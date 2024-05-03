ROUNDUP: Manteno softball's unbeaten start ends at 25; G-SW's Simms twirls no-hitter

High school SOFTBALL

Joliet Catholic 5, Manteno 3

Joliet Catholic’s five-run fifth inning was good enough to hand Manteno (25-1) its first loss of the season. Alyssa Dralle paced the Panthers with two hits and three RBIs. Kenzie Hespen finished with one single and one run scored. Ava Peterson had two walks and one run scored.

G-SW 17, Grant Park 0 (4 Innings)

Maddie Simms threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts to help the Panthers move to 9-11 and 8-4 in the River Valley Conference. Nina Siano went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Jo Male totaled one hit, one walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Bella Dinelli went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Simms also chipped in a pair of hits and three RBIs in four plate appearances.

Grant Park fell to 10-12 and 9-5 in the RVC. Kaylie Meherg and Mekenna Spagnoli each drew one walk apiece to pace the Dragons.

Beecher 15, Central 0 (4 Innings)

Beecher’s shutout win against Central helped the Bobcats remain undefeated in the River Valley Conference (14-0) and improve to 23-1 overall. Elena Kvasnicka went 4-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored to lead the Bobcats. Ava Olson finished with three hits, five RBIs and one run scored. Ava Lorenzatti collected two hits, four RBIs and one run scored. Taylor Norkus fired a one-hitter with eight strikeouts in four innings to earn the win.

Rayven Perkins and Ella Ponton each had one single apiece to collectively pace the Comets, who dropped to 12-14 and 10-3 in the River Valley Conference.

Herscher 12, El Paso-Gridley 8

Addy Whitaker led the Tigers with four hits, three RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Tigers (13-14). Kayna Nelson barreled a three-run home run. Anistin Hackley went 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Hackley also picked up the win, allowing seven runs (five earned) on five hits and six walks with two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Iroquois West 16, Trinity 2 (6 Innings)

Iroquois West improved its record to 11-8 overall after besting Trinity. Jersey Fowler led the Raiders with two hits, one walk, one RBI and three runs scored. Neveah Medina went 2-for-2 with a triple, one RBI and one run scored. Abby Kraft totaled one hit, three RBIs and one run scored. Aubrey Wagner picked up the win, allowing one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts in four innings of work.

Allison Savoie paced the Eagles (3-6) with two singles and one RBI. Macey Monacelli contributed an RBI double and Aubrey Dorris had one single and one run scored.

Westville 10, Watseka 0 (6 Innings)

Westville broke a 0-0 tie in the fifth inning with a pair of runs before adding eight more runs in the sixth to help defeat Watseka (14-5). Sarah Parsons went 3-for-3 at the plate to pace the Warriors. Brianna Denault had one hit in three plate appearances.

High school BASEBALL

Beecher 12, Central 1 (5 Innings)

Beecher moved to 16-8 and 9-1 in the River Valley Conference, which is good enough to move into first place in the RVC with a win against Central. A.J. Snell went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one homer, four RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Bobcats. Ryan Cruz smacked a three-run home run. Clayton McKnight went 2-for-2 with one RBI and one run scored. Nolen Lane surrendered one run on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts in a complete-game effort to earn the win on the bump.

Blake Chandler collected two singles, one double and one run scored to help pace the Comets (13-8, 9-2 in RVC). Brayden Meents added one single, and Derek Meier chipped in one RBI.

Wilmington 11, Manteno 2

Wilmington’s nine-run second inning helped the Wildcats improve to 17-1 and 11-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Lucas Rink went 3-for-5 with one triple, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Wilmington’s offense. Ryan Kettman collected one single, one RBI and two runs scored. Kyle Farrell had one single, two RBIs and one run scored. Kettman also picked up the win on the mound, giving up one run on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts in four innings of work.

Josh Crane paced the Panthers (16-5, 6-5 in ICE) with three hits and one RBI. Aiden Dotson collected one single, one walk and one RBI. Ryan Young had one single in three plate appearances.

Grant Park 8, Gardner-South Wilmington 7 (8 Innings)

Evan Suprenant barreled a walk off a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to help lead the Dragons and improve their record to 7-14 and 6-4 in the River Valley Conference. Aiden Overbeek went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Brayden Heldt added a pair of hits and two runs scored. Cade Lacer drove in two runs on one hit. Lacer also picked up the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings of work.

G-SW dropped to 8-12 and 7-6 in the RVC with the extra inning defeat. Ayden Collom went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three stolen bases and one run scored to pace the Panthers. Bennett Grant totaled three hits, two stolen bases and one run scored. Cole Hampson had one hit and one run scored.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet

Streator 147, Herscher 128.5, Coal City 118, Lisle 106, Manteno 69, Reed-Custer 55.5, Wilmington 34.5, Peotone 27.5

Jackson Cruse paced the second-place Tigers with a victory in the 3200-meter (11:32.69). Thomas Morgan picked up a first-place finish in the high jump (1.88 m).

Julian Micetich paced the third place Coalers with their only victory in the 110-meter hurdles (15.93 s).

Jonathan Burner, Carter Hoyt, Caden Reiter and Briggs Cann paced the Panthers with a win in the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:40.53). Cann also added a victory in the long jump (5.70 m). Burner claimed first overall in the 1600-meter (4:55.69) distance race.

Tanner Gullquist earned first place in the triple jump (11.65 m) to pace the Comets.

Reid Waldon, Jimmy Lewsader, Cody Prindiville and Billy Moore finished first overall in the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:40.53) race to pace the Wildcats with their only victory.

Luke Lally recorded the Blue Devils’ best individual finish by earning fourth place in shot put (11.39 m).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet

Lisle 147, Coal City 126.75, Herscher 108.5, Streator 107, Peotone 51.5, Wilmington 46, Manteno 45.25, Reed-Custer 45

Kayla Stalter, Isabella Bartholomew, Madelyn Castle and Sydney Larson won the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:58.52) race to lead the second place Coalers. Castle added a win in the 300-meter hurdles (51.16 s). Kirsten Gabehart picked up a win in the 400-meter (1:03.68) dash. Ella Wills chipped in a first-place finish in the triple jump (10.48 m).

Taylor Foltz, Fabienne Houberg, Randi Chaplinski and Kelly O’Connor led the Tigers with a win in the 4-by-400-meter relay (4:38.31). O’Connor also picked up an individual victory in the 800-meter (2:29.72). Henna Mullikin earned first overall in discus (26.94 m). Houberg claimed first place in pole vault (2.62 m).

Terrynn Clott led the Blue Devils with their only individual win in shot put (26.15 m).

Brooklyn Flores swept the 1600-meter (5:33.84) and 3200-meter (12:43.47) distance runs to lead the Wildcats.

Sara Schmidt paced the Panthers with two third-place finishes in the 110-meter hurdles (18.91 s) and 800-meter (2:40) distance run.

Alyssa Wollenzien claimed first overall in the 100-meter hurdles (17:30 s) and high jump (1.60 m) events to lead the Comets.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilmington 6, Crete-Monee 2

Wilmington outscored Crete-Monee 4-0 in the second half to help improve its record to 7-8-1. Ella Banas led the Wildcats with a hat trick. Alaina Clark added one goal and two assists. Addison Van Duyne contributed two goals, and Remi Thomas had three saves in net.