SOFTBALL: Clodi's shutout, early offensive onslaught give Mac senior day win over Herscher

KANKAKEE — Long before she made the pitching circle at the Bishop McNamara softball field her own, Fightin’ Irish senior Kirsten Clodi grew up watching her older sister, 2020 McNamara graduate Jocelyn Clodi, pitch for the Fightin’ Irish softball team.

And as Kirsten made her senior day start in Wednesday’s rivalry tilt with Herscher, it was seeing Jocelyn make the trip from Milwaukee School of Engineering, where she’s currently an infielder, that gave her the confidence she needed to twirl a six-hit shutout in the Irish’s 8-0 win against the Tigers.

“I think my sister showing up right before the game really built my confidence up,” Clodi said. “She doesn’t get to see a lot of my games since she’s going through her own season, and I think my brother and sister showing up tonight really helped me, and all my friends from Mac showed up and supported, too.”

Clodi’s gem didn’t need much offensive support, but the Irish bats came out of the gate on all cylinders, scoring four runs in the first and two more in the second and fifth innings to give head coach Alee Rashenskas a well-rounded win that improved the team to 13-8. The Tigers fell to 11-14.

“We talked before the game; we all went around and said our goals for the game,” Rashenskas said. “One of those goals was to score first, and we always talk about not letting up, so it was good.

“It takes the pressure off Kirsten, and everyone can play a little more loose with a lead.”

Those four Irish runs came from the first four Irish batters in the lineup — Teagan McCue, Analeah Ramirez, Bridget Bertrand and Dani White — who all reached base consecutively in the bottom of the first and came around to score.

McCue led things off with a triple and stayed at third on a Ramirez bunt single, putting runners on the corners for Bertrand. Bertrand and White roped back-to-back RBI singles to right to make it 2-0 before eventually coming home on a Morgan Niedzwiedz RBI groundout and a Herscher error to put the hosts in control early.

The top four hitters in the lineup combined for seven of the 11 McNamara hits and five RBIs and runs apiece. White, who went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, said the top half of the order usually has been reliable for McNamara, and the extra juice with senior day and a rivalry matchup gave them even more motivation.

“Throughout a lot of the season, the top of the order has been really good with putting the ball in play and moving runners around,” White said. “I told myself I wanted to go 4-for-4 today and, obviously, didn’t, but that’s OK.

“I wanted to have a good senior day, and I also wanted to do well against Herscher because of the rivalry.”

The Tigers were able to threaten a few times, getting back-to-back singles from Ayla Summers and Addy Whitaker in the first, back-to-back singles from Chloe Kincade and Becca Bond in the second and a Whitaker double in the sixth. But Clodi, who didn’t issue a walk on the day, was able to rely on her defense — including a beautiful 6-4-3 double play in the fourth that included a slick transition from McCue at short to Gabby Burnett at second — and evaded any damage.

Clodi credited the team’s chemistry in the dugout for translating onto the field, not just Wednesday but a lot of the time lately. Before a two-game skid they snapped Wednesday, the Irish had won eight of their past 10 and are a perfect 8-0 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference.

“We all just have a bunch of confidence, and the wins keep coming through because we have really good chemistry with each other,” Clodi said. “After winning, our energy is always up in the dugout, and that goes out into the field and offensively.”

Whether it was seeing Clodi dominate in the circle on senior day and the other three seniors — White, Kyler Wolfe and Trinity Heigh — all recording at least one hit or embracing a friendly rivalry with the Tigers or even perhaps the most perfect spring weather as the backdrop for it, Rashenskas and her crew couldn’t have asked for much more Wednesday.

“A couple of our girls play with their girls, and [Herscher] coach [Mike] Cann actually was my kindergarten PE teacher, so it’s a fun little rivalry,” Rashenskas said. “Winning is always fun, but on a day like today, it’s a good day.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Clodi struck out five and threw 53 of her 80 pitches for strikes in her six-hit, no-walk shutout. Bertrand went 3-for-3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs. White was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. McCue tripled, was hit by a pitch, drove in a run and scored twice. Wolfe and Niedzwiedz each had a hit and an RBI, and Burnett had a hit and scored.

Whitaker had a 2-for-3 day with a double for the Tigers. Kincade also had a pair of hits. Summers and Bond had the other two Tiger hits. Anistin Hackley allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits and four strikeouts in a complete game.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

After hosting Bradley-Bourbonnais in All-City at 4:30 p.m. Friday, the Irish host St. Edward for a pair at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Tigers go to El Paso-Gridley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, host Dwight at the same time Friday and then host both Seneca and Morris on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.