBIs and five runs scored. Mario Andrade totaled three hits, six RBIs and two runs scored. Pheifer also claimed the win, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits with three strikeouts in three innings.

Central 11, St. Anne-Donovan 3 (6 Innings)

Central improved its record to 14-8 and 10-2 in the River Valley Conference with an eight-run victory over St. Anne-Donovan. Blake Chandler led the Comets with two singles and one run scored. Gavin McKee drove in two runs on one single. Brayden Meents had an RBI double. Meents also picked up the win, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with two strikeouts in two innings.

Andy Cintora Zavala recorded two singles and two RBIs to pace the Cardinals (11-8, 8-5 in RVC). Jacob Onnen tallied one single and one run scored. Brenden Henneike chipped in one single.